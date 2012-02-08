Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Orbis Investment Management, the largest shareholder in PaperlinX, yesterday said it was "positively disposed" to removing Harry Boon as chairman of the paper manufacturer and installing Andrew Price, a veteran of the paper industry, on the group's board.

"We think it's exactly what the company needs at the moment," Simon Mawhinney, analyst at the fund manager, said. Page 19.

--

Marius Kloppers, chief executive of BHP Billiton, yesterday said the global miner was not likely to be competing with the newly merged entity of commodities trader Glencore and rival Xstrata ,XTA.l> for takeover targets.

The merger will create the fourth largest mining firm in the world behind Rio Tinto, Vale and BHP. "We only invest in tier one, long-life, low-cost assets  we will not invest money in anything that doesn't fall in that box," Mr Kloppers said. Page 21.

--

Sources inside the mining industry have warned that global miner BHP Billiton will need to move quickly if it wants to acquire China Machinery Engineering Corp's rights to mine the Belinga iron ore deposit in Gabon.

The country's government is looking for the new owners to develop the site for export as fast as possible, rather than keeping the mine's production out of the market. Page 23.

--

The chief executive of Rio Tinto Energy, Doug Ritchie, yesterday said the global miner was interested in being a partner in a joint development of the Husab uranium site in Namibia.

Extract Resources owns the deposit, although the local miner is expecting a A$2.2 billion takeover from China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp after it acquired control of Kalahari Minerals, Extract's largest shareholder. Page 23.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au) Global miner Rio Tinto and other multinational resource companies will have their mining licences audited under a move announced by the Guinean government yesterday.

The African country's Mines Minister, Mohamed Lamine Fofana, yesterday said at the Indaba mining conference that "a lot of companies took licences and then went all over the world to sell them".

The minister added that the government was looking to alter some of its demands on miners, which is expected to include a reduction in taxes via export duties or royalties. Page 22.

--

Australian Securities and Investments Commission deputy chair Belinda Gibson yesterday said the regulator would move to force issuers of debt products like debentures to clarify the risks involved.

"In some respects they look and feel like a bank, but they're not," Ms Gibson said. Around 45 companies issue debentures in Australia in a sector worth more than A$4.6 billion. Page 21.

--

Ansell is on the brink of revealing a major takeover deal following a move by the condom and glove manufacturer to double its line of credit.

Magnus Nicolin, chief executive of Ansell, yesterday said the firm's mergers and acquisitions "sweet spot" was US$30 million to US$75 million and that there was a "high likelihood" that it would be able to finalise one of its takeover targets by the end of the fiscal year. Page 21.

--

Forestry group Gunns yesterday outlined plans for a A$280 million capital raising, backed by a A$150 million injection from New Zealand billionaire Richard Chandler.

Mr Chandler's firm has announced plans to revive construction of the A$2.3 billion Bell Bay pulp mill in Tasmania. Peter Warnes from Morningstar said the raising would be "massively dilutive to existing shareholders" although he admitted that "if successful, the proposal probably ensures the future of the company and  the pulp mill". Page 21.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au) BHP Billiton's petroleum division has announced that it will increase its attention on liquids such as oil at the expense of shale gas, less than 12 months after the global miner spent nearly A$20 billion on acquiring shale gas assets in the United States.

"I think what [Mike Yeager, head of petroleum at BHP] wants to do is probably less gas activity than he planned and probably on balance slightly more oil activity," Marius Kloppers, chief executive of the miner, said. Page B1.

--

Stephen Williams, the head of Royal Bank of Scotland's Australian division, has reportedly told senior staff that he will resign from the investment bank after the expected sale of the unit to one of two foreign suitors.

Observers say local lenders National Australia Bank, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Commonwealth Bank of Australia have looked at making an offer for the business, but no bids have emerged so far. Page B1.

--

Observers have questioned whether the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority will approve Macquarie Group's proposed share buyback.

The investment bank announced this week it would have more than A$900 million in capital above the banking regulator's 8.5 percent equity goal by the end of March.

Brett Le Mesurier, banking analyst at financial services group BBY, however, said "a buyback of 10 percent of Macquarie's equity almost erodes this buffer". Page B3.

--

The chief economist of diversified lender HSBC Australia, Paul Bloxham, yesterday said large portions of the Australian economy would be under less pressure from the Australian currency's record levels if the Federal Government had not "significantly watered down" the mining tax.

"If the mining tax was larger, I think we would have probably seen less aggressive structural change," Mr Bloxham said at a function for the Institute of Company Directors representative body. Page B5.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au) Surf and street wear group Billabong yesterday attempted to quell speculation that chief executive Derek O'Neill would be removed by the board, amid heightened concern over the company's growing debt and falling sales.

Shares in Billabong closed yesterday at A$1.845, after reaching a high of A$13.17 four years ago. Some observers have suggested that Gordon Merchant, founder and major shareholder in the group, may opt to take a more hands-on role with the company's day-to-day operations. Page B1.

--

The Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to leave interest rates on hold at 4.25 percent earlier this week may not prevent local lenders from raising mortgage rates independently.

The central bank's move result in a surge on the Australian dollar, which closed at a six-month high of US$1.0818 yesterday.

T.S. Lim, analyst at broker Bell Potter Securities, said "every time you raise rates at a time when unemployment could tick up  you're going to put unnecessary stress on the mortgage book". Page B3.

--

Shareholders in BHP Billiton yesterday were told that it will not be long before there is an increase in production from the global miner's largest ventures.

Marius Kloppers, chief executive of BHP, said "enormous" benefits would soon be generated from the revamp of existing assets in Queensland, Chile and the Gulf of Mexico. "There is an enormous amount of latent capacity in our portfolio that will drive output over the short-to-medium term," Mr Kloppers added. Page B4.

--

The S&P/ASX 200 Index finished 16.5 points higher to close at 4290.7 points yesterday, after a poor day's trade by global miner BHP Billiton and the major banks was mitigated by gains from the energy sector.

Michael Heffernan, strategist and senior client adviser at broker Austock Securities, said the market had continued its positive momentum from earlier in the week, although BHP's announcement of a 5.5 percent drop in first-half net profit to US$9.941 billion was "on the disappointing side of ordinary". Page B9.