Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Mike Wilkins, chief executive of Insurance Australia Group
(IAG), yesterday predicted the insurer would receive
higher income from premiums this financial year after rises in
property policies were passed on to consumers. The prediction
came as IAG announced it was increasing its full-year premium
growth outlook to from between 6 percent and 9 percent up to 10
percent. "If input costs rise we have to pass those on to
consumers and we have seen a significant increase in reinsurance
costs," Mr Wilkins said. Page 41.
--
Dick McIlwain, chief executive of gaming and wagering group
Tatts Group, yesterday complained about people's lack
of awareness regarding the company's operations. "We have got a
nice diversified gambling business. It gives me the shits when
all people talk about is wagering," Mr McIlwain, who retires
from his post later this year, remarked. Tatts announced an
11.3 percent jump in net profit for the first half of the
2011-12 financial year to A$166.9 million, a result that met
analysts' expectations. Page 42.
--
Orbis Investment Management, the largest shareholder in
PaperlinX, would still support shareholder Andrew
Price's election as director at chairman Harry Boon's expense
despite the paper manufacturer announcing plans to restructure,
according to Orbis' Simon Mawhinney. "Massive restructuring is
the order of the day and the sooner the better, that is clear,"
the fund manager's analyst said. Page 42.
--
Ausdrill Limited yesterday announced a 50 percent
jump in first-half profit for the 2011-12 financial year to
A$54.6 million. Managing director Ron Sayers, who is currently
facing fraud charges under the multi-agency Project Wickenby tax
probe, said the diversified mining and services group took
confidence from opportunities in Africa. "Our tendering
activities remain high, particularly in Africa, and we expect to
convert a significant number of these tenders into contracts
over the next 18 months," Mr Sayers said. Page 42.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.com.au)
Grant King, head of Origin Energy, yesterday said
the coal-seam gas export sector in Queensland may not be able to
drill sufficient of the thousands of onshore wells necessary to
supply the multi-billon-dollar facilities being constructed in
the state's Gladstone. The warning came as the energy retailer
announced a first-half net profit of A$794 million, up from a
A$136 million loss the same period a year prior. Page 21.
--
Fairfax Media yesterday announced a 41 percent drop
in net profit to A$96.7 million for the first half of the
2011-12 financial year, a result which chief executive Greg
Hywood described as "disappointing". The diversified media
group announced a plan to cut up to A$130 million in spending
over the next three years in response, which is expected to
involve redundancies and outsourcing of finance and information
technology processes. Page 21.
--
Virgin Australia yesterday announced a corporate
structure designed to abolish a 49 percent limit on foreign
investments into its domestic operations. The strategy was
revealed as the airline announced a 118 percent jump in
half-year profit to A$51.8 million, with revenue climbing by 18
percent to a record interim result of A$2 billion. "Really
today the results illustrate that our strategy is right and that
results are starting to flow through earlier than expected,"
John Borghetti, chief executive of the carrier, said. Page 21.
--
Iluka Resources yesterday announced an astonishing
1400 percent jump in profit to A$541.8 million, with the mineral
sands producer benefiting from a surge in commodity prices that
added A$736 million to earnings before interest, tax and
depreciation. Investors, however, sent the company's stock down
by 3.5 percent to A$16.82 in response to reiterated comments
from managing director David Robb that the company could
"moderate" the production of zircon in 2012. Page 22.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The Federal Court yesterday heard that the new entity
responsible for the assets of Centro Properties and Centro
Retail, Centro Retail Australia, would not assume the
liabilities of its predecessors. The revelation came only a
fortnight before the start of a major class action into Centro
Properties' accounting scandal five years ago, when the property
group failed to announce it was burdened with up to A$3.1
billion of short-term debt. Page B1.
--
BHP Billiton yesterday was accused of
"distasteful" behaviour after the global miner announced it may
cut jobs at a manganese smelter in Tasmania only weeks after
revealing a record A$8.45 billion half-year profit. The Temco
facility near Launceston will suspend operations in just over
two weeks, giving BHP and its partner Anglo American the
opportunity to assess the viability of the plant. Page B2.
--
Paul Zahra, chief executive of David Jones,
yesterday welcomed a rebound in sales after the luxury retailer
recorded an 11 percent fall in revenue for the first quarter.
"It's too early to say, you could argue the worst is
behind us. But we are still in volatile trading and it's too
early for us to tell," the chief executive added. David Jones
announced a 3.1 percent drop in total sales for the second
quarter of the 2011-12 financial year to A$598.5 million. Page
B3.
--
Ramsay Health Care yesterday announced it would
invest up to A$100 million this financial year to improve the
capacity of its private hospital network. The revelation came
after the healthcare group posted a 22.3 percent jump in
half-year profit to A$125.69 million, with revenue climbing by
5.7 percent to A$1.97 billion. Chief executive Christopher Rex
also predicted that "it is very likely that a number of people
will downgrade their health insurance and maybe to a point where
they catapult themselves out of the private hospital market".
Page B3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Moody's Investors Service yesterday warned it could reduce
the credit rating of National Australia Bank's (NAB)
British banking division. NAB's business, which is concentrated
on Clydesdale Bank and had its senior debt and bank deposit
downgraded to A1 by Moody's a few months ago, is currently under
review, with some observers suggesting that NAB is exploring
options of exiting the market. Page B3.
--
Luci Ellis, head of financial stability at the Reserve Bank
of Australia, yesterday said in an address to the mortgage
sector that lenders must uphold high standards in order to avert
a crisis similar to the property bust in the United States. "It
is always tempting to ease lending standards and dress that up
as responding to competition or giving the customer a better
deal but in the experience of the US, we have seen what can
happen when lenders yield to that temptation," Mr Ellis
remarked. Page B4.
--
Telecommunications giant Telstra filed an altered
structural separation undertaking to the Australian Competition
and Consumer Commission (ACCC) yesterday that has responded to
the regulator's demands. The deal, which could be approved by
the ACCC as early as next week, opens the path for a full
rollout of the Federal Government's national broadband network.
David Thodey, chief executive of Telstra, said the changes were
not material and therefore did not require shareholder
approval. Page B5.
--
Consolidated Media Holdings yesterday reported a
7.1 percent drop in net profit for the first half of the
financial year to A$42.1 million, citing volatility in the
economy and a tough environment for retailers. "The retail
environment continues to be extremely challenging, and the
trends we saw last year in respect of subdued consumer spending
and general negative sentiment were present again this half,"
John Alexander, executive chairman of the pay television
investment group, said. Page B6.
--