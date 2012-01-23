SYDNEY Jan 24 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

BHP Billiton is set to green light spending on a US$10 billion-plus outer harbour venture at Western Australia's Port Hedland. The global miner is seeking to boost its yearly production of iron ore to 350 million tonnes by 2020 from 160 million tonnes currently. "I would love to build new projects without ever building infrastructure but that is not possible  you have to do a large amount of the dredging up front and not on a ratable basis," Marius Kloppers, chief executive of BHP, said yesterday. Page 16.

The New South Wales government is set to spend up to A$200 million to bail out the troubled Reliance Rail public-private joint venture partnership, which is responsible for constructing and delivering trains for the state's rail network. Reliance was on the verge of bankruptcy late last year due to fears it may not have been able to meet obligations on its A$2.4 billion of debt. Page 16.

Oil producer Hess Corporation has relocated one of its main executives to Perth, an indication that the company wants to broaden its activities in Australia beyond early-stage shale gas exploration and drilling in Western Australia. The United States-based firm's 13 liquefied natural gas discoveries in the state have the potential to supply gas to a number of ventures, including the North-West Shelf project, Woodside Petroleum's Pluto expansion or Chevron's Wheatstone project. Page 33.

Gas and oil firm AWE has secured a deal to take control of a US$600 million oil venture in Indonesia, a move that managing director Bruce Clement said would become an "immediate catalyst" for growth". Observers expect the company will search for partners for the project to limit the risk associated with developing the 76 million-barrel field. Scott Young, analyst at financial services firm BBY, said "on balance it looks like a good deal". Page 33.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

A director of the United Voice union, which represents over 120,000 Australian workers, yesterday said the management of support services firm Spotless Group was arrogant and "in need of a shake-up". "Management has failed to deliver value for shareholders and has failed to respond to cleaners' concerns about the crisis in the cleaning industry  any change in management  would be welcomed," United Voice's Michael Crosby said. Spotless has received a A$711 million takeover bid from Pacific Equity Partners private equity group. Page 17.

Japanese car manufacturer Toyota yesterday announced it was slashing jobs in its Australian operations as a result of the high Australian dollar. Max Yasuda, president of the car maker's local business, also cited "reduced cost competitiveness and volume decline, especially in export markets" for the move. The Australian dollar climbed above US$1.05 last night, reaching a three-month high for the currency. Page 17.

The financial planning sector has told a parliamentary inquiry that the Federal Government's proposed Future of Financial Advice reforms could result in more than 35,000 employees leaving the sector. Mark Rantall, chief executive of the Financial Planning Association lobby group, told the committee that the government's Regulatory Impact Statement stated that the number of financial advisers could fall to 8600 in the year 2024 from 15,400 today. Page 17.

Gas and electricity group Origin Energy has secured a A$1.05 billion agreement with Sinopec, which will see the Chinese group acquire an additional 7.6 million tonnes annually from Origin's liquefied natural gas venture (LNG) in Queensland's Gladstone. Under the terms of the contract, Sinopec will increase its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG project to 25 percent from 15 percent. Page 17.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

The cost of European wine sold in Australia has plunged due to a combination of the high Australian dollar and aggressive pricing tactics from retailers Woolworths and Coles. Victorian wine critic Jeremy Oliver said it was "absolutely fantastic" for consumers. "If you have A$100 in your pocket, that will get you a top bottle of Australian cabernet or shiraz, or a pretty serious Bordeaux," he said, adding that the supermarket chains were "actually importing their own wines now and cutting out the middleman". Page B1.

Australian mining services group Ludowici yesterday received a takeover offer worth almost A$270 million from Danish engineering company FLSmidth. The news resulted in Ludowici shares soaring by 91.4 percent to A$6.70. "The board was very pleased to receive and review this approach as it represents a premium of more than 100 percent to the current share price and vindicated the board's belief in the value of the company," Ludowici chairman Phil Arnall said. Page B2.

AMCIL esterday announced a 2.2 percent drop in net profit to A$4.93 million for the first half of the financial year, with trading income at the A$148 million investment fund limited by the downturn in the sharemarket. The fund reduced its holdings in Iluka Resources, Alumina and Perpetual over the period, while acquiring stakes in Transurban, Senex Energy, Eastern Star Gas, Telstra and Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund. Page B2.

Macquarie Atlas Roads' attempt to refinance A$3.44 billion of debt in the coming weeks has received a boost after the toll road developer and operator's main asset in France, the Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhone, announced a 4 percent increase in revenue to 453 million euros. An update on the progress of refinancing talks would most likely be provided late next month when the group announces its full-year earnings, a spokesperson for Macquarie Atlas said yesterday. Page B3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

The S&P/ASX 200 Index closed 14.5 points lower to finish at 4225.1 points yesterday, as investors waited for the outcome of talks on the restructuring of Greece's sovereign debt. "A lack of an agreement by now is further unsettling investors and risk assets could come undone should more delays materialise," Stan Shamu from contracts for difference provider IG Markets said. Page B16.

The Federal Government is being pressured to postpone its reforms on financial advisers, with the financial planning sector saying hundreds of planners would lose their jobs if the legislation was enacted. However, consumer groups say any move to postpone the introduction of the reforms would result in consumers' savings being "inappropriately eroded" by commissions. Page B21.

A new fibre-optic network in Queensland owned by telecommunications giant Telstra will be made available to rivals at prices scrutinised by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, the Federal Government said yesterday. Telstra is required to open its fibre networks to other companies to avoid violating anti-cherry picking rules introduced as part of legislation for the government's national broadband network. Page B21.

Mobile phone operator Vodafone was beating its rivals on pricing, according to research published yesterday by Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Alice Bennett. Ms Bennett found in September that Vodafone was offering better value on its phones, although telecommunications giant Telstra also gained mobile customers from Vodafone and rival Optus. A spokesperson from Telstra said the telco was comfortable with its premium pricing because of its advanced network. Page B21.