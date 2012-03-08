Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
Perpetual has become an investment target for Regal Funds
Management, after the hedge fund, which is partially owned by
Westpac Banking Corporation, slowly acquired a 4
percent stake in the wealth manager over several months.
Sources said Regal began short-selling Perpetual's stock when it
was the target of a A$1.8 billion takeover bid by private equity
firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. After profiting from the
collapse of the bid, Regal then began increasing its holding on
the belief that the company was undervalued. Page 17.
- - - -
Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday approved Yanzhou
Coal's A$8 billion merger with Gloucester Coal through its
Yancoal Australia subsidiary, but the Chinese miner
will have until the end of December next year to sell an 8
percent stake in the merged entity should the agreement
proceed. The undertaking is an alteration to some of the
stipulations put forward by the Foreign Investment Review Board
three years ago when Yanzhou purchased local miner Felix
Resources for A$3.5 billion. Page 17.
- - - -
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission
yesterday announced the introduction of its "best execution"
laws would be postponed by six months, a move that comes as a
blow to Chi-X, the rival stockmarket operator to the Australian
Securities Exchange. The legislation forces brokers to trade
shares on an exchange that offers the lowest possible price for
clients, a point of difference being heavily pursued by Chi-X.
David Horsfield, chief executive of the Stockbrokers Association
lobby group, said the regulator's decision was "sensible". Page
19.
- - - -
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission yesterday
declared that it was concerned about a number of issues relating
to supermarket giant Woolworths' proposed acquisition of
more than 30 hotels from the de Angelis, Waugh and Laundy groups
through its Australian Leisure & Hospitality arm. The
competition regulator questioned the effect of the takeover on
competition on the sale of packaged takeover alcohol in four
regions, as well as any impact the deal would have on
competition around the Green Valley Hotel in New South Wales.
Page 19.
- - - -
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
A subsidiary of contractor Leighton Holdings that
is allegedly involved in the Iraqi bribery scandal had received
performance bonds from the government-supported Export Finance
and Insurance Corporation (EFIC), it was revealed yesterday. A
report from Dow Jones said that EFIC provided two bonds this
year to help Leighton Offshore broaden strategic oil export
factories in southern Iraq. Page 21.
- - - -
The Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics yesterday
revealed that the value of energy and mining resources exports
has grown by 15 percent to A$190 billion. The sectors account
for 72 percent of Australia's A$262 billion in exports, with the
vast majority of mining and resources revenue being generated
from Western Australia and Queensland. Martin Ferguson, Federal
Minister for Resources, yesterday said volumes were tipped to
rise even more over the next few years. Page 21.
- - - -
The chief executive of engineering and property services
group UGL, Richard Leupen, yesterday declared that he
"wouldn't like to be on boards of public companies" when his
term expires. "The rules and regulations are making it more and
more confining with boards having to spend so much time on just
governance matters, not building their own companies," Mr Leupen
said. The chief executive's contract runs until March 2014.
Page 21.
- - - -
BHP Billiton <BHP.AX BLT.L> is considering entering into a
partnership with a prominent developer to construct a new office
tower in South Australia ahead of the planned expansion of its
Olympic Dam venture in the state. The global miner is
reportedly in talks with several construction firms and
developers over the tower, which could be valued at up to A$250
million. A spokesperson for BHP said the expansion of the
Olympic Dam "may require additional or new accommodation and a
range of options are currently being considered". Page 22.
- - - -
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
A move by Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono to
limit the foreign ownership of Indonesian mines to 49 percent
has sparked uncertainty among locally listed companies such as
Newcrest Mining, Rio Tinto, Santos
and BHP Billiton. The companies are attempting to discover
whether their assets in the country will be affected by the new
regulations. Page B1.
- - - -
Discount store operator Retail Adventures, which is owned by
Jan Cameron, founder of the outdoor clothing chain Kathmandu, is
tipped to announce a series of job redundancies today as part of
a wider plan to cut costs. Around 60 staff were fired from the
company's main office in Sydney yesterday, while managers were
being requested to accept a substantial reduction in pay.
Retail Adventures has a turnover of more than A$600 million,
with approximately 8000 employees in more than 300 outlets
across the country. Page B1.
- - - -
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation yesterday declared
that it has no proof that its News 24 channel is siphoning off
viewers from its main primetime news bulletin, despite a 9
percent fall in ratings for the latter. "I believe we have
brought in an audience that would not have previously watched
ABC news. They might have had a relationship with ABC online
but they wouldn't have watched the 7pm bulletin," Gaven Morris,
head of continuous news at the public broadcaster, said. Page
B3.
- - - -
The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has increased fees
for services like listing on the stockmarket in a bid to stymie
a drop in revenues from fewer trades and a cut in prices from
the launch of rival Chi-X. Ross Curran, analyst at Commonwealth
Bank of Australia, said ASX was "capitalising on its unique
market position". "The group has significant scope to reprice
its product offering to offset lower trading volumes as its
customer base is compelled to purchase via regulation," Mr
Curran added. Page B3.
- - - -
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Observers have raised concerns of possible job losses at
Insurance Australia Group after the diversified insurer
announced a A$75 million overhaul of its CGU commercial
insurance division. Investors will be updated this morning
about more details with the proposal, which is expected to
include a goal of A$65 million in annual savings by the end of
2015. The insurer has already received 3000 claims over the
last week due to a spate of heavy rains across eastern
Australia, a number which observers expect to rise. Page B3.
- - - -
Westpac Banking Corporation has abandoned a requirement that
soon-to-be-made-redundant information technology (IT) workers at
the lender brief their outsourced replacements on the company's
IT systems, according to an internal memo. Supreet Gosal, media
relations manager at Westpac, said the bank did not "ask
to train replacements", only to "document key
Westpac processes". Page B3.
- - - -
James Hogan, chief executive of Etihad Airways, yesterday
said he did not want the airline to acquire a controlling stake
in local carrier Virgin Australia but he felt a smaller
stake in the company would boost its performance on the
"kangaroo route" to Europe. "Partnerships are the key to
surviving the global economic turmoil and equity partnerships
are an enabler to exponential growth," Mr Hogan said. Page B3.
- - - -
A list of the richest individuals around the world by
business reporters Forbes has contained 18 Australians with a
combined wealth of more than A$65 billion. Gina Rinehart
finished as the 29th richest person in the world with a total
wealth of A$17.1 billion, with Ivan Glasenberg, chief executive
of commodities trader Glencore, the next highest ranked
Australian citizen with a fortune totalling US$7.3 billion.
Mining magnate Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest finished third with a
wealth of US$5.8 billion. Page B4.
- - - -