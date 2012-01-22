Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Retailers Myer and David Jones have made
stronger than anticipated progress in clearing stock and
reducing their inventories amid weak spending over the holiday
period and the coolest summer in half a century. "Our ability
to maximise the new intake for season's launch is a consequence
of the successful and well managed execution of our inventory
reduction plans throughout the first half of 2012," Sacha Laing,
group executive fashion and beauty at David Jones, said. Page
14.
--
Woolworths, the largest liquor retailer in
Australia, has contradicted figures from the sector claiming
that beer sales are stagnant. "Beer is far from dead....It is
not in decline at Woolworths. It is in growth," Steve Donohue,
general manager of merchandising at Woolworths Liquor, said. Mr
Donohue added that data from researcher Nielsen had not acquired
sales figures from Woolworths' Dan Murphy's liquor outlets,
while some independent stores were also excluded. Page 14.
--
Orbis Investment Management, the largest shareholder in
PaperlinX, has called on the chief executive of the
paper merchant firm, Toby Marchant, to concentrate on reviving
the company. Simon Mawhinny, analyst at the investment group,
added that Orbis management would meet with PaperlinX after its
interim result next month to discuss the possible sale of the
paper manufacturer's holdings in Europe. Page 14.
--
Jim Walker, chief executive of mining equipment firm WesTrac
, yesterday said he was confident the company would
broker a deal with United States manufacturing giant Caterpillar
to allow the former to sell Bucyrus machinery in China and
Australia. "We'll come out when we've got it all down, but
we're not sort of rushing one way or another...We're still
saying it will happen in the first quarter," Mr Walker said.
Page 15.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Global miner BHP Billiton's attempt to build
its shale gas operations in the United States have run into
problems, with a downturn in the region's gas futures resulting
in widespread downgrades to earnings and price projections.
Around 36 percent has been wiped off the value of United States
natural gas futures since Michael Yeager, head of BHP's
petroleum division, justified US$20 billion of acquisitions to
investors last year. Page 23.
--
Fund managers and analysts have predicted media conglomerate
Fairfax Media will fire more staff as media companies
continue to struggle against cyclical and structural turmoil in
their industry. "Costs are easy to get out of newspapers....You
just keep sacking people, reducing the size of the newspaper and
upping the cover price and squeezing it a bit harder," Roger
Colman, media analyst at broker CCZ Equities, said. Page 23.
--
APN News & Media has acquired a 25 percent holding
in online start-up Friendorse, a neighbourhood-based online
recommendations platform for local companies. "Part of APN's
strategy for our regional publishing businesses is to provide
more services and useful local information relating directly to
those communities," Matt Crockett, chief development officer at
the media group, said. Page 23.
--
The quarterly Business Outlook report from economic
forecasters Deloitte Access Economics has warned that the
finance sector in Australia is facing a tougher environment than
any other industry this year, due to the debt crisis in Europe
and softening demand for credit. "It has finally sunk in that
weak credit growth may be the new normal," the paper said. The
report added that the strength of the Australian dollar and
climbing interest rates were problematic for local education
providers, tourism operators and manufacturers. Page 23.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Supermarket chain Coles is set to utilise Australia
Day by spruiking a number of exclusive products for the public
holiday. Biscuit maker Arnott's has produced an
Australia-shaped iteration of its Shapes savoury biscuit range,
while tomato sauce manufacturer MasterFoods will be selling a
blue bottle of its sauce as opposed to the traditional red. The
retailer has also secured a limited exclusive deal to sell a
blend of tea from Twinings that was devised by former prime
minister Kevin Rudd. Page B1.
--
The global chief executive of online auction website eBay
, John Donahoe, yesterday said Australian shoppers were
easy targets for well-known retailers in the United States.
"The Australian consumers are very open to imports and they're
looking for brands....They're now reaching consumers on the eBay
platform without having to have assets residence in the
country," Mr Donahoe said. Page B2.
--
Retired tennis star Pat Rafter yesterday said he would not
be able to endorse a company or brand without being honest.
"With Bonds, I wear the stuff. I'm not a bloke who
would or could endorse something like Versace. It's not me,"
the former United States Open champion said. Mr Rafter was
hired last year by Mantra Hotels, Resorts and Apartments, which
has resulted in a 36 percent boost to the company's website
traffic and an additional A$200,000 in revenue during this
year's Australian Open. Page B2.
--
A study by Beyond Blue has found that accountants were the
least likely profession to have undergone mental health
training, with respondents adding that they believed the
industry was poorly positioned to cope with depression in the
workplace. The depression awareness group has partnered with
the Australian Institute of Chartered Accountants industry body,
with plans to create a website detailing tales of anxiety
disorder in the workplace. Page B3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Marine services provider Mermaid Marine and its
United States business partner have been sued for more than A$23
million in damages by two oil sector staffers who drifted for
more than 200 kilometres in open waters during a tropical
storm. According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs were among 10
employees who were forced to flee a "liftboat" owned by Trinity
Liftboat Services last September when a storm arrived. The
workers also claim that the Mermaid Vigilance failed to help
evacuate the supply rig, leaving the workers to survive on their
own. Page B16.
--
Free-to-air digital networks, online services like
telecommunications giant Telstra's T-Box, piracy and a
range of DVD rental services have intensified competition for
bricks-and-mortar movie stories. Analysts have predicted the
competition will force Franchise Entertainment Group (FEG),
owner of the Video Ezy and Blockbuster chains, to close up to
200 outlets within the next couple of years. Paul Uniacke,
founder of FEG, said his company's decision to move towards
vending machines and kiosks was "future proofing". Page B17.
--
The Reserve Bank of Australia has warned that Australia will
need to prepare for substantial changes to its labour structure
in order to fully benefit from the mining boom. The comments
were made by Philip Lowe, incoming deputy governor of the
central bank, and published last week before the release of
disappointing unemployment figures. "These adjustments can be
very difficult for those involved, including the owners of the
existing capital in the industries not growing strongly," Dr
Lowe and co-author Jonathan Kearns said. Page B17.
--
Leighton Telecommunications is under pressure to
find clients for its undersea bandwidth cable, after telco giant
Telstra International signed a long-term agreement to use Huawei
Technologies' Australia Singapore Submarine Cable (ASSC-1).
Telstra is the first carrier to sign up to ASSC-1, with
construction scheduled to be finished by late next year. "The
current that exists on that particular segment has been
in the water for a number of years, it is heading towards the
end of its life," Jim Clarke from Telstra International said.
Page B18.
--