Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Competition for skilled labourers in the booming resources sector has driven labour costs to the highest in the world, Tony Cruddas, of global mining and energy services specialist AMEC, said. "The base costs, mainly labour, are very high in Australia, certainly for us the highest in the world at present," Mr Cruddas stated. With A$220 billion of gas projects planned and financed in Australia, AMEC is targeting the oil and gas sector for engineering and environmental work. AMEC has spent close to A$200 million to purchase service companies operating in the resources sector. Page 1.

Shipbuilder Austal is confident its contracts with the United States government, potentially worth A$4.5 billion, will go ahead as planned, despite the U.S. Defence Department announcing a US$259 billion cut to its defence budget. Austal is contracted to build three littoral combat ships, ships U.S. Defence Secretary Leon Panetta has labelled the U.S. Navy's "highest priority and most flexible vessels". Page 15.

SunRice, one of the world's biggest rice food companies, has reported a half-year after-tax profit of A$12.2 million. Trading as Ricegrowers on the National Stock Exchange of Australia, major shareholders of the group believe now is the time to list on the Australian Securities Exchange to ensure fundamental value is more accurate. Last year shareholders fought off a takeover bid from Spanish giant Ebro. Page 16.

Construction company Hochtief has advised of lower expectations for its 2011 earnings, predicting a pre-tax loss of around A$161 million. Heavy losses arising from key projects - the Airport Link and the Victorian Desalination plant - of its Australian subsidiary Leighton Holdings, have added to the write-downs for Leighton. Hochtief is majority-owned by Spanish group ACS. Page 16.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.com.au)

Regulatory guidance and an investor guide will be introduced by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) as part of a bid to improve disclosure rules in the A$8 billion agri-business sector which has experienced a number of high-profile company failures since 2008. "ASIC's new disclosure benchmarks for agribusiness schemes are one component of a multi-faceted approach to holding the gatekeepers in this sector to account," senior executive leader at ASIC, Ged Fitzpatrick, said. Page 21.

Christine Cross, Michael Ullmer and David Mackay have been appointed as non-executive directors of supermarket giant Woolworths in a move designed to strengthen its board against its rival Wesfarmers-owned Coles. Ms Cross arrives with experience from British retailer Tesco and will be part of Woolworths chief executive Grant O'Brien's move to expand private labels. "Bringing in someone with experience in the British supermarket giant Tesco goes to the heart of Woolworths' supply chain strategy and the private label strategy," said Russell Wright, a retail analyst at Patersons. Page 21.

Ratings agency Fitch has put on notice the credit ratings of Australia's major banks by highlighting the risk brought about by the reliance on wholesale funding. The big four banks have been placed on Fitch's "ratings watch negative" and any downgrade would be the third recently, with ratings agencies Moody's Investors Service and Standard & Poor's downgrading the banks last year. "The funding profiles of Australian banks have improved to some extent since the start of the global financial crisis in 2007 and the banks are expected to continue to make efforts to improve them," a report from Fitch said. Page 21.

The surprise resignation of Chris Lynch, the chief executive of toll-road operator Transurban, has instigated appraisals of internal and external contenders. Recognised as the man who transformed the company business model in the wake of the global financial crisis, Mr Lynch will remain at the company until July to support the transition. Mr Lynch previously indicated he would be unlikely to serve longer than five years in the role and after four years in the top job he said yesterday it was a suitable time to depart as the company is in a strong position. Page 21.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Billionaire Gina Rinehart's daughter, Bianca Rinehart, has been removed from the board of Hancock Prospecting, the company controlling most of the family's A$20 billion fortune. A backdated notice to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission showed the 33-year-old was removed on October 31. Bianca and siblings John Hancock and Hope Walker launched legal proceedings against their mother Gina in September aiming to remove her as head of the family trust. Page B3.

Another round of price hikes from global reinsurers is expected to hit Australian property insurers in the coming months as the reinsurers try to offset almost A$28 billion in losses. Payouts relating to damage from flood and hailstorms in Australia and earthquakes in New Zealand have added to losses in the sector since 2010. Any increase in reinsurance costs will impact insurance premiums for customers down the line. Page B4.

Plans for mining company Yulleba Resources to float on the Australian Securities Exchange next week should not be considered daring in the current business climate, chief executive Matthew Stephens says. "There is one mantra among all geologists and that is that if you've got a robust project, you will get money for it in good times and bad times," Mr Stephens said. Page B4.

A 7 percent increase in fourth-quarter output for oil and gas producer ROC Oil crowned a positive year for the company, chief executive Alan Linn said. Although down on last year, the company had achieved a strong financial and operational performance, divested assets and achieved objectives in what was a transitional year for the company, Mr Linn added. Page B4.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Yesterday, its inaugural day, a new central register maintained by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission was unable to cope with demand. The Personal Property Securities Register website, that replaces over 80 state and federal registers, notified users attempting to sign up that they would experience "technical difficulties including slow response times". Page B3.

Former South Australian company director Craig John Horsell has been banned by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) after dishonestly obtaining over A$400,000 from clients. Working as a director of the insurance businesses Horsell International and PSC Horsell Insurance Brokers Mr Horsell has been told he can no longer provide financial services. No financial losses had been inflicted on clients, ASIC said, and Mr Horsell can appeal to the decision at the Administrative Appeals Tribunal. Page B3.

Australia's largest railway company, QR National, has rewarded investors despite the reduction in coal haulage following the Queensland floods, plus high fuel prices and industrial relations issues that made for a tough last year in the transport sector. While analysts see QR National as a defensive stock its rival Asciano is being viewed as a cheaper alternative to obtain exposure to the demand for Australian coal. Page B6.

Yesterday in the lead up to the February reporting season, investors looking to make profits drove the Australian sharemarket lower. Following a steady opening by the local sharemarket, the index was pulled down 15.7 points to 4272.7 by weaknesses in consumer staples and banking stocks. "This week it is about consumer staples and next week will be about financials," equities analyst at Bell Direct Julia Lee said. Page B7.