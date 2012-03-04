Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Julian Ludowici, the largest shareholder and director of
mining equipment manufacturer Ludowici, yesterday
derided the Takeovers Panel's decision to review a A$325 million
auction for the company. "There is no need to review what has
already been done. This is bureaucracy gone mad It is a waste
of time and money," Mr Ludowici said. The company is being
sought after by Danish engineering company FLSmidth and
Scottish contractor Weir Group. Page 15.
--
Willem Buiter, chief economist at diversified financial
institution Citigroup, yesterday warned that Australia could
become "cocky" and stagnant if home owners, governments and
banks did not exercise financial prudence. "Australia is a
small, open economy with a floating exchange rate Countries
like that are vulnerable to shocks from China, liquidity shocks
in global funding markets and lots of things you can't do a damn
thing about but that would hit you as surely as the tsunami that
hit Japan," Mr Buiter said. Page 15.
--
Alison Watkins, chief executive of exporter and malt
producer GrainCorp, said Australia was in a position to
be a "natural" leader in agriculture but "we are not investing
enough in the opportunities that are there". Ms Watkins said
Australia had as much as A$10 per tonne advantage in exporting
to the Middle East, India and Africa, but competition from
Canada and the United States was increasing. "We are well
placed to serve the population growth and the affluence that
will occur in the region," she added. Page 17.
--
Tony Leon, head of Coles Liquor, has taken a
surprising swipe at Woolworths, his former employer,
saying the rival supermarket giant should have turned over an
extra A$1 billion in liquor sales for the first half of the
financial year. "They should be earning more Without the
acquisitions and hiding things in goodwill, their result would
have been worse. If Tony Leon was still there, they would be
making more money and more sales," Mr Leon said. Page 17.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.com.au)
Chinese miner Yanzhou Coal's A$8 billion proposed
merger deal with local peer Gloucester Coal is expected
to be approved by the latter's independent directors this week.
Noble Group, which owns 64.5 percent of Gloucester, is
also tipped to announce today its backing for the agreement.
Shareholders in Gloucester were offered A$3.20 per share, as
well as 23 percent in the merged entity that would hold the
majority of Yanzhou's mines in Australia as well as Gloucester's
assets. Page 19.
--
Industry has requested governments introduce major reforms
to encourage financing for public-private partnerships for key
infrastructure projects, according to a report due to be
released today. Compiled by law firm Baker & McKenzie, the
paper states that the public-private partnership model functions
more effectively than some critics have suggested, but asserts
the method in which the private sector tenders for projects
should be revamped. Page 19.
--
Tony Osmond, the recently appointed head of investment
banking for Australia and New Zealand at diversified financial
services group Citigroup, yesterday said he was concerned
about the prospect of "that all of a sudden things get really
good". "Most investment banks have been cautious about their
staff levels So if all of a sudden things get really good, we
are going to be faced with how do we deal with the workflow," Mr
Osmond said, declaring that he wants Citigroup to "be the best
investment bank". Page 19.
--
Observers are suggesting that the Reserve Bank of Australia
should move its monthly meeting to the second Tuesday of every
month rather than the first, in order to allow for the
publication of the national accounts and the monthly labour
figures prior to the central bank's decision on interest rates.
Analysts say the aforementioned economic data provides a wealth
of information that would enable the Reserve Bank to build a
clearer picture of the economy. Page 19.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The Australian and International Pilots' Association has
announced that it will abandon stop-work action in 2012 should
it win a Federal Court appeal against workplace arbiter Fair
Work Australia's decision to terminate their industrial dispute
with Qantas Airways in the wake of the grounding of the
airline's fleet. "We believe this is a vital principle to fight
for. Just because [the Qantas chief executive, Alan] Joyce
chose the nuclear option does not mean that our legitimate and
legal campaign should have been ended too," Richard Woodward,
vice-president of the association, said. Page B1.
--
Coca-Cola Amatil published its full-year accounts
last week, giving analysts a clearer picture of the company's
bid to maintain profit margins with supermarket giant
Woolworths. Andrew McLennan from Commonwealth Bank of Australia
said his team calculated that the retail stoush was responsible
for a 6 percent drop in volumes for the beverage manufacturer.
Page B1.
--
A proposal by Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan to allow small
investors to purchase corporate bonds has received the backing
of banks and the Australian Securities Exchange, although the
latter suggested that government bonds should be listed on the
market first. The federal government is expected to allow
government bonds to be listed before the end of 2012. Page B3.
--
Gloucester Coal last week revealed in its interim results
that around A$40 million of semi-hard coking coal from its
Gloucester Basin site remained unsold due to a drop in demand
for the product. "In response to this sharp decline in demand
for metallurgical coals, management took steps to change its
production profile towards producing a higher percentage of
thermal coal," the miner said. Page B3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
A report by gold analysts Surbiton Associates published
yesterday revealed that while Australia produced less gold in
2011 than the year before, the commodity's higher price meant
the output was worth more. Around 264 tonnes of gold were mined
last year, the equivalent of 8.5 million ounces, despite a
downturn in production at several major gold mines, including
Newcrest Mining's Western Australian site. Sandra Close,
spokeswoman from Surbiton, said at current prices the amount of
gold mined in Australia last year would earn A$13.5 billion.
Page B2.
--
Howard Adams, a tax partner at professional services firm
Ernst & Young, yesterday declared that Australia's tax-avoidance
legislation was already viewed as some of the most constraining
in the world and a Federal Government review into the laws would
only increase foreigners' reluctance to operate in Australia.
"We've had the mining tax and the carbon tax, and now this.
It's very damaging for the country as a competitive place to
invest to send a message out to the investor market that we're
tinkering with Part IVA," Mr Adams said. Page B3.
--
The Federal Court in Melbourne today will begin hearing a
class action seeking more than A$200 million in damages against
the former Centro property group and its auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers. Law firms Slater & Gordon and Maurice
Blackburn are representing two separate groups totalling
approximately 5000 Centro aggrieved investors. The shareholders
say they were misled by Centro after it failed to reveal in its
2007 accounts that A$3 billion of interest-bearing debt was due
to mature in 12 months. Page B3.
--
Simon Crowe, a former international brand manager with
brewer Foster's Group who left his job to found the Grill'd
burger restaurant chain eight years ago, said, "I kind of feel
like the movement that is Grill'd is not me, it's our people."
The company earned A$67 million in revenue last year, has more
than 500 people on the payroll and runs 51 restaurants across
the country. Page B4.
--