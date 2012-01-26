Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW

--Silvestro Morabito, head of Metcash's grocery business, looks to be the front-runner to takeover next year from retiring chief executive Andrew Reitzer. A consolidation of IGA distribution's means that Mr Morabito heads up a new role as chief operating officer food and grocery. "If he wasn't [under consideration] he wouldn't have been given this promotion. But if he was going to be appointed CEO we would have said so," said Mr Reitzer. Page 18.

--Chief executive of electronics and music retailer JB Hi-Fi, Terry Smart, said online sales had increased by 85 per cent after they had reduced their prices in order to compete with online rivals. JB Hi-Fi is trying to combine its online services with the regular bricks and mortar stores. "People are using the site to browse and research before they come into stores," Mr Smart said. JB Hi-Fi expects sales online to grow to around A$200 million by 2015. Page 18.

--A proposed A$5.1 billion merger between Whitehaven Coal and Nathan Tinkler's Aston Resources and Boardwalk Resources could achieve cost savings of around A$500 million, Whitehaven head, Tony Haggarty, believes. Mr Haggarty, set to head up the combined company, said the reaction from Whitehaven shareholders was positive but shareholders would need to vote on the proposed purchase. Page 35.

--Mining giant BHP Billiton is feeling the heat from falling domestic gas prices in the United States (US) after spending US$20 billion acquiring shale gas assets in the US last year. The purchase of Chesapeake Energy's Fayetteville assets in Arkansas and the takeover of Petrohawk Energy appeared worthy at the time however currently there is a production glut affecting gas prices. The BHP response is not yet clear but observers expect the company to focus on fields containing higher levels of liquids. Page 35.

THE AUSTRALIAN

--Oil and gas explorer Woodside Petroleum has begun taking indicative bids for a substantial fraction of its 50 percent stake in the Western Australian Browse gas project. In an auction that could exceed A$1 billion, Woodside is expected to reduce its proportion to 16.67 percent, a month after announcing to the market that it would not proceed with the A$40 billion project for at least another year. "They would go from owning half of Browse to owning about one-sixth - that would give some symmetry around what the North West Shelf looks like," an informed source said. Page 27.

--With the United States economic recovery at risk, Russia is looking to buy the Australian dollar as an international reserve currency, sparking a surge of US0.4c to US$1.0640 yesterday. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Alexei Ulyukayev, a senior central banker in Russia, said that "everything was ready" for the Australian dollar buying program as "the accounts are open and the agreements are signed". Pg 27.

--A heavy exposure to domestic mortgage markets could result in Westpac Banking Corporation becoming the first Australian bank to move its interest rates independently of the Reserve Bank of Australia. "Westpac to us is the natural price leader despite having a relatively cheap flagship standard variable rate, with funding cost pressures that will increase the need for an industry repricing," Jarrod Martin, an analyst at Credit Suisse, said. Page 27.

--Food price inflation slowed dramatically in the December quarter, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics data, highlighting the continued price war between supermarket giants Woolworths and Coles. A lower inflation rate for fruit and vegetables was the biggest driver in the decline, Deutsche Bank analysts Michael Simotas and Paul van Meurs said. Coles started the price war 12 months ago when it reduced its house brand milk prices to A$1 a litre. Page 28.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD

--Asset valuations released by private equity companies over the next few weeks will give investors some idea of how much the companies are worth, if anything, after a volatile year on the sharemarket. The market is likely to see a number of secondary deals this year with little room for private equity funds to exit investments, meaning they could sell assets amongst themselves. Page B1.

--With the European debt crisis intensifying late last year, Australian banks have moved to cut their exposure by withdrawing over a billion dollars from Belgium, France and Spain. European banks at the same time withdrew A$7.6 billion worth of loans from Australia as home markets increased funding costs. Figures from The Bank for International Settlements give an overall picture of the effects on the banking sector but not details relating to individual banks. Page B2.

--Indonesian businessman Hardjanto Siswandjo has snapped up former director Ian Trahar's stake in window furnishings group Kresta, sparking fears that Mr Siswandjo, associated with Kresta supplier JPM, will use the position to seek special favours at the expense of other investors. Chinese businessman Si Chuan Cheou, another supplier to Kresta, holds 7.3 per cent of the company. "It's an incompatible position to have two suppliers on the register," fund manger Peter Hall of Hunter Hall said. Page B2.

--Higher jet fuel costs look to be topping the list of concerns for airlines Qantas Airways and Virgin Australia after the International Monetary Fund issued a warning on crude oil prices should Iran halt its supplies due to trade sanctions from the United States and the European Union. "The best you can hope for [as an airline boss] is that when the fuel price is going up, the world economy is getting better," transport analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Matt Crowe, said. Page B3.

THE AGE

--Australian wine exports have dropped to their lowest levels in 10 years, with signs that Australian wines are being snubbed overseas. Australia ranks fourth in the world in wine exports and the industry hopes that Wine Australia's "Around Australia in 80 sips" on New York's 42nd street will go some way to arresting the slide. "I think the Australian wine industry is partly to blame because we offloaded during the glut. A lot of bigger wineries offloaded their excess wine into these overseas markets," Rebecca Farrow of Sticks winery in the Yarra Valley said. Page B16.

--Chief executive of mining giant Rio Tinto , Tom Albanese, was hopeful that progress in Europe would continue to allow the global economy to recover. "I think governments recognise they have to embrace austerity  it seems to me they are taking slow but appropriate measures, and that will certainly have an effect on the currency value of the euro and inflation in Europe," Mr Albanese said. Page B18.

--A faux principality located in the wheatfields of Western Australian has been uncovered by a shareholder activist in Hong Kong on the official registry of companies in Hong Kong. The Principality of Hutt River, which is not recognised by federal or state governments in Australia, is listed as a foreign place of incorporation by the Hong Kong Companies Registry. In 1970, "Prince" Leonard Casley created what is now a tourist attraction as he objected to government limits on wheat sales. The Hong Kong registry has conceded that a review of its database may be needed. Page B18.

--A greater flexibility in the labour market could improve lagging productivity, according to managing director of the Australian Foundation Investment Company, Ross Barker. With manufacturing and service sector jobs coming under increasing pressure from a high Australian dollar "it's been pretty clear in recent years there's been a decline of productivity growth" Mr Barker said. However a return to WorkChoices-style agreements would backfire and result in "high-stress, low-trust workplaces", Nixon Apple, economic adviser to the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union, warned. Page B20.