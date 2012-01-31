Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--The Future Fund is helping to finance a move by United
States timber investment manager The Campbell Group in a A$600
million offer for South Australian forestry assets. The US
group will bid in the South Australian government's forestry
auction of 94,000 hectares of ForestrySA plantations. The
Future Fund has been an investor in The Campbell Group since
2010. Page 15.
--PaperlinX PaperlinX hybrids, said. The Trust
Company met with hybrid holders a fortnight ago in order to
provide additional information on the value of their investments
and how any private equity takeover deal for PaperlinX would be
handled. Page 15.
--Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund (HDUF) has been asked
for more information on its second-tier debt by pipeline
operator APA Group. APA launched a A$841 million offer
to HDUF shareholders but details of HDUF's second-tier or
mezzanine debt still need to be clarified. "We need to see if
there is a poison pill, and how much of a poison pill. It is
not about throwing grenades. It is an attempt to agree on the
facts between companies," APA chief executive, Mick McCormack,
said. Page 41.
--Despite approvals from the Malaysian Atomic Energy
Licensing Board pending, chief executive of rare earths miner
Lynas Corporation, Nick Curtis, was confident the
Malaysian refinery would receive the go-ahead. Having already
flagged the first production out of the Malaysian rare earths
refinery for the second quarter of 2012, Mr Curtis did not want
to anticipate the outcome of the licensing board's decision.
"We're perfectly comfortable with all the standards of our
operations, have been all the time," Mr Curtis said. Page 42.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--A A$192 million share raid by iron ore billionaire Gina
Rinehart on Fairfax Media yesterday is thought to be a
prelude to a push by Ms Rinehart for a seat on the board of the
media company. Already owning 4 per cent of Fairfax, analysts
believe that Ms Rinehart is hoping to exert more editorial
influence after her vocal opposition to the federal government's
proposed mining tax last year. "She wants to control more of
the public debate," one analyst said. Page 35.
--The widespread discounting of house-brand milk by
supermarkets has resulted in food and beverage company Lion
Nathan dropping the value of its dairy and drinks business by
A$1 billion. Kirin Holdings, Lion's Japanese parent
company, announced the revaluing as it revealed a 39 percent
fall in its annual profit. "Continued discounting activity has
caused a transfer of sales volumes from higher-margin branded
products into private label and from the non-grocery channel to
grocery," a spokeswoman for Lion said. Page 35.
--A deteriorating operating environment for Qantas Group
has led to a cut in its credit rating by Moody's
Investors Service. Qantas is expected to cut capacity and
discretionary spending after already warning that its underlying
pre-tax profit for the first-half would be 66 percent down on
last year. "Qantas's credit profile had been subject to ongoing
pressure over several years and more particularly since March
2011, when the outlook was changed to negative," vice-president
of Moody's Ian Lewis said. Page 35.
--Higher commodity prices have offset lower oil production
for Origin Energy, leading to a rise in first-half
revenue of 5 percent. "Planned maintenance shutdowns at Otway
and Kupe gas plants and the commencement of the BassGas gas
mid-life enhancement contributed to the decrease in production,"
Origin chief executive upstream, Paul Zealand, said. A US$1.1
billion deal was also signed by Origin earlier this month with
Sinopec, a move that will see the Chinese state-owned enterprise
increase its interest in the Australia Pacific liquefied natural
gas project to 25 percent. Page 36.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--Claims by Queensland mining billionaire Clive Palmer that
port and rail operator QR National stole his idea for
a central Queensland rail link have been rubbished. "QR
National strongly rejects these baseless assertions," a QR
National spokesman said yesterday. Mr Palmer is reportedly
planning to seek A$8 billion in damages from QR National through
the Queensland Supreme Court for allegedly breaching
confidentiality clauses in an agreement to ship coal from
Palmer's proposed Galilee basin mines. Page B3.
--Electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi has cashed in on
news that supermarket giant Woolworths is looking to
offload over 300 Dick Smith electronics stores. "[There is] an
opportunity with Dick Smith stores closing, for us to pick up
some of those sales," JB Hi-Fi chief executive Terry Smart said.
Shares in JB Hi-Fi rose 6.6 percent to A$12.60 while fellow
retailer Harvey Norman ended the day up A1c to A$2.06.
Page B4.
--A research report by the New South Wales Parliamentary
Library has revealed that New South Wales gives coal seam gas
producers a "honeymoon" period with no royalties when other
states charge up to 12.5 percent to producers. Started in the
early 1990s to stimulate reduced exploration and production the
state government is now reviewing its royalty schemes for
onshore oil and gas production. Queensland currently charges
royalties of 10 percent and among other states Western Australia
charges the highest at up to 12.5 percent. Page B5.
--A Treasury analysis for the Charter of Budget Honesty has
revealed that it will cost A$3.5 billion a year to exempt
agriculture and deforestation from the carbon tax. The report
known as the Tax Expenditures statement seeks to outline the
cost, in tax income lost, from various tax concessions. The
biggest tax concession is the A$35.5 billion Capital Gains Tax
on family homes. Page B5.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
--A challenging December quarter has seen supermarket giant
Woolworths cut its underlying sales growth for core grocery and
liquor sales. The company reported yesterday that falling food
prices and the cooler summer had affected sales and made a major
announcement that the company will take a A$300 million hit as
it closes up to 100 of its under-performing Dick Smith
electronics stores. Page B1.
--Shareholders in mining giant BHP Billiton
should not expect another share buyback this year after
lower profit forecasts were released by analysts. A first-half
profit of over US$10 billion is expected when BHP reports next
week but analysts believe it will fall behind its record
full-year earnings for last year of US$23.6 billion. "On the
[capital expenditure] profile they have outlined, and
Macquarie's commodity price forecasts, BHP effectively spends
everything it earns over the next three or four years,"
Macquarie analyst Lee Bowers said. Page B1.
--Despite a World Trade Organisation (WTO) ruling against
China on export restrictions the country's hold on rare earths
is unlikely to be affected. "China must now comply by removing
these export restrictions swiftly and, furthermore, I expect
China to bring its overall export regime, including for rare
earths, in line with WTO rules," European Union Trade
Commissioner Karel De Gucht said. Australian analyst Mike
Harrowell, however, thinks China will simply find other ways to
restrict its rare earths exports. Page B3.
--Indonesia will remain an important export destination for
Australian cattle despite the export ban of last year, major
exporter the Australian Agricultural Company (AAco) said
yesterday. Releasing its full-year profit, AAco managing
director David Farley said the company was investigating other
south-east Asian markets in addition to increasing exports to
Europe. Last year's ban cost AAco up to A$8 million and it was
unclear if federal government compensation was forthcoming,
added Mr Farley. Page B3.