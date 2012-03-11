Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Ian Smith, the new head of chemical and explosives
manufacturer Orica and a former chief executive of gold
producer Newcrest Mining, yesterday said he does not expect that
he will be forced to write down the value of its Minova mining
consumables business. "I don't think there's a great
expectation inside the company that there's an impairment issue
there with Minova at the moment," Mr Smith said. Analysts are
speculating that Minova could be sold off by Orica, having
failed to meet the parent company's goal of 18 percent return on
net assets. Page 17.
--
Alison Watkins, chief executive of GrainCorp,
yesterday played down speculation that the grains handler was at
greater risk of being subject to a takeover offer after Canadian
agri-business Viterra revealed that it had received "expressions
of interest from third-parties". "That can occupy everyone's
minds but we will just get on with the job," Ms Watkins said
about the Viterra bid, adding that the company was more
concerned with recent flooding in eastern Australia. Page 17.
--
Steve Mallyon, former managing director of coal producer
Riversdale Mining, yesterday said that a move by Mozambique to
prevent global miner Rio Tinto from shipping coal down the
Zambezi River by barge could damage the country's exporting
capacity and the country's image for mining investment.
"Unfortunately this new policy is going to result in an
underperforming coal sector for some time," Mr Mallyon said.
Page 19.
--
The most popular imported beer in Australia, Corona, will be
sold locally by Japanese brewer Lion for the first time in over
two decades after the company secured a distribution contract
with Mexican beverage manufacturer Grupo Modelo. The move comes
after Modelo cancelled local beer maker Foster's Group's
distribution contract on Friday. James Brindley, beer, spirits
and wine managing director at Lion, said the agreement was an
"exciting development". Page 19.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Figures collected by researchers Intierra for the
Association of Mining and Exploration Companies lobby group has
found that Australia's share of capital for mining ventures
worldwide has sunk to 15 percent from 21 percent in 2008,
despite the value of capital raisings domestically growing by
A$200 million to A$4.5 billion over the same period. "When you
look at the numbers, this really highlights that we are not the
only country in the world with minerals," Graham Short, national
policy manager at the association, said. Page 19.
--
Craig Kipp, chief executive of locally listed Boart Longyear
, the largest drilling contractor in the world, recently
said he "started the year telling the market that we were going
to put points on the board and deliver to the market, and that's
what we did". The firm last week posted a 89 percent increase
in profit to A$160 million, with Mr Kipp adding that the
contractor was forced to recruit expatriates to meet local
demand for drillers and skilled labour. Page 19.
--
Rio Tinto's Bret Clayton last week told analysts at
a conference that the global miner was not changing its
optimistic view of the Chinese economy, despite Chinese Premier
Wen Jiabao announcing that growth would fall from 9.2 percent in
2011 to 7.5 percent this year. The miner's head of business
support and operations said that the eastern state was
experiencing "new problems" and that "prices high".
Page 20.
--
Rod Sims, chairman of the Australian Competition and
Consumer Commission, yesterday said the competition regulator's
investigations into the supermarket giants was concentrating on
whether unilateral adjustments had been made to long-standing
contracts with suppliers. However, the regulator admitted that
the welfare of suppliers could conflict with consumers' wish for
lower prices. "We don't have evidence yet of unconscionable
conduct but what we do know is that it's worth looking at," Mr
Sims said. Page 21.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Pressure is mounting on fund managers to declare how much
they earn in exchange for managing the country's superannuation
funds, with the industry set to gain A$9.4 billion in revenue
from super fund members this financial year. "As a fund, you
would want to know what the executives are being paid and
whether they are aligned to you, the super fund," Fiona
Reynolds, chief executive of the Australian Institute of Super
Trustees representative body, said. Page B1.
--
According to data due to be released today from the Bank for
International Settlements in Switzerland, European lenders
withdrew $7.56 billion from the Australian economy in response
to the euro zone debt crisis. "Pressures on European banks to
deleverage increased towards the end of 2011 as funding strains
intensified and regulators imposed new targets," the
Swiss bank will say in its quarterly review. Page B1.
--
The New South Wales government has cut its women in business
mentoring scheme alongside other support services for small
businesses. Small Business Minister Katrina Hodgkinson
yesterday said the Advisory Service, which offers mentoring and
seminars to small companies, was no longer desired by the
majority of small business owners. "Many small business
operators indicated they are quite often unable to take extended
time away from work," she said. The government will introduce a
telephone advisory hotline in its place. Page B6.
--
Olympic medallist Michael Klim, who will compete at the
Australian swimming qualifiers for the London Olympics this week
in South Australia, has revealed that he "always wanted to
create a brand of some sort, probably in fashion or something
like that". The swimming star established a male skincare line
of products four years ago, with the Milk brand stocked in major
retailers like Myer, Coles and Woolworths. Page B6.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Nicole Coughlin-Smith, managing director of social media
training provider Institute of Online Business, said some
businesses wanted to increase their number of "likes" on
Facebook due to a school of thought that believes in a
correlation between sales and "likes" on the social media hub.
"I know from my own point of view if I go to a website page and
I see 146,000 likes, I'm pretty much going to like it myself,"
Ms Coughlin-Smith said. Page B4.
--
Robert Green, the recently appointed chief executive of
VicForests, said he believes that "we will see some significant
changes to the way timber is allocated". The state government
body was founded eight years ago by the Labor Party to sell
native timber at auction in a bid to return a revenue to the
state. Mr Green's appointment follows the release of a report
by consultant URS for Treasury into VicForests' first five
years, which said the state body had been restricted by a lack
of control over the section of native forest available to
industry. Page B8.
--
Recent office market figures from the Property Council of
Australia have revealed a stark fall in vacancy rates in
Victoria's Southbank to 6.4 percent in January, a fall of 34
percent over the last 18 months. Baird Mackie, associate
director of office leasing at real estate group Savills
Australia, yesterday said tenants' view of the area was
different. "Eight years ago we had to drag tenants kicking and
screaming from the other side of the river," he said. Page B9.
--
According to a recent study by real estate group CB Richard
Ellis, Sydney and Melbourne were the third and eight-most
expensive cities in the world for renting retail space.
"Retailers are unskilled and ill-prepared compared with
landlords," Lee Trevena from online information systems service
Synetek said. "Rent is the second biggest cost for a retailer
after wages, but they don't have experts in the business," he
added. Page B10.
--