THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Tonight there will be a focus on the US$20 billion-plus
Olympic Dam project as the board of Australian resources giant
BHP Billiton (BHP) with chairman Jac Nasser leading,
dines privately with the Premier of South Australia, Jay
Weatherill, and the Deputy Opposition Leader Mitch Williams.
BHP chief executive Marius Kloppers commented last month that
the company had experienced "a great relationship with the SA
government over the six-year period we've owned the mine." Page
1.
- - - -
Kerry Stokes, chairman of Australian diversified operating
and investment group Seven Group, may have taken a
small loss as subsidiary company Seven (WAN) Pty Ltd no longer
owns shares in Ten Network Holdings that were purchased at A92.5
cents each late last year. On Friday, Ten shares closed at A89
cents. High-profile shareholders James Packer and Lachlan
Murdoch paid about A$1.50 per share for their investment in Ten
in late 2010. Page 12.
- - - -
Touring car racing company V8 Supercars Australia has been
instructed by major owner Archer Capital to reduce costs by 10
percent with some jobs to be lost, according to informed
industry observers. "V8 Supercars has been on a strong growth
trajectory to ensure that continues a comprehensive
business review in 2011 led to a restructure that involves a
small number of job cuts," said a spokesman for the sport
yesterday. Page 12.
- - - -
Mining magnate Nathan Tinkler said in a statement on
Saturday that "the decision by the O'Farrell government [to
reject the Hunter Ports proposal for a A$2.5 billion coal export
terminal to be constructed in Newcastle] is condemning Newcastle
to a future as Old Sydney Town despite it being the lifeblood of
the New South Wales economy." There is a competing A$5 billion
proposal from Port Waratah Coal Services, a company backed by
miners including Xstrata and Rio Tinto, to expand the export
facilities of Kooragang Island that is waiting on a decision
from the government. Page 13.
- - - -
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Brand equity is the driving force behind GUD Holdings
GUD.AX>, said its managing director, Ian Campbell, as the
company philosophy is to operate with branded products.
"Sunbeam owns the kitchen in Masterchef," Mr Campbell said, and
whenever a Sunbeam product, such as a stick mixer, featured "the
phone would ring off the hook the following day with calls
asking where they could get one of those things." Page 19.
- - - -
The growth in regulatory requirements imposed on the banking
industry is increasing compliance costs for banks - some of
which will be passed on to customers, Australian Bankers
Association chief executive Steven Munchenberg said yesterday.
Banks in Australia are more apprehensive than banks overseas as
they look into the future, research from the Centre for the
Study of Financial Innovation and PwC to be released today
shows. Page 19.
- - - -
Paul O'Sullivan, chief executive of Australia's second
largest telecommunications company Optus, yesterday said the
decision in 2006 to counter the aggressive strategy of rival
Telstra with a A$2 billion capital expenditure program for its
mobile phone network demonstrated the spirit that has built the
company into the success it now is. Founding chief executive
Robert Mansfield said that in the beginning Optus "was up
against an incumbent with 100 percent market share but the
plan was to obtain consistent market share from a growing
industry." Page 19.
- - - -
As this year's grape harvest begins, winemakers are
expecting production quality to be outstanding while production
volumes should be lower than last year. Robert Hill-Smith,
managing director of Yalumba, said that for 2012 the combination
of rainfall and sunshine made the company "very positive about
the quality of the vineyards." Orlando Wines chief winemaker
Bernard Hickin said the warm weather without excessive rain or
damaging heatwaves meant "we're very excited about the quality
of the 2012 vintage." Page 21.
- - - -
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The big banks in Australia are being forced into more
expensive deals for long-term funding. In recent weeks, Westpac
Banking Corporation and Commonwealth Bank of Australia
have paid a premium to raise A$6.6 billion from
Australian investors. Earlier this month, Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group experienced the most expensive
raising of funds as it raised A$1.2 billion from European
investors. Smaller banks "may now find it difficult to lend
profitably" said Scott Haslem, executive director and the chief
economist for Australasia at UBS, yesterday. Page B1.
- - - -
A decision on whether or not to call an extraordinary
general meeting with the aim of removing the directors of
contract cleaner Spotless will be made by Simon Marais,
the managing director of Orbis, and Simon Conn, a senior
portfolio manager at Investors Mutual. This follows the refusal
of the directors to engage with private equity company Pacific
Equity Partners (PEP) over the A$711 million offer PEP has made
to acquire Spotless. There have been no announcements over the
issue following the Spotless board meeting held last Friday.
Page B3.
- - - -
For Australian bankers, the debt crisis in the euro zone and
political interference are the two major threats to the banking
system, according to a survey conducted by the Centre for the
Study of Financial Innovation in London and
PricewaterhouseCoopers. The survey covered banks globally,
where the debt crisis also ranked highest overall, while
political interference was fifth overall, behind liquidity and
funding, excessive regulation and the risks of increased credit
losses. Page B3.
- - - -
Telecommunications giants Optus and Telstra are in
conflict over the Optus service TV Now that allows Optus
customers to watch free-to-air television over the internet.
The sporting codes Australian Football League and National Rugby
League are claiming TV Now violates exclusive internet
distribution deals with Telstra. The decision of Justice Steven
Rares is due on Wednesday, with Telstra claiming it will rescind
its current deals if the decision is in favour of Optus. Page
B4.
- - - -
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Nomura Group interest rate strategist Martin Whetton has
noted that the central banks of Australia and Israel have a
trend of moving interest rates in a similar manner with the
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) following the lead of the Bank
of Israel on 16 of the last 19 times the Australian bank has
changed its rates. Another similarity is that both banks have
senior officials educated at the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology. In Israel the central bank has just reduced rates
and the RBA meets on Tuesday next week for its next decision.
Page B17.
- - - -
Annelott Gerandt, a 77-year-old widow, is mounting a court
case supported pro bono by law firm Maurice Blackburn to prevent
dubious business practitioner David Tweed's company Direct Share
Purchasing Corporation from enforcing a contract by which Ms
Gerandt was to receive about half the face value of units she
held in the Colonial First State Mortgage Income Fund. The
behaviour of law firm EC Legal, over some of their work for Mr
Tweed described as "of unsavoury nature" by a solicitor acting
for Ms Gerandt, has been referred to both the Australian
Securities and Investments Commission and lawyer watchdog, the
Legal Services Commission. Page B17.
- - - -
Mobil has announced there will be a "technical study" aimed
at improving the supply of power to its aging Altona refinery
situated in the west of Melbourne. On Christmas Day, lightning
strikes caused a shutdown at ExxonMobil's Altona refinery
situated in the west of Melbourne. Since the incident there
have been discussions between Mobil and Powercor, the supplier
of electricity to Altona. In July, the Clyde refinery in Sydney
was closed by Shell with the pressures of international
competition cited as the basis for the decision. Page B18.
- - - -
QBE Insurance has experienced large costs arising
from the floods in Thailand that it will find difficult to cover
as most of its income is from insurance written outside
Australia where there has been no general rise in premiums.
Premiums within Australia have risen following the catastrophes
of last year. The strategy of QBE Group chief executive officer
and managing director Frank O'Halloran has been to use
acquisitions to grow and QBE is currently involved in a
potential purchase of the non-life insurance component of HSBC.
Page B20.
- - - -