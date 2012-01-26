Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--Silvestro Morabito, head of Metcash's grocery
business, looks to be the front-runner to takeover next year
from retiring chief executive Andrew Reitzer. A consolidation
of IGA distribution's means that Mr Morabito heads up a new role
as chief operating officer food and grocery. "If he wasn't
[under consideration] he wouldn't have been given this
promotion. But if he was going to be appointed CEO we would
have said so," said Mr Reitzer. Page 18.
--Chief executive of electronics and music retailer JB
Hi-Fi, Terry Smart, said online sales had increased by 85 per
cent after they had reduced their prices in order to compete
with online rivals. JB Hi-Fi is trying to combine its
online services with the regular bricks and mortar stores.
"People are using the site to browse and research before they
come into stores," Mr Smart said. JB Hi-Fi expects sales online
to grow to around A$200 million by 2015. Page 18.
--A proposed A$5.1 billion merger between Whitehaven Coal
and Nathan Tinkler's Aston Resources and
Boardwalk Resources could achieve cost savings of around A$500
million, Whitehaven head, Tony Haggarty, believes. Mr Haggarty,
set to head up the combined company, said the reaction from
Whitehaven shareholders was positive but shareholders would need
to vote on the proposed purchase. Page 35.
--Mining giant BHP Billiton is feeling the
heat from falling domestic gas prices in the United States (US)
after spending US$20 billion acquiring shale gas assets in the
US last year. The purchase of Chesapeake Energy's
Fayetteville assets in Arkansas and the takeover of Petrohawk
Energy appeared worthy at the time however currently there is a
production glut affecting gas prices. The BHP response is not
yet clear but observers expect the company to focus on fields
containing higher levels of liquids. Page 35.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--Oil and gas explorer Woodside Petroleum has
begun taking indicative bids for a substantial fraction of its
50 percent stake in the Western Australian Browse gas project.
In an auction that could exceed A$1 billion, Woodside is
expected to reduce its proportion to 16.67 percent, a month
after announcing to the market that it would not proceed with
the A$40 billion project for at least another year. "They would
go from owning half of Browse to owning about one-sixth - that
would give some symmetry around what the North West Shelf looks
like," an informed source said. Page 27.
--With the United States economic recovery at risk, Russia
is looking to buy the Australian dollar as an international
reserve currency, sparking a surge of US0.4c to US$1.0640
yesterday. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos,
Alexei Ulyukayev, a senior central banker in Russia, said that
"everything was ready" for the Australian dollar buying program
as "the accounts are open and the agreements are signed". Pg 27.
--A heavy exposure to domestic mortgage markets could result
in Westpac Banking Corporation becoming the first
Australian bank to move its interest rates independently of the
Reserve Bank of Australia. "Westpac to us is the natural price
leader despite having a relatively cheap flagship standard
variable rate, with funding cost pressures that will increase
the need for an industry repricing," Jarrod Martin, an analyst
at Credit Suisse, said. Page 27.
--Food price inflation slowed dramatically in the December
quarter, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics data,
highlighting the continued price war between supermarket giants
Woolworths and Coles. A lower inflation rate for fruit
and vegetables was the biggest driver in the decline, Deutsche
Bank analysts Michael Simotas and Paul van Meurs said. Coles
started the price war 12 months ago when it reduced its house
brand milk prices to A$1 a litre. Page 28.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--Asset valuations released by private equity companies over
the next few weeks will give investors some idea of how much the
companies are worth, if anything, after a volatile year on the
sharemarket. The market is likely to see a number of secondary
deals this year with little room for private equity funds to
exit investments, meaning they could sell assets amongst
themselves. Page B1.
--With the European debt crisis intensifying late last year,
Australian banks have moved to cut their exposure by withdrawing
over a billion dollars from Belgium, France and Spain. European
banks at the same time withdrew A$7.6 billion worth of loans
from Australia as home markets increased funding costs. Figures
from The Bank for International Settlements give an overall
picture of the effects on the banking sector but not details
relating to individual banks. Page B2.
--Indonesian businessman Hardjanto Siswandjo has snapped up
former director Ian Trahar's stake in window furnishings group
Kresta, sparking fears that Mr Siswandjo, associated
with Kresta supplier JPM, will use the position to seek special
favours at the expense of other investors. Chinese businessman
Si Chuan Cheou, another supplier to Kresta, holds 7.3 per cent
of the company. "It's an incompatible position to have two
suppliers on the register," fund manger Peter Hall of Hunter
Hall said. Page B2.
--Higher jet fuel costs look to be topping the list of
concerns for airlines Qantas Airways and Virgin
Australia after the International Monetary Fund issued
a warning on crude oil prices should Iran halt its supplies due
to trade sanctions from the United States and the European
Union. "The best you can hope for [as an airline boss] is that
when the fuel price is going up, the world economy is getting
better," transport analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
Matt Crowe, said. Page B3.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
--Australian wine exports have dropped to their lowest
levels in 10 years, with signs that Australian wines are being
snubbed overseas. Australia ranks fourth in the world in wine
exports and the industry hopes that Wine Australia's "Around
Australia in 80 sips" on New York's 42nd street will go some way
to arresting the slide. "I think the Australian wine industry
is partly to blame because we offloaded during the glut. A lot
of bigger wineries offloaded their excess wine into these
overseas markets," Rebecca Farrow of Sticks winery in the Yarra
Valley said. Page B16.
--Chief executive of mining giant Rio Tinto
, Tom Albanese, was hopeful that progress in Europe would
continue to allow the global economy to recover. "I think
governments recognise they have to embrace austerity it seems
to me they are taking slow but appropriate measures, and that
will certainly have an effect on the currency value of the euro
and inflation in Europe," Mr Albanese said. Page B18.
--A faux principality located in the wheatfields of Western
Australian has been uncovered by a shareholder activist in Hong
Kong on the official registry of companies in Hong Kong. The
Principality of Hutt River, which is not recognised by federal
or state governments in Australia, is listed as a foreign place
of incorporation by the Hong Kong Companies Registry. In 1970,
"Prince" Leonard Casley created what is now a tourist attraction
as he objected to government limits on wheat sales. The Hong
Kong registry has conceded that a review of its database may be
needed. Page B18.
--A greater flexibility in the labour market could improve
lagging productivity, according to managing director of the
Australian Foundation Investment Company, Ross Barker. With
manufacturing and service sector jobs coming under increasing
pressure from a high Australian dollar "it's been pretty clear
in recent years there's been a decline of productivity growth"
Mr Barker said. However a return to WorkChoices-style
agreements would backfire and result in "high-stress, low-trust
workplaces", Nixon Apple, economic adviser to the Australian
Manufacturing Workers Union, warned. Page B20.