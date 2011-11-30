Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW

Japan's Pola Orbis Holdings Inc has acquired the stakes of James Packer and private equity firm JH Partners in Jurlique International.

The Japanese firm will pay about A$335 million including debt for the stake in the Australian cosmetics company.

"Jurlique's strong presence in Australia and New Zealand, as well as emerging markets in Asia, will aid in accelerating POLA's overseas expansion plan," said Satoshi Suzuki, Pola's chief executive. Page 19.

Mining giant BHP Billiton yesterday flagged a possible divestment of its diamond interests after the division failed to reach growth targets.

BHP owns 51 percent of the Chidliak exploration venture and an 80 percent stake in the Ekati mine, both in Canada. "It hasn't got the growth of other assets in the BHP portfolio  hopefully we will see further rationalisation of non-key assets," financial services firm UBS's Glyn Lawcock said. Page 19.

Delays in completing a minerals processing plant in Malaysia were inevitable, Lynas Corporation director Ziggy Switkowski said yesterday.

The rare earths producer has faced protests and an investigation by the Malaysian Atomic Energy Licensing Board over radiation concerns.

"This is an innovative, arguably pioneering company dealing with a complicated, large project in a very demanding area," Mr Switkowski said. Page 20.

GVK vice-chairman Sanjay Reddy yesterday said the Indian conglomerate would seek debt funding to cover 70 percent of the US$10 billion development of the Alpha coalmine.

GVK, which purchased 79 percent of the Queensland project from Hancock Resources for US$1.26 billion, is looking to sell 28 percent of the project for US$1.25 billion to potential customers.

Alpha is forecast to produce 32 million tonnes of thermal coal a year from 2015. Page 21.

THE AUSTRALIAN

Volatile market conditions are expected to lead to a round of job cuts at Australian stockbroking firms before the end of the year, according to Charlie Aitken, managing director of broking firm Bell Potter.

Mr Aitken said the industry "has a 2007 fixed cost base and now 2002 trading volumes", adding that remuneration levels among brokers and bankers are also in the process of "normalising" from previously overpaid levels. Page 19.

Changes to Standard & Poor's (S&P) credit rating methodology could lead to Australia's major banks being downgraded within weeks according to analysts, a move that would further increase their funding costs.

The ratings agency has already tested its new criteria on 37 banks internationally, downgrading 15 institutions. Australia's four largest banks have AA ratings from S&P, but could face downgrades to AA-. Page 19.

Shares in Aquila Resources ,AQA.AX> rose yesterday after the mining company announced it had received conditional approval from the Federal Government for its proposed A$5.8 billion West Pilbara iron ore project in Western Australia.

The miner has still to receive final approvals from federal and state environment departments, which Aquila expects to receive "in the second quarter of 2012". Page 20.

Coal miner New Hope, which launched a sales process in early October, yesterday said it had received a number of non-binding indicative offers.

Observers believe the miner could attract bids of more than A$5 billion. The Queensland company said "the formal process has progressed to the second stage and is expected to take several months". New Hope reported net profit for the three months to October 31 of A$51.1 million. Page 21.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark has shed A$159 billion or 13.2 percent since the beginning of 2010, putting it on target to record the second-worst year in 20 years.

"Buyers have been well and truly frightened by the volatility coming out of Europe and that has sometimes flowed through into America," E.L. & C. Baillieu Stockbroking's Richard Morrow said.

Few superannuation funds are expected to deliver returns to members this year. Page B1.

-- The Federal Court yesterday upheld the findings of Justice Arthur Emmett in rejecting the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's (ACCC) attempt to block the sale of the Franklins supermarket business to wholesaler Metcash.

ACCC chairman Rod Sims said Justice Emmett's "interpretation of some fundamental principals of merger analysis could have serious implications for the ACCC's ability to block anti-competitive mergers". Page B1.

An attempt by Macquarie Bank and Bank of Queensland to have a damages case against them thrown out was yesterday rejected by Federal Court judge Lindsay Foster.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission is seeking damages on behalf of former Storm Financial clients who lost their savings when the advisory firm collapsed in 2008. "The ultimate issue here is whether the  can be made liable," Justice Foster said. Page B3.

OrotonGroup chief executive Sally Macdonald yesterday said the fashion retailer would review its bricks-and-mortar outlets in light of the boom in online shopping.

"With the extraordinary growth of online, we believe it makes strategic sense to close some lower volume stores at expiry," Ms Macdonald said, adding that the first months of the 2011-12 financial year had seen "strong positive like-for-like sales growth". Page B3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au) A report by accounting firm KPMG has found that future Chinese investment in Australia will spread beyond the resources sector and into financial services, agriculture and infrastructure.

China, which is forecast to invest up to US$2 trillion globally by 2020, has invested more than A$38 billion in Australia in the past six years. Chinese businesses have rated Australia as one of the most open countries to invest in. Page B1.

Centro Properties Group yesterday received a 37.4 percent vote against its executive remuneration report at its annual meeting.

However, it was expected to be the group's last annual meeting, as it will merge with Centro Retail Trust under the new banner Centro Retail Australia if the deal is approved by the New South Wales Supreme Court today.

Centro Properties shareholders will receive A5.03 cents a share through the deal. Page B3.

Data from superannuation industry researcher SuperRatings has revealed that the average balanced superannuation fund lost 0.7 percent in value this year as equities markets took a tumble.

However, SuperRatings chairman Jeff Bresnahan was philosophical. "If you look at returns from the last 10 years, super funds are still showing returns of about 6 percent a year, which is in line with what funds' long-term objective is," he said yesterday. Page B3.

Australian banks, local councils and superannuation funds are among a group of over 150 creditors of collapsed financial services firm Lehman Brothers who may benefit from a US$65 billion payout plan agreed to yesterday.

Lehman chief Bryan Marshal conceded that "reaching a mutual agreement among these disparate parties was complex and challenging". Lehman owed around US$450 billion when it filed for bankruptcy in 2008. Page B10.