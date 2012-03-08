Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Perpetual has become an investment target for Regal Funds Management, after the hedge fund, which is partially owned by Westpac Banking Corporation, slowly acquired a 4 percent stake in the wealth manager over several months. Sources said Regal began short-selling Perpetual's stock when it was the target of a A$1.8 billion takeover bid by private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. After profiting from the collapse of the bid, Regal then began increasing its holding on the belief that the company was undervalued. Page 17.

Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday approved Yanzhou Coal's A$8 billion merger with Gloucester Coal through its Yancoal Australia subsidiary, but the Chinese miner will have until the end of December next year to sell an 8 percent stake in the merged entity should the agreement proceed. The undertaking is an alteration to some of the stipulations put forward by the Foreign Investment Review Board three years ago when Yanzhou purchased local miner Felix Resources for A$3.5 billion. Page 17.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission yesterday announced the introduction of its "best execution" laws would be postponed by six months, a move that comes as a blow to Chi-X, the rival stockmarket operator to the Australian Securities Exchange. The legislation forces brokers to trade shares on an exchange that offers the lowest possible price for clients, a point of difference being heavily pursued by Chi-X. David Horsfield, chief executive of the Stockbrokers Association lobby group, said the regulator's decision was "sensible". Page 19.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission yesterday declared that it was concerned about a number of issues relating to supermarket giant Woolworths' proposed acquisition of more than 30 hotels from the de Angelis, Waugh and Laundy groups through its Australian Leisure & Hospitality arm. The competition regulator questioned the effect of the takeover on competition on the sale of packaged takeover alcohol in four regions, as well as any impact the deal would have on competition around the Green Valley Hotel in New South Wales. Page 19.

A subsidiary of contractor Leighton Holdings that is allegedly involved in the Iraqi bribery scandal had received performance bonds from the government-supported Export Finance and Insurance Corporation (EFIC), it was revealed yesterday. A report from Dow Jones said that EFIC provided two bonds this year to help Leighton Offshore broaden strategic oil export factories in southern Iraq. Page 21.

The Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics yesterday revealed that the value of energy and mining resources exports has grown by 15 percent to A$190 billion. The sectors account for 72 percent of Australia's A$262 billion in exports, with the vast majority of mining and resources revenue being generated from Western Australia and Queensland. Martin Ferguson, Federal Minister for Resources, yesterday said volumes were tipped to rise even more over the next few years. Page 21.

The chief executive of engineering and property services group UGL, Richard Leupen, yesterday declared that he "wouldn't like to be on boards of public companies" when his term expires. "The rules and regulations are making it more and more confining with boards having to spend so much time on just governance matters, not building their own companies," Mr Leupen said. The chief executive's contract runs until March 2014. Page 21.

BHP Billiton <BHP.AX BLT.L> is considering entering into a partnership with a prominent developer to construct a new office tower in South Australia ahead of the planned expansion of its Olympic Dam venture in the state. The global miner is reportedly in talks with several construction firms and developers over the tower, which could be valued at up to A$250 million. A spokesperson for BHP said the expansion of the Olympic Dam "may require additional or new accommodation and a range of options are currently being considered". Page 22.

A move by Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono to limit the foreign ownership of Indonesian mines to 49 percent has sparked uncertainty among locally listed companies such as Newcrest Mining, Rio Tinto, Santos and BHP Billiton. The companies are attempting to discover whether their assets in the country will be affected by the new regulations. Page B1.

Discount store operator Retail Adventures, which is owned by Jan Cameron, founder of the outdoor clothing chain Kathmandu, is tipped to announce a series of job redundancies today as part of a wider plan to cut costs. Around 60 staff were fired from the company's main office in Sydney yesterday, while managers were being requested to accept a substantial reduction in pay. Retail Adventures has a turnover of more than A$600 million, with approximately 8000 employees in more than 300 outlets across the country. Page B1.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation yesterday declared that it has no proof that its News 24 channel is siphoning off viewers from its main primetime news bulletin, despite a 9 percent fall in ratings for the latter. "I believe we have brought in an audience that would not have previously watched ABC news. They might have had a relationship with ABC online but they wouldn't have watched the 7pm bulletin," Gaven Morris, head of continuous news at the public broadcaster, said. Page B3.

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has increased fees for services like listing on the stockmarket in a bid to stymie a drop in revenues from fewer trades and a cut in prices from the launch of rival Chi-X. Ross Curran, analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said ASX was "capitalising on its unique market position". "The group has significant scope to reprice its product offering to offset lower trading volumes as its customer base is compelled to purchase via regulation," Mr Curran added. Page B3.

Observers have raised concerns of possible job losses at Insurance Australia Group after the diversified insurer announced a A$75 million overhaul of its CGU commercial insurance division. Investors will be updated this morning about more details with the proposal, which is expected to include a goal of A$65 million in annual savings by the end of 2015. The insurer has already received 3000 claims over the last week due to a spate of heavy rains across eastern Australia, a number which observers expect to rise. Page B3.

Westpac Banking Corporation has abandoned a requirement that soon-to-be-made-redundant information technology (IT) workers at the lender brief their outsourced replacements on the company's IT systems, according to an internal memo. Supreet Gosal, media relations manager at Westpac, said the bank did not "ask to train replacements", only to "document key Westpac processes". Page B3.

James Hogan, chief executive of Etihad Airways, yesterday said he did not want the airline to acquire a controlling stake in local carrier Virgin Australia but he felt a smaller stake in the company would boost its performance on the "kangaroo route" to Europe. "Partnerships are the key to surviving the global economic turmoil and  equity partnerships are an enabler to exponential growth," Mr Hogan said. Page B3.

A list of the richest individuals around the world by business reporters Forbes has contained 18 Australians with a combined wealth of more than A$65 billion. Gina Rinehart finished as the 29th richest person in the world with a total wealth of A$17.1 billion, with Ivan Glasenberg, chief executive of commodities trader Glencore, the next highest ranked Australian citizen with a fortune totalling US$7.3 billion. Mining magnate Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest finished third with a wealth of US$5.8 billion. Page B4.