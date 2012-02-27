Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--Max Ould, chairman of one of Australia's largest listed
food companies, Goodman Fielder, yesterday said he
believed Singaporean group Wilmar International may be
responsible for acquiring 10 percent of the Australian firm
yesterday. "I think it would be a much broader play if they are
the genuine purchaser," Mr Ould said last night. Wilmar
reportedly offered shareholders A60 cents a share, a 16.5
percent premium on Goodman's closing share price earlier this
week. Page 19.
--Prime Minister Julia Gillard's win over Kevin Rudd in the
ballot for the leadership of the Labor Party was poorly received
by markets yesterday, with the local stockmarket and the
Australian dollar falling in the first two hours of trade after
the Prime Minister's win. Richard Coppleston, executive
director of institutional equities at investment bank Goldman
Sachs, said "for now while Rudd sits in the back benches
the instability is unlikely to go away". Page 19.
--Speculation is continuing to mount that Caltex Australia
will shut down one of its two refineries in Australia
after the refining division was largely responsible for the
petroleum group posting a A$714 million net loss last year. "On
a purely economic basis, it beggars belief that there is any
other option than closure, although I think that will be a
staged closure," Mark Samter, energy analyst at broker and
investment group CLSA, said yesterday. Caltex employs
approximately 800 workers at both sites. Page 21.
--Kevin Perkins, chief executive of Collins Foods,
owner of the KFC and Sizzler restaurant franchises in Australia,
yesterday said the first six months as a listed corporation had
been "pretty tough". "When we floated we were optimistic about
the trend and the way things were going but there has been an
unforeseen drop in sales," Mr Perkins admitted, adding that the
company's net profit for 2012 "might be off" from its A$18
million to A$20 million projections. Page 21.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--The Australian division of Lloyds Banking Group
has recorded a A$1.2 billion full-year loss after it was forced
to write off A$1.6 billion in commercial property loans,
according to accounts filed with the Australian Securities and
Investments Commission last night. David Smith, chief executive
of the company, said Lloyds International had a strong future in
Australia despite the result. "We are on top of our balance
sheet now as a result of dramatically reducing our exposure to
commercial property loans," Mr Smith said. Page 23.
--One of the largest listed food companies in Australia,
Goodman Fielder, yesterday became a possible takeover target
after investment bank UBS offered to acquire up to 200 million
shares in the business for A60 cents a share after trading.
Speculation is mounting that Chinese firm Bright Food is the
potential raider, having previously announced publicly that it
was looking for more acquisitions in the Australian wine, dairy
and food industry. Page 23.
--Shares in Billabong yesterday climbed by 7
percent to A$3.10 as investors anticipate private equity firm
TPG will increase its A$765 million takeover bid for
the street and surf wear retailer. Billabong said in a
statement to the Australian Securities Exchange that TPG's
initial move "does not reflect the fundamental value of the
company in the context of a change in control", although the
board admitted that it was in "ongoing" talks to give TPG "the
opportunity to increase its proposed price". Page 23.
--Virgin Australia is reportedly planning to launch
several premium lounges at major Australian airports to rival
Qantas Airways' luxurious Chairman's Lounge in a bid to
attract highly valued passengers such as chief executives,
celebrities and federal policymakers. The airline's move comes
after it announced a 118 percent jump in half-year net profit to
A$51.8 million, with Virgin increasing revenue by 18 percent to
a interim record of A$2 billion. Page 23.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--Retailing giant Coles will begin selling hotels
as part of a broader tactic to secure a joint venture partner
for the remainder of its local hotels and pubs business. The
supermarket chain has 95 hotels in its portfolio, acquired at an
average price of A$9 million each. Coles' rival retailer,
Woolworths, has a joint venture deal with Australian
Leisure Hospitality, the owner of 12,000 poker machines in 294
locations across Australia. Page B1.
--Hearings into the whereabouts of millions of dollars
invested into developer Silverhall Asset Management from
collapsed fund manager Trio Capital yesterday heard that monies
in one instance were used to repay the parents of Michael
Anderson. Mr Anderson was an unrelated business partner to
Cameron Anderson, owner of Silverhall and its associated
companies. Page B2.
--Observers believe Beach Energy will be forced to
raise funds to support its aggressive drilling program, despite
the oil and gas producer posting a strong profit result
yesterday. The company announced a 11 percent jump in total
revenues to A$294.6 million and a 164 percent increase in net
profits after tax to A$56 million. Gordon Ramsay, analyst with
investment bank UBS, said the result was "a very good
performance". Page B2.
--Ten Network's ratings in the capital cities have plummeted
to nearly half of Channel Seven's, with the former's The Biggest
Loser starting to lose favour with audiences. According to an
analysis of OzTAM ratings by media consultant Steve Allen, Ten's
peak night ratings have dropped to an average of 300,000. "Much
of the damage on Ten was Nine's failed program strike of Excess
Baggage. But it completely derailed Biggest Loser,
robbing Ten of a peak evening springboard," Mr Allen said. Page
B3.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
--Bernie Brookes, chief executive of luxury retailer Myer
, yesterday hoped Prime Minister Julia Gillard's win in
the Labor party's leadership ballot over Kevin Rudd would allow
the Federal Government to refocus on the economy. "Let's hope
the government can get back to what they were elected to do, and
that's govern. The loss of time on the infighting has put some
important social, commercial and economic imperatives on the
back burner," Mr Brookes said. Page B1.
--Investors in Coopers Brewery, the largest Australian owned
beer maker following the takeover of Foster's Group by global
peer SABMiller last year, have shown their faith in the
company by strongly rejecting a share buyback. The buyback
ceased last week after only 0.55 percent of shares were
presented back to the unlisted public company for sale. Page
B3.
--The Australian division of China Light and Power,
TRUenergy, has filed plans to develop a gas-fired power station
in New South Wales and a wind farm in South Australia. The
application comes after the company announced a jump in its
operating profit to HK$2.91 billion from HK$1.3 billion a year
prior, thanks to the acquisition of the EnergyAustralia retail
business from the New South Wales government and the soaring
value of the Australian dollar. Page B3.
--Gunns yesterday announced a A$173.3 million loss
after the forestry group suffered a series of asset write-downs,
impairments and a 40 percent drop in revenue for the first-half
of the 2011-12 financial year. Managing director Greg
L'Estrange told shareholders that "the future value of Gunns is
clearly driven by the completion of the pulp mill project",
which was announced more than seven years ago and is scheduled
to begin operating in 2015. Page B3.