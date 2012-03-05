Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--Miner Gloucester Coal is set to reveal an updated
version of its A$8 billion merger agreement with Chinese-owned
company Yancoal Australia that will reduce the merged entity's
level of debt and has secured the backing of major shareholder
Noble Group. Observers say the alterations give the deal a
greater chance of succeeding, but the Foreign Investment Review
Board has yet to approve the agreement. Page 19.
--Better than anticipated profit results has caught out some
investors who were betting on a drop in share prices, resulting
in significant rallies in individual companies. The value of
short positions held on the S&P/ASX 200 Index, according to
analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, has slumped by A$502
million to A$16 billion since the start of the reporting season
in February. Page 19.
--Nine Entertainment Co has reportedly hired investment bank
UBS to conduct a formal sales process of its events division,
which includes the Ticketek business, in a bid by the media
conglomerate's owners to resolve its A$2.7 billion of debt. CVC
Asia Pacific, the private equity group in control of Nine, is
considering selling off assets, equity injections and a bonds
issue in the United States to repay the debt before it matures
early next year. Page 19.
--Paul O'Sullivan, the long-term head of Optus, is set to
take on additional responsibility at parent company Singapore
Telecommunications under a corporate restructure
designed to help it secure a greater portion of the mobile
content and advertising sector currently dominated by Google
, Apple and Facebook. "Our objective
is to reinvent the call carriage business," Chua Sock Koong,
chief executive of SingTel, said on a conference call. Mr
O'Sullivan will remain as the head of Optus. Page 21.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--The board of casino operator Echo Entertainment
yesterday was reportedly thinking about approaching the
Takeovers Panel after rival group Crown Ltd filed a
substantial shareholder notice. Crown announced it had taken
control of a 9.2 percent stake in Echo and is expected to
acquire the shares today after settling an equity derivative
contract worth A$254 million with diversified financial
institution Deutsche Bank. Page 21.
--A stark reduction in the growth of the Chinese economy has
not stopped local coal and iron ore miners from pursuing
aggressive expansion plans. According to Paul Young, analyst at
diversified financial institution Deutsche Bank, the
announcement by Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao to lower China's
growth target to 7.5 percent for 2012, the lowest since 2004,
will not affect the mining sector's medium to long-term
forecast. He added that global miners like Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton had their own
20-year projection for the country. Page 21.
--Volatility in global markets and continued currency
headwinds has not stopped industry from planning billions of
dollars of investment into growth ventures over the next 18
months, according to anecdotal evidence from the latest
reporting season. Global miner Rio Tinto is tipped to outspend
rival BHP Billiton on capital expenditure for the first time in
several years, with A$18 billion earmarked for investment into
its iron ore operations in Western Australia. Page 21.
--The Federal Court in Melbourne yesterday heard that
directors of shopping centre owner Centro were
concerned about the group's short-term debt shortly before it
wrongly informed investors that A$3.1 billion of debt was listed
as "non-current". The group, which is being sued for more than
A$600 million in damages by Centro investors, had planned to use
the commercial-mortgage backed securities market to refinance
its liabilities, but the growing subprime crisis in the United
States rendered the plan nearly impossible. The hearing
continues. Page 21.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ)
has become the first Australian lender to secure a licence to
provide retail banking services in the renminbi or yuan, the
currency of China. The move by the China Banking Regulatory
Commission provides a major boost to the bank's Asia-focused
strategy, having received a licence to do business in India 12
months prior. ANZ said it will be able to provide Chinese
citizens with mortgages, bancassurance, currency deposits and
wealth management products. Page B1.
--The latest business indicators report from the Australian
Bureau of Statistics published yesterday has revealed that sales
growth in the north-west of Australia has vastly outpaced sales
growth in the country's south-east. According to the report,
sales growth grew by 14.6 percent in Western Australia, the
Northern Territory and Queensland over the 12 months to
December, while only growing by 2.9 percent in the other states
and territories. Page B1.
--Beverage manufacturer Coca-Cola Amatil yesterday
said it would continue to work on its business relationship with
spirits maker Beam Global, rather than acquiring the
ready-to-drink and spirits division of brewer Foster's Group.
"We're really happy with the Beam Global arrangements," Terry
Davis, managing director of Cola-Cola, said, adding that he was
still interested in developing Bounty Rum should the company
acquire the Fijian brand. "I think that's got a lot of legs,
it's been undermarketed," he said. Page B3.
--A senior judge in the New South Wales Supreme Court
yesterday said she was "really troubled" by the animosity shown
by the special purpose liquidator for One.Tel to the failed
telecommunications group's creditors. Optus, which lost A$65
million when the phone company folded, is seeking either an
investigation into Paul Weston's conduct or his dismissal as
One.Tel's liquidator. The hearing continues. Page B5.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
--Labor MP Bernie Ripoll yesterday announced his resignation
as the chairman of the parliamentary joint committee for
corporations and financial services after he was promoted to
parliamentary secretary to the Federal Treasurer. Mr Ripoll's
new role, which was previously held by David Bradbury before his
promotion to Assistant Treasurer in the federal government, will
give him responsibility over the Australian Bureau of
Statistics, the mint, corporate governance and financial
literacy. Page B3.
--A report by technology analysts Telsyte published
yesterday has found that discounting is one of the main trends
in local online sales. "All the emerging ways to buy online are
tied by a single common factor - discounts," Sam Yip, senior
research manager at Telsyte, said. The company also noted that
consignment shopping models like Graysonline, members-only
shopping websites such as brandsExclusive and group buying
models like Scoopon and Groupon had appeared in the last two
years. Page B3.
--The Federal Government is refusing to cave into demands
from local and United States' businesses that it allow
controversial dispute clauses to be inserted into the
Trans-Pacific Partnership free-trade agreement. The
investor-state settlement clauses will give businesses from one
nation the ability to lodge international legal action against
the government of another. The federal government, however,
last year published a new trade policy that said the clauses
potentially gave foreign companies more legal protection than
their local counterparts. Page B4.
--Credit reporting firm Dun & Bradstreet yesterday
released a survey showing that 37 percent of companies were
concerned about the level of the Australian dollar in February,
up from 25 percent the month prior. "Clearly, the pressure of a
sustained high in the Australian dollar is starting to bite for
main-street business consumers are increasingly savvy and
adept at seeking out cheaper alternatives," Gareth Jones, chief
executive of Dun & Bradstreet, said. Page B5.