THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Orbis Investment Management, the largest shareholder in
PaperlinX, is pondering whether to support fellow
shareholder Andrew Price in the latter's attempt to become the
paper manufacturer's executive chairman. Simon Mawhinney,
portfolio manager of Orbis, which owns 18.2 percent of
PaperlinX, said "when a seemingly talented entrepreneur buys a
large amount of shares and wants board representation, it would
be foolish to not entertain the idea". Page 14.
Clive Palmer has revealed that he is mulling over an offer
from ExxonMobil for the rights to explore his gas
deposits in Papua New Guinea. Chinampa Exploration, a
subsidiary of Mr Palmer's Mineralogy firm, holds offshore
exploration licences in the Gulf of Papua covering more than
43,000 square kilometres. "This project could be bigger than
the North West Shelf - it's the most significant thing we're
doing at the moment," Mr Palmer said. Page 14.
Hancock Coal, the resource explorer owned by billionaire
Gina Rinehart, has declared that its A$8 billion Alpha Coal
joint venture with Indian firm GVK will not be
postponed by Clive Palmer's planned lawsuit against haulage
group QR National. Mr Palmer, Adani Group
and Hancock Coal and GVK are developing projects worth A$23
billion in Queensland's Galilee Basin. Page 14.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's
decision to allow Japanese brewer Asahi to acquire
Mountain H2O, the only national supplier of private-label
bottled water in Australia, has been labelled "inconsistent" by
the beverage sector. "I thought it was amazing that this
acquisition went through without any request for comment from
the industry," Peter Gadsen, general manager of the Australian
Beverage Enterprises Cooperative Society lobby group, said.
Page 15.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.com.au)
Consolidated Press Holdings, the media investment group
owned by billionaire James Packer, has posted a jump in profit
to A$175.2 million for the year to June 30 after the company
sold off more than A$300 million in assets. The conglomerate
also recorded a jump in dividend income from its media and
gaming investments to A$119.7 million, up from A$74.4 million
the year prior. Page 19.
Todd Elmer, foreign exchange strategist at global financial
conglomerate Citigroup, yesterday predicted that the Australian
dollar's value would not climb beyond US$1.20 because "markets
are far too complacent on risks". Some observers have predicted
the local currency to soar beyond US$1.20 if central banks
around the world follow recent moves by speculators to invest in
the A$. Page 19.
Australian-listed mining explorer Extract Resources
is set to receive a A$2.2 billion bid from China Guangdong
Nuclear Power Corporation, which recently acquired 89.5 percent
of Extract's major shareholder, Kalahari Minerals. The
takeover offer was automatically triggered under a directive by
the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, with the
Chinese firm due to file a bidder's statement regarding Extract
by the beginning of March. Page 19.
Professional services group KPMG has revealed that the value
of merger and acquisitions in the mining sector last year soared
by approximately 50 percent on the year previous to reach US$100
billion, with 11 deals worth more than US$1 billion occurring in
the last quarter of 2011. The largest recorded deal was a C$3.5
billion transaction including the repayment of debt by Polish
copper producer KGHM for Canadian rival Quadra FNX
Mining. Page 20.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The combination of giant crops, a 20 percent drop in land
prices across Australia and recent rains has led investment
funds to purchase local agricultural assets. According to real
estate group Colliers International, at least four funds are
looking to acquire A$1.6 billion of property in Australia. "I
am bullish on all agriculture, everything from sugar to rice, to
wheat to corn," Jim Rogers, advisor to the Laguna Bay Pastoral
fund, said yesterday. Page B1.
Darren Olney-Fraser, the new chief executive of Mariner
Corporation, yesterday said the investment holding company
wanted to emulate the success of peer Guinness Peat Group. "For
the last 10 years or so, there has been too much investment in
structuring and financial services," Mr Olney-Fraser said, with
Mariner set to invest A$3.2 million into stakes in Capilano
Honey, Tasmanian Pure Foods, Peanut Company of Australia and
Farm Pride Foods. "We like food it's tangible," the chief
executive added. Page B2.
One analyst has suggested that should the proposed merger of
global miner Xstrata and commodities trader Glencore
International proceed, the new entity could takeover a
substantial Australian target, such as the merged body of Aston
Resources and Whitehaven Coal. Marc Waha,
lawyer at Norton Rose said Xstrata and Glencore could take a
year to acquire antitrust approvals, which could be necessary in
countries like Australia where Xstrata has clients or assets.
Page B3.
Diversified insurer Suncorp will open a flagship
branch in Sydney's central business district this morning .
Danny Robinson, Suncorp's executive manager for New South Wales,
yesterday said the company's client base had increased by 40
percent over the last two years. Westpac Banking Corporation
currently has the largest network in Australia with
1257 branches, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia and
Suncorp have 1019 and 212 respectively. Page B5.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Investors are gearing up for a round of profit releases this
week, with Macquarie Bank, Telstra, Tabcorp
, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
set to report back to the market over the next
five days. "We'll start to get a pretty good picture with some
of those major reportings coming through, as to what the real
state of corporate Australia is," Michael McCarthy, strategist
at contracts for difference provider CMC Markets, said
yesterday. Page B1.
A study by Rice Warner Actuaries has found that the Gillard
government's proposed reforms to the financial advice sector
will increase Australians' superannuation by A$130 billion over
the next 15 years. Industry Super Network, the representative
body for the sector, yesterday used the report to criticise
claims from the for-profit industry that 35,000 financial
services jobs would be lost if the reforms were implemented.
Page B1.
The Coalition will question Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd
tomorrow if the Federal Government's support to two Australian
executives in Dubai facing bribery allegations was compromised
by Australia's attempt to gain a seat on the United Nations
Security Council. The Liberals' Michael Ronaldson and Helen
Kroger placed the question on notice, along with other queries
as to whether Mr Rudd received any benefits from Sunland Group
Limited, the developer accusing the two Australians of
impropriety. Page B3.
The owner of the Rusty Compass website, Mark Bowyer, has won
a battle against Google after the online giant decided
to suspend his AdSense advertising account. Google found in
December that the online travel site "posed a risk of generating
invalid activity" and opted to withhold the site's ad revenue.
Mr Bowyer appealed the decision unsuccessfully to Google,
forcing him to lodge a complaint with New South Wales Fair
Trading. The online search engine last month reinstated Mr
Bowyer's account and A$131 in ad revenue. Page B3.
