THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

The business lending model of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has been forced to change with many blue-chip companies such as Woolworths, Telstra, BHP Billiton and Wesfarmers borrowing directly from capital markets. "As long as you have the view that funding costs for banks are permanently higher - and I do have that view - we have to find that there is a different role we play," CBA executive Ian Saines said yesterday. CBA will look to gain more work advising businesses on raising debt, Mr Saines added. Page 18.

--

Packaging company Amcor is looking to make acquisitions to increase its earnings growth with about A$700 million available to spend. Targets in China and India have been on the companies radar with packaging demand higher than Europe or North America. "If we have a match then we'll look at executing - it's not growth for growth's sake, it's about creating value for shareholders," Amco chief executive Ken MacKenzie said. Page 19.

--

Women's clothing retailer Specialty Fashion, owner of the Millers, Katies, LaSenza, City Chic and Cross Roads chains, is holding cash on its balance sheet and has withheld an interim dividend as it looks to bolster the group until there is improvement in consumer spending. The retailer also confirmed it would close up to 120 of its stores in the next three years after its net profit dropped by 63.4 percent for the half-year to December 31. Page 19.

--

Australian Infrastructure Fund (AIX) has reached an agreement to sell its 35 percent stake in the Port of Geelong to be split between port and rail operator Asciano and Deutsche Bank's RREEF Infrastructure. "It's a good outcome, they got their price, and their strategy to exit ports more generally is sensible," reported one analyst. AIX was also in negotiations to offload its last port asset, Port of Portland, according to chief executive of the fund, Jeff Pollock. Page 37.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) has increased transparency on its internal enforcement processes with the release of three policy documents yesterday. ASIC chairman Greg Medcraft said the documents, outlining decision making processes based on available evidence, regulatory benefit in relation to cost and the extent of loss and harm, were an attempt by ASIC to shed light on the enforceable actions taken by the regulator in response to recent criticism. Page 23.

--

The non-binding, indicative proposal by private equity group TPG Capital for a takeover of surfwear retailer Billabong International has been revised to be less onerous. The A$3 a share offer has now been resubmitted by TPG without the condition that Billabong refrain from selling its Nixon fashion accessories brand. Ted Kunkel, chairman of Billabong, announced he would press ahead with the Nixon sale on Friday, effectively negating TPG's offer and forcing the private equity group to return with a revised deal. Page 23.

--

Optus is poised to give rival telecommunications company Telstra a battle in the 4G wireless broadband market after snapping up Seven Media Group's Vividwireless for A$230 million. "The acquisition of Vividwireless will give Optus a significant increase in network capacity to address the next wave of data growth that is just around the corner," Optus chief executive Paul O'Sullivan said yesterday. Page 23.

--

Steelmaker Bluescope Steel announced yesterday a A$530 million net loss to the market for the last half year to December, mainly due to a major restructuring in the face of higher raw material costs and the strong Australian dollar. "All of the restructuring that we have undertaken  has laid the foundation for BlueScope's return to profitability," chief executive Paul O'Malley said yesterday. Page 23.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Hope has arrived in Australia's struggling retail sector with the latest figures showing a lift in consumer spending. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) recorded a 0.6 percent rise across its credit and debit card terminals and clothing stores recorded their best growth in months with an increase of 2.3 percent. "Despite ongoing economic concerns being felt both here and overseas, sales figures are ticking up and have been for some time now  there is still a certain level of confidence among consumers," CBA chief economist Craig James said yesterday. Page B1.

--

Earnings for diversified services company UGL have been affected by the A$150 million write-off associated with the company's acquisition of property advisory company DTZ. The company recorded a 5 percent rise in revenue to A$2.4 billion and benefitted from a number of new orders, including a contract extension by RailCorp in New South Wales. "UGL is one of my few 'buys' in the big end of this sector, for its risk profile," analyst Stuart Carson of Patersons Securities said. Page B2.

--

Gold assets in Cambodia will be sold by resource company OZ Minerals, ending what has been a controversial chapter in the company's history. Claims of impropriety were made by the Cambodia Daily newspaper with allegations that money was given to relatives of government officials although later investigations concluded with no evidence of wrongdoing. "This project does not fit within OZ Minerals strategy with regard to scale in relation to the commodity and our overall preference for mid-tier copper projects," OZ Minerals chief executive, Terry Burgess, said. Page B3.

--

A slight fall in net profit was reported yesterday by property developer and infrastructure group Lend Lease but no fresh news was forthcoming on the company's Barangaroo project. An update on the project was not given by chief executive Steve McCann but he did say it was a priority and potential financiers were "engaged in due diligence before entering into a binding commitment." Page B5.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Volatility in the global market has been held accountable by financial services company Challenger for its 83 percent dive in first-half net profit. Challenger boss Brian Benari said the company experienced strong growth in annuities but due to unstable global conditions Challenger recorded a loss of A$107 million. "Not a good result at all  you have to wonder about the stock's defensive characteristics after these numbers," Richard Coppleston of Goldman Sachs told clients. Page B3.

--

Australian Securities and Investments Commission chairman Greg Medcraft said yesterday that there was an increased risk of financial losses due to the growing number of complex financial products being made available to investors. "More complex products means greater risks and greater potential losses for Australian investors," Mr Medcraft said yesterday, warning people to be vigilant. Page B4.

--

The head of Woolworths Big W retail operations, Julie Coates, has been appointed to the board Masters, the new hardware joint venture with United States company Lowe's. In a move that earmarks Ms Coates for the top job of Woolworths, the new role will introduce her to important financial issues for the group as well as reputational ones. "Julie's appointment reflects her senior status within the company and extensive general merchandise background - both within Woolworths and externally," a spokesman for Woolworths said yesterday. Page B4.

--

Any drop in funding costs will be passed onto its customers, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank chief executive Mike Hirst said yesterday. "There are a lot of different stakeholders in a bank's business - there's the shareholder, the deposit holder and the borrower - and all of those have to have their interests balanced out," Mr Hirst said. Bendigo announced a cash profit of A$162.6 million yesterday but admitted it had been hit by a drop in revenue and high funding costs. Page B5.