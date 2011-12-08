Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
The Productivity Commission yesterday issued a response to
complaints it had received about the Federal Government's
national broadband network, finding that the project would not
generate a commercial return and could breach the government's
competitive neutrality policy. The Commission found that while
the expected rate of return of 7.04 percent was above the
government bond rate of around 5.4 percent, this did not provide
a sufficient premium when the risk of the project was
considered. Page 1.
--
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group yesterday
became the first of the four major banks to pass on this week's
cut to the official cash rate to mortgage borrowers. However,
chief executive Mike Smith criticised political pressure on the
banking sector regarding interest rate decisions, calling for "a
broader and more informed public discussion about these issues
as they affect all parts of the economy, including banking".
Page 1.
--
The Maritime Union of Australia yesterday said it had won a
40 percent pay rise for offshore dredging workers with Dutch
company Van Oord. The increase will provide some workers with
an annualised pay rate of A$356,000. The agreement comes as the
union starts industrial action later today at five sites
operated by stevedoring company POAGS. Page 1.
--
Prime Minister Julia Gillard is rumoured to be having
one-on-one meetings with her ministers this week, heightening
expectations she may soon announce her first ministerial changes
since the election. There has been speculation over recent days
that Small Business Minister Nick Sherry and Attorney-General
Robert McClelland may be leaving politics, while Assistant
Treasurer Bill Shorten is expected to be promoted to the cabinet
in any reshuffle. Page 1.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
The panel asked to advise the Federal Government on how to
acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in the
Australian Constitution is expected to call for the inclusion of
a new power allowing the government to legislate for the
"advancement" of indigenous Australians. The new power would be
needed to provide a legal basis for existing laws affecting
Aborigines. The changes will require a referendum, possibly as
early as 2013. Page 1.
--
Workers at stevedoring company POAGS will start nationwide
industrial action tomorrow as part of a Maritime Union of
Australia campaign seeking pay rises of at least 15 percent over
three years. POAGS chairman Chris Corrigan was instrumental in
the 1998 waterfront dispute when he was chief executive of port
operator Patrick. Workers at Fremantle, Bunbury, Port Kembla
and Port Hedland will start 48-hour strikes tomorrow. Page 2.
--
Mark Pearson, professor of journalism at Bond University and
Reporters Sans Frontieres' Australian correspondent, yesterday
appeared before the Federal Government's media inquiry on its
final day. Professor Pearson claimed any media regulatory body
funded by the government "would send a message to the
international community that the Australian government wants to
force its will on media organisations". Page 2.
--
Australian Capital Territory Attorney-General Simon Corbell
yesterday revived a proposal for legalising same-sex civil
unions on the territory, introducing legislation to allow
same-sex couples to be legally joined by a celebrant. "We are
not proposing same-sex marriage. We are proposing a legal scheme
that allows recognition of same-sex relationships to give them
functional equality before the law," Mr Corbell said. Page 2.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Camouflaged anti-terrorist police yesterday continued their
search for alleged criminal Malcolm Naden in rural New South
Wales. Naden, who is suspected of two murders, a child sexual
assault and this week's shooting of a police officer, has been
on the run since 2005. Naden is thought to have survived by
using his knowledge of bushcraft and robbing remote houses.
Page 1.
--
Mark Standen, the former assistant director of Investigation
for the New South Wales Crime Commission, was yesterday
sentenced to 16 years in jail following his conviction for drug
trafficking. Standen was found to have been one of the key
conspirators in a plot to import 300 kilograms of
pseudoephedrine, used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.
Justice Bruce James said Standen had been motivated by
increasing personal debts. Page 2.
--
A review into university funding published yesterday has
recommended all students pay 40 percent of their course across
all degrees, which could lead to some students studying subjects
like teaching, nursing and science paying substantially more.
"Are we really going to a situation where we're going to say we
should reform education funding so that nurses and teachers
should pay more and that lawyers should pay less?" Australian
Catholic University vice-chancellor Greg Craven asked
yesterday. Page 3.
--
Australian researchers have recommended the Catholic Church
supply nuns with the oral contraceptive pill in order to lower
their risk of uterine and ovarian cancer. Melbourne
University's Professor Roger Short and Monash University's Kara
Britt said studies had shown nuns and other women who did not
have children faced a greater possibility of contracting
endometrial and breast cancers because they experienced more
cycles of menstruation. Page 3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Documents acquired under Freedom of Information laws have
revealed that the brother-in-law of Victorian Premier Ted
Baillieu had access to senior government officials and was a
middleman between public servants and the families of mountain
cattlemen as the Coalition returned cattle to the Alpine
National Park. Emails written between two managers at the
Victorian Department of Sustainability and Environment exposed
former Liberal MP Graeme Stoney's involvement, where he assisted
with contracts and received government documents. Page 1.
--
A 36-year-old disability pensioner who yesterday faced the
Melbourne Magistrates Court on charges relating to his
11-year-old dog received a character reference from
philanthropist and patron of the arts Lady Primrose Potter, AC.
Simon Mitchell, who pleaded guilty, was described as "a
responsible and capable dog owner" by the former dog judge,
exhibitor and breeder. Lady Potter later remarked that she
"hated" to see a person "who's down and out being picked on".
Page 1.
--
Victorian Environment Minister Ryan Smith yesterday filed an
application under federal environmental laws to seek approval
for the state's trial of cattle grazing. The move will test the
resolve of the federal government to block the re-entry of
cattle into the national park, which environmental groups say is
politically motivated and will endanger ecosystems. "Everybody
knows my personal view about state governments treating a
national park as though it were a farm," federal Environment
Minister Tony Burke said. Page 2.
--
Australian researchers have discovered a vaccine that could
restrict the development of Alzheimer's disease even after
symptoms have appeared. Sydney University Alzheimer's and
Parkinson's Disease Laboratory's Lars Ittner yesterday said "we
tried to work with older mice with a lot of damage to see how
they responded". After the mice were treated 10 times,
researchers found the animals had recovered some activity.
Around 269,000 Australians currently suffer from dementia,
according to awareness group Alzheimer's Australia. Page 3.
--