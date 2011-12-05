Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

The government-owned company responsible for rolling out the A$35.9 billion national broadband network yesterday published its special access undertaking. The document, filed with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, said NBN Co would freeze price increases for five years and then restrict further growth in access fees to 50 percent of inflation for the next 25 years. Page 1.

The Australian-born chief executive and chairman-elect of Morgan Stanley, James Gorman, yesterday rejected fears over the investment bank's exposure to Europe and concerns that the company had excessively recruited within Australia. "You have to focus on what your long-term strategy is, and not be whipsawed by whatever the market's throwing at you day to day during a financial crisis," Mr Gorman said. Page 1.

An Australian-backed move to establish a new binding agreement at the United Nations (UN) climate change talks has been blocked by the United States with the support of China and India. Delegates from 194 nations will continue to negotiate throughout the week, although observers expect little progress on any binding agreement after the United States and India both indicated they would not support any new international commitments for another 8 years. Page 1.

Airlines Virgin Australia and Qantas Airways will be given their own full service international and domestic terminals under a proposal to revamp Sydney Airport. The plan, which comes one month before the release of a Productivity Commission inquiry into airport competition, suggests forming two alliance-based precincts. "The whole airport will move to common user," Kerrie Mather, chief executive of Sydney Airport, said. Page 3

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Federal Cabinet last night decided to give government-owned broadcaster the ABC responsibility for operating the Australia Network international service permanently. The A$233 million contract for operating the service had been put out to tender, with an independent tender committee twice recommending the contract go to News Corporation-owned pay television group Sky News. Sky chief executive Angelos Frangopoulos criticised the decision and said, "We expect to be fully compensated." Page 1.

The authors of a report on the Australian Labor Party's (ALP) structure and performance yesterday called for the public release of the review following a number of leaks of selected sections. ALP elder statesmen John Faulkner, Steve Bracks and Bob Carr released a statement saying, "It is in no one's interest for just a few words or sentences of a very thorough and substantial review report to be taken out of context or to be misinterpreted." Page 1.

Federal Labor MP Stephen Jones, who next year intends to move a private member's bill in federal parliament permitting same-sex marriage, says he does not expect the issue to create a major voter backlash in his blue-collar seat south of Sydney. Mr Jones yesterday said the majority of his constituents "don't really care one way or the other" but he believes they respect his stand on the issue. Page 1.

West Australian Premier Colin Barnett yesterday announced a minor reshuffle of his cabinet, with Rob Johnson losing his responsibilities as Emergency Services Minister, which have been given to Troy Buswell. Mr Barnett denied the change was a reflection on Mr Johnson's performance in the wake of recent bushfires in Margaret River that destroyed 32 houses and nine chalets. Page 3.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

A group within the Federal Government led by Treasurer Wayne Swan is reportedly considering a proposal to revamp company tax that would result in the abolition of corporate tax for the majority of companies, with a relatively small number paying a "super tax". The suggestion, called an Allowance for Corporate Equity, would apply no tax to the amount of corporate profits required to achieve a reasonable return on equity. Mr Swan has asked the group to file a report on the proposal by the end of next year. Page 1.

Bureau of Meteorology administrative officer David Barlow yesterday said brides-to-be had been calling the department asking for weather forecasts up to two months in advance, after the coldest start to a summer in nearly half a century. Royal Botanic Gardens events assistant Melanie Pye added that more and more couples were booking two venues just in case of bad weather. Meteorologists have predicted the unusually cold conditions to remain until Friday. Page 1.

The New South Wales Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is pursuing Jeffrey Gilham over an inheritance worth nearly A$1 million in court only days after Mr Gilham was granted a retrial over the murders of his parents in 1993. The DPP has argued that the inheritance, which Mr Gilham and his wife partially used to purchase their current home, was the proceeds of crime, although the public prosecutor will be forced to drop the charges if the court acquits Mr Gilham. Page 1.

A bronze statuette of the Greek god Zeus owned by 80-year-old Denis Warrington-Fry, who passed away in July, sold for more than A$225,000 at an auction on Sunday. "When we finished there was a bit of applause and everyone was in shock," Colin Vickers, director of auctioneers Vickers and Hoad, said. Geoff Northausen, a friend of the pensioner, said Mr Warrington-Fry was having difficulty paying his bills. "It's hard to imagine what he might have done with the money had he known [the figurine] was worth this much," Mr Northausen said. Page 1.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

The cost of public transport in Victoria is set to rise by up to 8.6 percent at the start of next year, the largest one-off price rise in nearly a decade. Victorian Premier Ted Baillieu is expected to be criticised for the rise after pledging to reduce costs for families in the state election. "They've shelved the plans we had for transport system, but not replaced it with anything else - and now they are trying to blame this fare rise on us," Fiona Richardson, the state opposition's public transport spokeswoman, said. Page 1.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has alleged in court that some chickens labelled as "free to roam" were actually raised in an area the size of an A4 sheet of paper. The competition regulator is currently suing some members of the Australian poultry industry over the use of the term "free range". Federal Court judge Richard Tracey yesterday allowed the regulator's case to proceed to trial, which will begin next year. Page 1.

A 17-year-old girl who died in a 180km/hr car chase with police was begging the driver to pull over shortly before her death. Kyralee Clark was "crying and begging" the 21-year-old driver to stop, according to the teenager's aunt Jessica Kidd, who was also in the vehicle. The driver is understood to be in a serious but stable condition with abdominal and head injuries. Page 1.

A former revenue protection officer with Yarra Trams is suing the company after the tram operator revoked his accreditation for making personal phone calls to a woman he had issued a fine to. Leo Ryan, who is still employed at the company in a different role, said his demotion was an overreaction to a "very serious mistake". Victorian Department of Transport Secretary Brendan Reilly, however, said in the state's Civil and Administrative Tribunal that Mr Ryan's actions were "a fundamental breach of all the training you'd been given". Page 3.