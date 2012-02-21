Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--Geoff Plummer, chief executive of OneSteel,
yesterday said the steel manufacturer was considering changing
its name to better reflect its diversified earnings base. "When
we're holding this call in 12 months' time we'll be at - in
terms of iron ore business - 11 million tonnes and A$2 billion
in revenue from mining consumables," Mr Plummer said. The
company posted a A$75 million loss for the six months to June
30, although Mr Plummer said OneSteel would return a profit in
the second half of the year. Page 16.
--Tom Albanese, chief executive of Rio Tinto
, has described the fundamental technology behind
mining as insufficiently improved over techniques employed in
the past. "In many ways the mining processes haven't actually
changed that much over the decades I don't think that is good
enough for the mining industry," Mr Albanese remarked. Rio
earlier this week announced a A$481 million investment into
driverless trains in a bid to improve efficiencies in its iron
ore operations, which generated 83 percent of the miner's
earnings last year. Page 41.
--The operator of two of the seven refinery units in
Australia, BP, yesterday said the future of refining
industry was "dire" and predicted that governments worldwide
would be more reluctant to fund ambitious long-term projects.
Caltex Australia last week wrote down the value of its
refining holdings by A$1.5 billion, while BP's A$923 million
Moree Solar Farm in New South Wales failed to secure funding in
time for a December deadline. Page 42.
--Craig Dunn, chief executive of financial services group
AMP, yesterday called on the Federal Government to
postpone the introduction of its proposed "future of financial
advice" reforms by another year. The chief executive joins a
chorus of wealth managers urging the government to delay the
legislation, which is due to be introduced by July 1. Mr Dunn
also cited differences in the draft legislation with government
policy. Page 43.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--Yves-Louis Darricarrere, head of exploration at French
energy multinational Total, yesterday said concerns
around coal seam gas in Australia had become bogged down in
misinformation and confusion. He added that the local gas and
oil sector needed to better promote the benefits of the
controversial industry's development in Australia. "It's up to
the industry, I think, to make the effort," Mr Darricarrere
said. Page 20.
--Grant Fenn, chief executive of infrastructure and
engineering services group Downer EDI, yesterday said
there was a significant amount of work before the company was
out of trouble. The company responsible for the embattled
Waratah train project posted a A$84.9 million net profit for the
first half of the 2011-12 financial year, a notable improvement
on the A$103.8 million net loss for the same period a year ago.
Page 20.
--REA Group yesterday announced a 32 percent
increase in net profits for the first half of the 2011-12
financial year to A$41.2 million. "In Australia, our
residential and commercial property sites, realestate.com.au and
realcommercial.com.au, are No 1 in their respective markets,
with a strong lead on the No 2 players," Greg Ellis, chief
executive of the online property advertiser, said. Page 21.
--Sonic Healthcare yesterday announced an 8 percent
jump in net profit to A$146 million for the first half of the
2011-12 financial year, despite increasing expenditure and a
more competitive environment. "Healthcare provides some
protection from global financial uncertainties, but we are in a
very competitive industry," Dr Colin Goldschmidt, managing
director of the pathology group, said. Page 21.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--Travel retailer Flight Centre yesterday
announced a 16 percent jump in net profit for the first half of
the 2011-12 financial year to A$82 million, thanks to heightened
demand for foreign holidays and continued growth in its
corporate travel division. The company also increased its
pre-tax full-year profits guidance to A$290 million. Investors
responded warmly to the announcements, lifting Flight Centre's
share price up A77 cents to close at A$21.50. Page B1.
--Funds manager and property developer Mirvac
yesterday announced a A$176.6 million net profit for the first
half of the 2011-12 financial year, although the group is
looking to further bolster revenue with its master-planned
communities in Melbourne and Sydney. Nick Collishaw, managing
director of Mirvac, added that the company's residential
division would benefit from focusing on the resource regions of
Queensland and Western Australia. Page B3.
--Derek O'Neill, chief executive of Billabong,
yesterday continued to promote the street and surf wear
retailer's sell-down of assets and half-year results to
investors and analysts. The company, however, did not issue any
statements regarding the A$3 a share offer from private equity
firm TPG Capital. "Given the significant value
destruction in Billabong over the last few years, we think that
the board will need to seriously consider the offer from TPG," a
research note from investment bank Deutsche Bank said. Page B3.
--Exporters from the Pilbara region in Western Australia
have predicted the near-term price of iron ore to fail to match
recent record highs over the next six months. Morgan Ball,
spokesman for BC Iron, said the junior producer tipped
the commodity's spot price to remain around US$140 a tonne "over
the next six months". "We believe we will go through a period
of uncertainty but then we see some smoother sailing after
that," Sam Walsh, head of iron ore at global miner Rio Tinto,
said. Page B6.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
--The founders of the Direct Factory Outlets shopping chain,
David Goldberger and David Wieland, could see their entire
wealth enveloped in a legal battle after the Supreme Court
yesterday ruled that the former business partners of the pair
could begin proceedings on a A$14 million claim. The claim
centres on an emergency line of credit used by developer Austexx
to help construct the outlet on Melbourne's South Wharf. Page
B1.
--The Australian Infrastructure Fund (AIF) has announced
that it is looking to sell its holdings in the monorail and
light rail services in New South Wales, along with its stake in
Port of Portland. The fund posted a drop in profit to A$68.8
million for the first half of the 2011-12 financial year, from
A$88.2 million a year prior. The fund cited lower asset
revaluations for the result, which included a A$10 million
reduction in AIF's stake in Hochtief Airport Capital
to A$303.6 million. Page B3.
--Peter Botten, managing director of gas and oil producer
Oil Search , yesterday said the company's exploration
acreage in the Gulf of Papua, off the coast of Papua New Guinea,
had the capacity to support a two-train liquefied natural gas
(LNG) venture. The locally-listed firm is searching for farm-in
partners in the gulf and has opened a data room to
LNG-experienced oil firms. Page B15.
--The S&P/ASX 200 Index closed 35.1 points higher at 4291.2
points after investors were buoyed by news of a second agreement
on a financial bailout for Greece yesterday. "The positive is
that they've got the deal done earlier than the deadline. So,
that's going to be good for confidence," John Curtin, associate
director at stockbroker Patersons Securities, said. Page B16.