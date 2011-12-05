Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
The government-owned company responsible for rolling out the
A$35.9 billion national broadband network yesterday published
its special access undertaking. The document, filed with the
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, said NBN Co
would freeze price increases for five years and then restrict
further growth in access fees to 50 percent of inflation for the
next 25 years. Page 1.
- - - -
The Australian-born chief executive and chairman-elect of
Morgan Stanley, James Gorman, yesterday rejected fears over the
investment bank's exposure to Europe and concerns that the
company had excessively recruited within Australia. "You have
to focus on what your long-term strategy is, and not be
whipsawed by whatever the market's throwing at you day to day
during a financial crisis," Mr Gorman said. Page 1.
- - - -
An Australian-backed move to establish a new binding
agreement at the United Nations (UN) climate change talks has
been blocked by the United States with the support of China and
India. Delegates from 194 nations will continue to negotiate
throughout the week, although observers expect little progress
on any binding agreement after the United States and India both
indicated they would not support any new international
commitments for another 8 years. Page 1.
- - - -
Airlines Virgin Australia and Qantas Airways
will be given their own full service international and
domestic terminals under a proposal to revamp Sydney Airport.
The plan, which comes one month before the release of a
Productivity Commission inquiry into airport competition,
suggests forming two alliance-based precincts. "The whole
airport will move to common user," Kerrie Mather, chief
executive of Sydney Airport, said. Page 3
- - - -
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Federal Cabinet last night decided to give government-owned
broadcaster the ABC responsibility for operating the Australia
Network international service permanently. The A$233 million
contract for operating the service had been put out to tender,
with an independent tender committee twice recommending the
contract go to News Corporation-owned pay television group Sky
News. Sky chief executive Angelos Frangopoulos criticised the
decision and said, "We expect to be fully compensated." Page 1.
- - - -
The authors of a report on the Australian Labor Party's
(ALP) structure and performance yesterday called for the public
release of the review following a number of leaks of selected
sections. ALP elder statesmen John Faulkner, Steve Bracks and
Bob Carr released a statement saying, "It is in no one's
interest for just a few words or sentences of a very thorough
and substantial review report to be taken out of context or to
be misinterpreted." Page 1.
- - - -
Federal Labor MP Stephen Jones, who next year intends to
move a private member's bill in federal parliament permitting
same-sex marriage, says he does not expect the issue to create a
major voter backlash in his blue-collar seat south of Sydney.
Mr Jones yesterday said the majority of his constituents "don't
really care one way or the other" but he believes they respect
his stand on the issue. Page 1.
- - - -
West Australian Premier Colin Barnett yesterday announced a
minor reshuffle of his cabinet, with Rob Johnson losing his
responsibilities as Emergency Services Minister, which have been
given to Troy Buswell. Mr Barnett denied the change was a
reflection on Mr Johnson's performance in the wake of recent
bushfires in Margaret River that destroyed 32 houses and nine
chalets. Page 3.
- - - -
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
A group within the Federal Government led by Treasurer Wayne
Swan is reportedly considering a proposal to revamp company tax
that would result in the abolition of corporate tax for the
majority of companies, with a relatively small number paying a
"super tax". The suggestion, called an Allowance for Corporate
Equity, would apply no tax to the amount of corporate profits
required to achieve a reasonable return on equity. Mr Swan has
asked the group to file a report on the proposal by the end of
next year. Page 1.
- - - -
Bureau of Meteorology administrative officer David Barlow
yesterday said brides-to-be had been calling the department
asking for weather forecasts up to two months in advance, after
the coldest start to a summer in nearly half a century. Royal
Botanic Gardens events assistant Melanie Pye added that more and
more couples were booking two venues just in case of bad
weather. Meteorologists have predicted the unusually cold
conditions to remain until Friday. Page 1.
- - - -
The New South Wales Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP)
is pursuing Jeffrey Gilham over an inheritance worth nearly A$1
million in court only days after Mr Gilham was granted a retrial
over the murders of his parents in 1993. The DPP has argued
that the inheritance, which Mr Gilham and his wife partially
used to purchase their current home, was the proceeds of crime,
although the public prosecutor will be forced to drop the
charges if the court acquits Mr Gilham. Page 1.
- - - -
A bronze statuette of the Greek god Zeus owned by
80-year-old Denis Warrington-Fry, who passed away in July, sold
for more than A$225,000 at an auction on Sunday. "When we
finished there was a bit of applause and everyone was in shock,"
Colin Vickers, director of auctioneers Vickers and Hoad, said.
Geoff Northausen, a friend of the pensioner, said Mr
Warrington-Fry was having difficulty paying his bills. "It's
hard to imagine what he might have done with the money had he
known [the figurine] was worth this much," Mr Northausen said.
Page 1.
- - - -
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The cost of public transport in Victoria is set to rise by
up to 8.6 percent at the start of next year, the largest one-off
price rise in nearly a decade. Victorian Premier Ted Baillieu
is expected to be criticised for the rise after pledging to
reduce costs for families in the state election. "They've
shelved the plans we had for transport system, but not
replaced it with anything else - and now they are trying to
blame this fare rise on us," Fiona Richardson, the state
opposition's public transport spokeswoman, said. Page 1.
- - - -
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has
alleged in court that some chickens labelled as "free to roam"
were actually raised in an area the size of an A4 sheet of
paper. The competition regulator is currently suing some
members of the Australian poultry industry over the use of the
term "free range". Federal Court judge Richard Tracey yesterday
allowed the regulator's case to proceed to trial, which will
begin next year. Page 1.
- - - -
A 17-year-old girl who died in a 180km/hr car chase with
police was begging the driver to pull over shortly before her
death. Kyralee Clark was "crying and begging" the 21-year-old
driver to stop, according to the teenager's aunt Jessica Kidd,
who was also in the vehicle. The driver is understood to be in
a serious but stable condition with abdominal and head
injuries. Page 1.
- - - -
A former revenue protection officer with Yarra Trams is
suing the company after the tram operator revoked his
accreditation for making personal phone calls to a woman he had
issued a fine to. Leo Ryan, who is still employed at the
company in a different role, said his demotion was an
overreaction to a "very serious mistake". Victorian Department
of Transport Secretary Brendan Reilly, however, said in the
state's Civil and Administrative Tribunal that Mr Ryan's actions
were "a fundamental breach of all the training you'd been
given". Page 3.
- - - -