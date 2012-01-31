Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--The Future Fund is helping to finance a move by United States timber investment manager The Campbell Group in a A$600 million offer for South Australian forestry assets. The US group will bid in the South Australian government's forestry auction of 94,000 hectares of ForestrySA plantations. The Future Fund has been an investor in The Campbell Group since 2010. Page 15.

--PaperlinX PaperlinX hybrids, said. The Trust Company met with hybrid holders a fortnight ago in order to provide additional information on the value of their investments and how any private equity takeover deal for PaperlinX would be handled. Page 15.

--Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund (HDUF) has been asked for more information on its second-tier debt by pipeline operator APA Group. APA launched a A$841 million offer to HDUF shareholders but details of HDUF's second-tier or mezzanine debt still need to be clarified. "We need to see if there is a poison pill, and how much of a poison pill. It is not about throwing grenades. It is an attempt to agree on the facts between companies," APA chief executive, Mick McCormack, said. Page 41.

--Despite approvals from the Malaysian Atomic Energy Licensing Board pending, chief executive of rare earths miner Lynas Corporation, Nick Curtis, was confident the Malaysian refinery would receive the go-ahead. Having already flagged the first production out of the Malaysian rare earths refinery for the second quarter of 2012, Mr Curtis did not want to anticipate the outcome of the licensing board's decision. "We're perfectly comfortable with all the standards of our operations, have been all the time," Mr Curtis said. Page 42.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--A A$192 million share raid by iron ore billionaire Gina Rinehart on Fairfax Media yesterday is thought to be a prelude to a push by Ms Rinehart for a seat on the board of the media company. Already owning 4 per cent of Fairfax, analysts believe that Ms Rinehart is hoping to exert more editorial influence after her vocal opposition to the federal government's proposed mining tax last year. "She wants to control more of the public debate," one analyst said. Page 35.

--The widespread discounting of house-brand milk by supermarkets has resulted in food and beverage company Lion Nathan dropping the value of its dairy and drinks business by A$1 billion. Kirin Holdings, Lion's Japanese parent company, announced the revaluing as it revealed a 39 percent fall in its annual profit. "Continued discounting activity has caused a transfer of sales volumes from higher-margin branded products into private label and from the non-grocery channel to grocery," a spokeswoman for Lion said. Page 35.

--A deteriorating operating environment for Qantas Group has led to a cut in its credit rating by Moody's Investors Service. Qantas is expected to cut capacity and discretionary spending after already warning that its underlying pre-tax profit for the first-half would be 66 percent down on last year. "Qantas's credit profile had been subject to ongoing pressure over several years and more particularly since March 2011, when the outlook was changed to negative," vice-president of Moody's Ian Lewis said. Page 35.

--Higher commodity prices have offset lower oil production for Origin Energy, leading to a rise in first-half revenue of 5 percent. "Planned maintenance shutdowns at Otway and Kupe gas plants and the commencement of the BassGas gas mid-life enhancement contributed to the decrease in production," Origin chief executive upstream, Paul Zealand, said. A US$1.1 billion deal was also signed by Origin earlier this month with Sinopec, a move that will see the Chinese state-owned enterprise increase its interest in the Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas project to 25 percent. Page 36.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--Claims by Queensland mining billionaire Clive Palmer that port and rail operator QR National stole his idea for a central Queensland rail link have been rubbished. "QR National strongly rejects these baseless assertions," a QR National spokesman said yesterday. Mr Palmer is reportedly planning to seek A$8 billion in damages from QR National through the Queensland Supreme Court for allegedly breaching confidentiality clauses in an agreement to ship coal from Palmer's proposed Galilee basin mines. Page B3.

--Electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi has cashed in on news that supermarket giant Woolworths is looking to offload over 300 Dick Smith electronics stores. "[There is] an opportunity with Dick Smith stores closing, for us to pick up some of those sales," JB Hi-Fi chief executive Terry Smart said. Shares in JB Hi-Fi rose 6.6 percent to A$12.60 while fellow retailer Harvey Norman ended the day up A1c to A$2.06. Page B4.

--A research report by the New South Wales Parliamentary Library has revealed that New South Wales gives coal seam gas producers a "honeymoon" period with no royalties when other states charge up to 12.5 percent to producers. Started in the early 1990s to stimulate reduced exploration and production the state government is now reviewing its royalty schemes for onshore oil and gas production. Queensland currently charges royalties of 10 percent and among other states Western Australia charges the highest at up to 12.5 percent. Page B5.

--A Treasury analysis for the Charter of Budget Honesty has revealed that it will cost A$3.5 billion a year to exempt agriculture and deforestation from the carbon tax. The report known as the Tax Expenditures statement seeks to outline the cost, in tax income lost, from various tax concessions. The biggest tax concession is the A$35.5 billion Capital Gains Tax on family homes. Page B5.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--A challenging December quarter has seen supermarket giant Woolworths cut its underlying sales growth for core grocery and liquor sales. The company reported yesterday that falling food prices and the cooler summer had affected sales and made a major announcement that the company will take a A$300 million hit as it closes up to 100 of its under-performing Dick Smith electronics stores. Page B1.

--Shareholders in mining giant BHP Billiton should not expect another share buyback this year after lower profit forecasts were released by analysts. A first-half profit of over US$10 billion is expected when BHP reports next week but analysts believe it will fall behind its record full-year earnings for last year of US$23.6 billion. "On the [capital expenditure] profile they have outlined, and Macquarie's commodity price forecasts, BHP effectively spends everything it earns over the next three or four years," Macquarie analyst Lee Bowers said. Page B1.

--Despite a World Trade Organisation (WTO) ruling against China on export restrictions the country's hold on rare earths is unlikely to be affected. "China must now comply by removing these export restrictions swiftly and, furthermore, I expect China to bring its overall export regime, including for rare earths, in line with WTO rules," European Union Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht said. Australian analyst Mike Harrowell, however, thinks China will simply find other ways to restrict its rare earths exports. Page B3.

--Indonesia will remain an important export destination for Australian cattle despite the export ban of last year, major exporter the Australian Agricultural Company (AAco) said yesterday. Releasing its full-year profit, AAco managing director David Farley said the company was investigating other south-east Asian markets in addition to increasing exports to Europe. Last year's ban cost AAco up to A$8 million and it was unclear if federal government compensation was forthcoming, added Mr Farley. Page B3.