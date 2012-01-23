SYDNEY Jan 24 Compiled for
Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
BHP Billiton is set to green light spending on a
US$10 billion-plus outer harbour venture at Western Australia's
Port Hedland. The global miner is seeking to boost its yearly
production of iron ore to 350 million tonnes by 2020 from 160
million tonnes currently. "I would love to build new projects
without ever building infrastructure but that is not possible
you have to do a large amount of the dredging up front and not
on a ratable basis," Marius Kloppers, chief executive of BHP,
said yesterday. Page 16.
--
The New South Wales government is set to spend up to A$200
million to bail out the troubled Reliance Rail public-private
joint venture partnership, which is responsible for constructing
and delivering trains for the state's rail network. Reliance
was on the verge of bankruptcy late last year due to fears it
may not have been able to meet obligations on its A$2.4 billion
of debt. Page 16.
--
Oil producer Hess Corporation has relocated one of
its main executives to Perth, an indication that the company
wants to broaden its activities in Australia beyond early-stage
shale gas exploration and drilling in Western Australia. The
United States-based firm's 13 liquefied natural gas discoveries
in the state have the potential to supply gas to a number of
ventures, including the North-West Shelf project, Woodside
Petroleum's Pluto expansion or Chevron's Wheatstone project.
Page 33.
--
Gas and oil firm AWE has secured a deal to take
control of a US$600 million oil venture in Indonesia, a move
that managing director Bruce Clement said would become an
"immediate catalyst" for growth". Observers expect the company
will search for partners for the project to limit the risk
associated with developing the 76 million-barrel field. Scott
Young, analyst at financial services firm BBY, said "on balance
it looks like a good deal". Page 33.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
A director of the United Voice union, which represents over
120,000 Australian workers, yesterday said the management of
support services firm Spotless Group was arrogant and "in need
of a shake-up". "Management has failed to deliver value for
shareholders and has failed to respond to cleaners' concerns
about the crisis in the cleaning industry any change in
management would be welcomed," United Voice's Michael Crosby
said. Spotless has received a A$711 million takeover bid from
Pacific Equity Partners private equity group. Page 17.
--
Japanese car manufacturer Toyota yesterday
announced it was slashing jobs in its Australian operations as a
result of the high Australian dollar. Max Yasuda, president of
the car maker's local business, also cited "reduced cost
competitiveness and volume decline, especially in export
markets" for the move. The Australian dollar climbed above
US$1.05 last night, reaching a three-month high for the
currency. Page 17.
--
The financial planning sector has told a parliamentary
inquiry that the Federal Government's proposed Future of
Financial Advice reforms could result in more than 35,000
employees leaving the sector. Mark Rantall, chief executive of
the Financial Planning Association lobby group, told the
committee that the government's Regulatory Impact Statement
stated that the number of financial advisers could fall to 8600
in the year 2024 from 15,400 today. Page 17.
--
Gas and electricity group Origin Energy has secured
a A$1.05 billion agreement with Sinopec, which will see the
Chinese group acquire an additional 7.6 million tonnes annually
from Origin's liquefied natural gas venture (LNG) in
Queensland's Gladstone. Under the terms of the contract,
Sinopec will increase its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG
project to 25 percent from 15 percent. Page 17.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The cost of European wine sold in Australia has plunged due
to a combination of the high Australian dollar and aggressive
pricing tactics from retailers Woolworths and Coles.
Victorian wine critic Jeremy Oliver said it was "absolutely
fantastic" for consumers. "If you have A$100 in your pocket,
that will get you a top bottle of Australian cabernet or shiraz,
or a pretty serious Bordeaux," he said, adding that the
supermarket chains were "actually importing their own wines now
and cutting out the middleman". Page B1.
--
Australian mining services group Ludowici yesterday
received a takeover offer worth almost A$270 million from Danish
engineering company FLSmidth. The news resulted in
Ludowici shares soaring by 91.4 percent to A$6.70. "The board
was very pleased to receive and review this approach as it
represents a premium of more than 100 percent to the current
share price and vindicated the board's belief in the value of
the company," Ludowici chairman Phil Arnall said. Page B2.
--
AMCIL esterday announced a 2.2 percent drop in net
profit to A$4.93 million for the first half of the financial
year, with trading income at the A$148 million investment fund
limited by the downturn in the sharemarket. The fund reduced
its holdings in Iluka Resources, Alumina and Perpetual over the
period, while acquiring stakes in Transurban, Senex Energy,
Eastern Star Gas, Telstra and Hastings Diversified Utilities
Fund. Page B2.
--
Macquarie Atlas Roads' attempt to refinance A$3.44 billion
of debt in the coming weeks has received a boost after the toll
road developer and operator's main asset in France, the
Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhone, announced a 4 percent increase in
revenue to 453 million euros. An update on the progress of
refinancing talks would most likely be provided late next month
when the group announces its full-year earnings, a spokesperson
for Macquarie Atlas said yesterday. Page B3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The S&P/ASX 200 Index closed 14.5 points lower to finish at
4225.1 points yesterday, as investors waited for the outcome of
talks on the restructuring of Greece's sovereign debt. "A lack
of an agreement by now is further unsettling investors and risk
assets could come undone should more delays materialise," Stan
Shamu from contracts for difference provider IG Markets said.
Page B16.
--
The Federal Government is being pressured to postpone its
reforms on financial advisers, with the financial planning
sector saying hundreds of planners would lose their jobs if the
legislation was enacted. However, consumer groups say any move
to postpone the introduction of the reforms would result in
consumers' savings being "inappropriately eroded" by
commissions. Page B21.
--
A new fibre-optic network in Queensland owned by
telecommunications giant Telstra will be made available
to rivals at prices scrutinised by the Australian Competition
and Consumer Commission, the Federal Government said yesterday.
Telstra is required to open its fibre networks to other
companies to avoid violating anti-cherry picking rules
introduced as part of legislation for the government's national
broadband network. Page B21.
--
Mobile phone operator Vodafone was beating its
rivals on pricing, according to research published yesterday by
Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Alice Bennett. Ms
Bennett found in September that Vodafone was offering better
value on its phones, although telecommunications giant Telstra
also gained mobile customers from Vodafone and rival Optus. A
spokesperson from Telstra said the telco was comfortable with
its premium pricing because of its advanced network. Page B21.
--