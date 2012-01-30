Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Competition for skilled labourers in the booming resources
sector has driven labour costs to the highest in the world, Tony
Cruddas, of global mining and energy services specialist AMEC,
said. "The base costs, mainly labour, are very high in
Australia, certainly for us the highest in the world at
present," Mr Cruddas stated. With A$220 billion of gas projects
planned and financed in Australia, AMEC is targeting the oil and
gas sector for engineering and environmental work. AMEC has
spent close to A$200 million to purchase service companies
operating in the resources sector. Page 1.
--
Shipbuilder Austal is confident its contracts with
the United States government, potentially worth A$4.5 billion,
will go ahead as planned, despite the U.S. Defence Department
announcing a US$259 billion cut to its defence budget. Austal
is contracted to build three littoral combat ships, ships U.S.
Defence Secretary Leon Panetta has labelled the U.S. Navy's
"highest priority and most flexible vessels". Page 15.
--
SunRice, one of the world's biggest rice food companies, has
reported a half-year after-tax profit of A$12.2 million.
Trading as Ricegrowers on the National Stock Exchange
of Australia, major shareholders of the group believe now is the
time to list on the Australian Securities Exchange to ensure
fundamental value is more accurate. Last year shareholders
fought off a takeover bid from Spanish giant Ebro.
Page 16.
--
Construction company Hochtief has advised of lower
expectations for its 2011 earnings, predicting a pre-tax loss of
around A$161 million. Heavy losses arising from key projects -
the Airport Link and the Victorian Desalination plant - of its
Australian subsidiary Leighton Holdings, have added to
the write-downs for Leighton. Hochtief is majority-owned by
Spanish group ACS. Page 16.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.com.au)
Regulatory guidance and an investor guide will be introduced
by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
as part of a bid to improve disclosure rules in the A$8 billion
agri-business sector which has experienced a number of
high-profile company failures since 2008. "ASIC's new
disclosure benchmarks for agribusiness schemes are one component
of a multi-faceted approach to holding the gatekeepers in this
sector to account," senior executive leader at ASIC, Ged
Fitzpatrick, said. Page 21.
--
Christine Cross, Michael Ullmer and David Mackay have been
appointed as non-executive directors of supermarket giant
Woolworths in a move designed to strengthen its board
against its rival Wesfarmers-owned Coles. Ms Cross
arrives with experience from British retailer Tesco and
will be part of Woolworths chief executive Grant O'Brien's move
to expand private labels. "Bringing in someone with experience
in the British supermarket giant Tesco goes to the heart of
Woolworths' supply chain strategy and the private label
strategy," said Russell Wright, a retail analyst at Patersons.
Page 21.
--
Ratings agency Fitch has put on notice the credit ratings of
Australia's major banks by highlighting the risk brought about
by the reliance on wholesale funding. The big four banks have
been placed on Fitch's "ratings watch negative" and any
downgrade would be the third recently, with ratings agencies
Moody's Investors Service and Standard & Poor's downgrading the
banks last year. "The funding profiles of Australian banks have
improved to some extent since the start of the global financial
crisis in 2007 and the banks are expected to continue to make
efforts to improve them," a report from Fitch said. Page 21.
--
The surprise resignation of Chris Lynch, the chief executive
of toll-road operator Transurban, has instigated
appraisals of internal and external contenders. Recognised as
the man who transformed the company business model in the wake
of the global financial crisis, Mr Lynch will remain at the
company until July to support the transition. Mr Lynch
previously indicated he would be unlikely to serve longer than
five years in the role and after four years in the top job he
said yesterday it was a suitable time to depart as the company
is in a strong position. Page 21.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Billionaire Gina Rinehart's daughter, Bianca Rinehart, has
been removed from the board of Hancock Prospecting, the company
controlling most of the family's A$20 billion fortune. A
backdated notice to the Australian Securities and Investments
Commission showed the 33-year-old was removed on October 31.
Bianca and siblings John Hancock and Hope Walker launched legal
proceedings against their mother Gina in September aiming to
remove her as head of the family trust. Page B3.
--
Another round of price hikes from global reinsurers is
expected to hit Australian property insurers in the coming
months as the reinsurers try to offset almost A$28 billion in
losses. Payouts relating to damage from flood and hailstorms in
Australia and earthquakes in New Zealand have added to losses in
the sector since 2010. Any increase in reinsurance costs will
impact insurance premiums for customers down the line. Page B4.
--
Plans for mining company Yulleba Resources to float on the
Australian Securities Exchange next week should not be
considered daring in the current business climate, chief
executive Matthew Stephens says. "There is one mantra among all
geologists and that is that if you've got a robust project, you
will get money for it in good times and bad times," Mr Stephens
said. Page B4.
--
A 7 percent increase in fourth-quarter output for oil and
gas producer ROC Oil crowned a positive year for the
company, chief executive Alan Linn said. Although down on last
year, the company had achieved a strong financial and
operational performance, divested assets and achieved objectives
in what was a transitional year for the company, Mr Linn added.
Page B4.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Yesterday, its inaugural day, a new central register
maintained by the Australian Securities and Investments
Commission was unable to cope with demand. The Personal
Property Securities Register website, that replaces over 80
state and federal registers, notified users attempting to sign
up that they would experience "technical difficulties including
slow response times". Page B3.
--
Former South Australian company director Craig John Horsell
has been banned by the Australian Securities and Investments
Commission (ASIC) after dishonestly obtaining over A$400,000
from clients. Working as a director of the insurance businesses
Horsell International and PSC Horsell Insurance Brokers Mr
Horsell has been told he can no longer provide financial
services. No financial losses had been inflicted on clients,
ASIC said, and Mr Horsell can appeal to the decision at the
Administrative Appeals Tribunal. Page B3.
--
Australia's largest railway company, QR National,
has rewarded investors despite the reduction in coal haulage
following the Queensland floods, plus high fuel prices and
industrial relations issues that made for a tough last year in
the transport sector. While analysts see QR National as a
defensive stock its rival Asciano is being viewed as a
cheaper alternative to obtain exposure to the demand for
Australian coal. Page B6.
--
Yesterday in the lead up to the February reporting season,
investors looking to make profits drove the Australian
sharemarket lower. Following a steady opening by the local
sharemarket, the index was pulled down 15.7 points to 4272.7 by
weaknesses in consumer staples and banking stocks. "This week
it is about consumer staples and next week will be about
financials," equities analyst at Bell Direct Julia Lee said.
Page B7.
--