THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Andrew Brown, head of debt solutions at UBS Investment Bank,
yesterday said the cost of "all forms of extending credit" had
risen since the global financial crisis.
"Corporates are paying more for bank loans and a derivative
line is the same thing," Mr Brown added. Local firms, including
Wesfarmers, Woolworths and Telstra, raised A$22 billion in
financing from global bond markets last year, twice the amount
raised inside Australia. Page 27.
Alex Pollak, analyst at investment group Macquarie,
yesterday declared in a report that electronic media groups with
radio and television will be able to weather audiences
transferring to online channels because they will be able to
more easily secure content to advertising.
"Free to air television is a closed eco-system - no outside
advertisers can cut the broadcaster out of harvesting the
advertising," Mr Pollak noted. Page 29.
Ludowici has revealed that it should finalise a
A$325 million takeover offer from Danish engineering firm
FLSmidth by the end of the financial year. The board
of the mineral processing equipment manufacturer yesterday
reconfirmed its backing of the A$11 a share bid from FLSmidth in
the absence of a higher bid.
The Danish group had been competing with Scottish firm Weir
to acquire the Australian group, but the latter opted to walk
away from the bidding war earlier this week. Page 29.
Andrew Price, the shareholder responsible for sparking a
stoush between shareholders and the board of PaperlinX,
yesterday said he would abandon a shareholder vote to oust Harry
Boon as chairman of the paper manufacturer if it could present a
"viable strategic plan" to revive the company.
"What I am seeing is a plan that guarantees to deliver
ongoing losses for years to come. They have only published
forecast cost savings but refuse to shed light on the other side
of the ledger - revenue and gross profit," Mr Price said
yesterday. Page 29.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Chase Carey, chief operating officer and president of News
Corporation, yesterday said part of the reason for his
visit to Australia was to explore "how we take advantage of
the strengths of [News Corp's Australian] business".
Mr Carey's visit came at the request of Kim Williams, the
recently appointed chief executive of the media conglomerate's
local operations, News Limited. Mr Carey added that the media
conglomerate was not going to divest from its newspaper and
publishing divisions, although shareholders had raised the
idea. Page 19.
National Australia Bank has reportedly received A85
cents in the dollar for its A$80 million exposure to media group
Nine Entertainment.
Nine and its private equity owner CVC Asia Pacific are
currently preparing to brief investors across the United States
and Britain over the next week, with the media group having to
refinance A$2.7 billion in senior debt before it matures early
next year. Page 19.
Bell Potter Securities yesterday announced that 25 percent
of its analysts were being made redundant, making the broker the
last firm in the industry to cut jobs.
"We are part of the industry but we are taking the view that
we are going to specialise in what we are good at, and
unfortunately that has meant we have made some changes to the
business," Charlie Aitken, managing director of Bell Potter,
said. Page 19.
David Murray, the outgoing chairman of the Federal
Government's A$73 billion Future Fund, yesterday supported a
proposal by Western Australia to establish its own sovereign
wealth fund.
"It is states that generally collect the royalties from the
depletion of the mineral assets in the ground, so there is an
issue of the inter-generational nature of the assets," Mr Murray
said. The Future Fund is the 13th biggest sovereign wealth fund
in the world. Page 20.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
A consumer sentiment survey from Westpac Banking Corporation
and the Melbourne Institute has found that 43 percent
of those surveyed feel their financial situation has
deteriorated over the last 12 months, while only 19 percent
believe their finances have improved.
However, 50 percent of respondents said it was a good time
to purchase a "major household item". "We have found actual
purchases to be much more closely related to how they feel about
their finances," Bill Evans, chief economist at the lender,
said. Page B1.
The financial standing of Hancock Prospecting, the mining
explorer owned by billionaire Gina Rinehart, and its ability to
distribute payments to the Rinehart children could be affected
by a separate legal dispute, according to documents unveiled in
the Rinehart family's ongoing court battle.
Hancock is currently appealing a ruling that awarded the
ownership of the Rhodes Ridge asset in Western Australia to
rival Wright Prospecting, a decision that could affect the
ability of Ms Rinehart's company to fund the Roy Hill venture in
the same state. Page B3.
A suggestion by media magnate Clive Palmer to establish a
blind trust to invest in local media has received support from
observers. Paul Murphy, acting federal secretary of the Media
Entertainment and Arts Alliance, the union which represents
journalists, yesterday said it would "welcome any new
initiatives that keep journalists in work and preserve
independent and quality journalism".
"We welcome any new private funding in the media from people
who are genuinely not seeking to buy editorial control," Mr
Murphy added. Page B4.
Mobile phone networks are set to charge customers more for
handsets, with Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone Hutchison
Australia increasing prices 18 months after the former sparked a
price war, according to research from Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
The research, outlined in a note to clients yesterday, found
that subsidies were at "near-record lows" for iPhones, while
telecommunication firms had begun to compete on areas other than
price, such as the performance of their mobile broadband
networks and additional services. Page B4.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Legal and business organisations have claimed in submissions to
Federal Treasury that draft legislation designed to safeguard
creditors and staffers from phoenix company operators could
stymie ventures and damage innocent company directors.
The Law Council of Australia said that "not all phoenix
activity involves name reuse, and the present proposal will not
catch phoenix activity not involving name reuse no matter how
egregious it is". Page B1.
Chris Campbell, partner at diversified professional services
firm Deloitte and the liquidator of MF Global's Australian
operation, yesterday said investors had offered to buy out local
clients of the failed contracts for difference provider.
While Mr Campbell said he did not know the identity of the
bidders, he admitted that "if they offered me A90 cents on the
[United States] money that we're trying to recover, I'd have to
take it to my committee for approval". Page B3.
The chairman-elect of the Federal Government's A$73 billion
Future Fund, David Gonski, yesterday told an Australian
Institute of Company Directors luncheon that businesses should
appoint more women to their boards.
"We need to broaden the base of the people on boards. We
obviously need to draw from 100 percent of the population to
draw from 49 percent of the population cannot possibly be as
good as choosing the best from the whole 100 percent," the
prominent businessman said. Page B3.
Federal Treasury's Graeme Cuxson yesterday told the national
convention of the Tax Institute that there was an argument for
postponing the introduction of reforms to Australia's 660,000
trusts beyond July 1 next year.
"This is not about wholesale reform, this is not a crackdown
it is about easing compliance costs," Doug Cameron, senator
for the Labor Party, said of the reforms. Page B3.
