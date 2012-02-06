SYDNEY Feb 7 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

One of the shareholders who is looking to oust the chairman of PaperlinX, Andrew Price, yesterday said his bid to become executive chairman was part of a broader plan to revive the paper manufacturer. "I wanna get in there quickly and turn it around  I have the flexibility to be wherever I need to be and go and fix it," Mr Price said. Shares in PaperlinX have plunged from A$5.37 to A6.6 cents yesterday, with the company announcing an earnings downgrade in December despite signs of strength from its New Zealand and Australian divisions. Page 37.

Rio Tinto has run into a roadblock in its attempts to establish a hydro-powered aluminium smelter in Malaysia. Torstein Dale Sjotveit, chief executive of Malaysian-owned power provider Sarawak Energy, yesterday said he had not signed a term sheet with the global miner, despite being in talks with the company for four years. "I hope we will succeed," Mr Sjotveit said of the project. Page 38.

Diversified minerals firm OM Holdings yesterday announced plans to construct a A$466 million manganese smelter in Malaysia to attempt to secure the higher profit margins associated with producing alloys as opposed to ore mining. "I think alloy producers were making more money than ore producers  so we want to make sure we cover both ore supply and smelting," Ngee Tong Low, executive chairman of OM, said. Page 39.

Extract Resources' independent directors yesterday said they would wait until they had reviewed a bidder's statement from China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp before releasing a recommendation on the latter's A$2.2 billion takeover bid. A takeover bid for Extract was triggered after the Chinese firm acquired control of base metals producer Kalahari Minerals. Extract has told investors not to take any action. Page 39.

The board of Perpetual has ousted chief executive Chris Ryan, with the wealth manager's chairman, Peter Scott, saying Mr Ryan's appointment had been "the wrong decision". Mr Scott added that the board and Mr Ryan had disagreed over the "emphasis and execution of strategy for the immediate and longer term". Peter Morgan, a former head of equities at Perpetual, however, said "the company is just accident-prone and the board is jumping at shadows". Page 21.

A report from investment bank UBS published yesterday has revealed that Australia's banks are not making profits on new mortgages, prompting warnings that lenders may be forced to raise interest rates. The study comes ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's meeting today, where the central bank is widely expected to reduce the official cash rate by 25 basis points to 4 percent. Page 21.

The finance director and chief operating officer of Nine Entertainment Co, Pat O'Sullivan, announced his resignation yesterday. The news was taken by some hedge funds, which hold approximately half of the media group's A$2.7 billion senior debt, as proof that it was becoming more difficult for Nine to refinance its debt. David Gyngell, chief executive of Nine, however, said he had begun talking to Mr O'Sullivan about his departure in 2010. "We put in place a long-term plan to find a suitable replacement," Mr Gyngell added. Page 21.

The board of specialist services firm Spotless Group yesterday agreed to let private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) conduct due diligence on the company. Spotless had previously refused to open its accounts to PEP until it had raised its offer to A$734 million from A$711 million, but it abandoned its requirement following a public campaign from institutional shareholders. "I think it's a victory for all shareholders," Simon Marais, managing director of investment fund Orbis Australia, said. Page 21.

The office that houses Westpac Banking Corporation's administration and call centre is being sold off by the Australian Property Growth Fund. The bank renewed its lease on the property to 2022, despite an increase in rent to A$4.6 million from A$4.1 million later this year. Michael Brislane and Rob Sewell from real estate conglomerate CB Richard Ellis are managing the expressions of interest campaign for the campus-style centre, which is one of the largest of its kind in the vicinity of Sydney's central business district. Page B3.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted up to 50 millimetres of rain to fall over large parts of New South Wales and Queensland throughout the next eight days, potentially causing widespread disruption to the resources industry. Whitehaven Coal issued a statement last week saying that it had been forced to suspend operations at several of its ventures, with the coal producer estimating that one week's production had been abandoned due to the rains. Page B3.

A study for global miner Rio Tinto has discovered that mining is set to become a more capital intensive sector, with firms set to reduce costs to offset deteriorating commodity grades. "Productivity improvements in the mining sector have been weak for a number of years, reflecting a declining quality of deposits and increasing difficulties in accessing them," consultants BAEconomics, authors of the study, said. Page B4.

Operators and owners of hotels are gearing up for a year of renovations and openings amid an increase in demand from local travellers. Starwood Inc, which operates the Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Sydney's Darling Harbour, will begin a A$15 million refurbishment of the venue in April. "Sydney is the gateway, and now is a great opportunity to refurbish the hotel," Brian McGuinness, senior vice president of specialty select brands for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, said yesterday. Page B4.

The chief executive of Qantas, Alan Joyce, yesterday said the carrier's budget airline, Jetstar, may be forced to abandon flights to Cairns and Darwin if proposals to restrict the company's capacity to hire overseas-based flight crews are implemented. "Strangling our international business and forcing us to pay uncompetitive wages compared to our foreign airline competition is no way to make us stronger, better or more Australian," Mr Joyce told a Senate committee. Page B3.

Investment firm Argo Investments yesterday announced a 4.7 percent drop in half-year after-tax profit to A$85.8 million following a A$439 million devaluation of the group's portfolio. Argo's net assets shrunk to A$3.15 billion at the end of last year, with the investment firm selling its stakes in Treasury Wine Estates and brewer Foster's Group . "Overall the company has delivered another solid result in uncertain economic conditions," Jason Beddow, chief executive of Argo, said. Page B3.

The Coffee Club Group, the largest coffee shop franchise in Australia, yesterday announced plans to open a new outlet every two weeks over the next five years after the company grew by 18.5 percent in 2011. "Australia is a very hard market  with only 20 million people you have to be focused on your product," Emmanuel Drivas, co-founder and chairman of the franchising group, said. Page B3.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority today is set to receive a revised consumer protection code from the telecommunications sector, with the regulator threatening to draft an industry standard of its own if the sector's code is deemed insufficient. "We certainly hope it will be considered on its merits and that we can get it registered quickly and in place," John Stanton, chief executive of the Communications Alliance industry body, said yesterday. Page B4.