Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--The Federal Government yesterday released its energy white paper, which will provide a basis for Labor's long-term energy strategy. The paper forecasts Australia will need to spend A$240 billion on new power capacity over the next two decades, with major price increases required. Resources Minister Martin Ferguson yesterday said "the era of cheap energy is over" and called for debate on the creation of a local nuclear power industry. Page 1.

--Air Asia chief executive Tony Fernandes yesterday said Qantas Airways chief executive Alan Joyce should base the Australian airline's proposed Asian subsidiary in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur rather than Singapore. Mr Fernandes said Kuala Lumpur, where Air Asia has an alliance with Malaysian Airlines, offers a friendlier competitive environment and lower start-up outlays. Page 1.

--Australian bond yields yesterday fell to historic lows as international investors looked to Australia's AAA credit rating and positive fiscal position as a bulwark against Europe's debt crisis. Yields on 10-year Commonwealth bonds yesterday dipped to an intraday low of 3.78 percent. UBS analyst Matthew Johnson said the increasing rarity of AAA ratings would continue to push down Australian sovereign debt yields. Page 1.

--The Federal government will today announce details of reforms to the insolvency sector. The overhaul will provide creditors to collapsed companies new powers to remove liquidators and administrators, while the Australian Securities and Investments Commission will receive A$11.4 million in extra funding to oversee the insolvency sector. Liquidators will also gain extra funding to help them investigate so-called "phoenix" companies. Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--Climate Change and Energy Efficiency Minister Greg Combet, who was given the additional responsibilities of Industry and Innovation in this week's cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Julia Gillard, yesterday said his focus would be on lifting productivity growth. Mr Combet said the Prime Minister had created the new super ministry to "bring together the productivity drivers into a new department  industry, innovation, higher education, science, research". Page 1.

--The new Federal Attorney-General, Nicola Roxon, yesterday said she intends to discuss possible legal action by the states against tobacco companies in a bid to recover the A$31.5 billion cost to the health system caused by smoking-relating diseases each year. As health minister, Ms Roxon introduced legislation for plain packaging of tobacco products that tobacco companies are preparing to challenge in the High Court. Page 2.

--A surge in asylum seeker boat interceptions has almost doubled the number of people being held at the Christmas Island detention facility over the past three months to 1246. This year has seen 4282 asylum seekers arrive by boat, with authorities intercepting a vessel off Ashmore Reef yesterday and reportedly expecting another boat sometime today off Christmas Island. Page 2.

--The new Federal Health Minister, Tanya Plibersek, yesterday criticised Medicare's A$1 billion chronic disease dental scheme, saying, "If you're a millionaire, you can get A$4250 worth of treatment, but if you're poor and don't have a chronic health condition you can't get that sort of treatment." The Australian Dental Association said it would support any move to means-test access to the government-funded scheme. Page 2.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--A panel of experts has advised New South Wales Premier Barry O'Farrell that voters should be empowered to force an early state election, provided that 35 percent of eligible voters sourced from at least 5 percent of half of the state's electorates support the move. "The adoption of the present proposal gives an opportunity, in a limited manner, and subject to necessary safeguards, to bring  dissatisfaction to a head and resolve the issue at a ballot," David Jackson, QC, a member of the panel, said. Page 1.

--Two of the smartest students in New South Wales have called for the state's Board of Studies to prepare more difficult exams for the Higher School Certificate qualification in order to stymie a culture of memorisation and coaching. Sydney Grammar's Harry Stratton and Timothy Large finished top of the state in two subjects, a feat that Board of Studies president Tom Alegounarias said placed the students on an entirely different level. Page 1.

--Prime Minister Julia Gillard's decision to demote industry minister Kim Carr from Federal Cabinet earlier this week has become a catalyst for dissent within the Labor Party, sources said yesterday. Senator Carr yesterday issued a statement saying that "the recent reshuffle is not a reflection of our efforts and achievements". Australian Manufacturing Workers Union's Ian Jones Mr Carr's demotion, while the chief executive of lobbyists Australian Industry Group, Heather Ridout, questioned the removal of manufacturing from cabinet. Page 1.

--The Papua New Guinea (PNG) Government was on the brink of collapse last night after gunfire rang out between supporters of the two men laying claim to the country's prime ministership. Peter O'Neill has the support of the PNG Parliament, but the country's Supreme Court earlier this week ruled that the removal of Sir Michael Somare from the post was unconstitutional and that he should be reinstated. Australian officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade were caught up in the fighting but were not injured. Page 1.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

-- Officials from Victoria Police and the Australian Crime Commission will meet with representatives of 12 sporting codes today to warn them of the risks of being infiltrated by organised gambling rings. "We want to discuss ways that we can insulate our sports in Australia from an obvious threat from organised crime," Graham Ashton, police assistant commissioner, said yesterday. Page 1.

--The Melbourne Magistrates Court yesterday dismissed all people smuggling charges against Indonesian national Darmansyah after finding that he was a minor at the time of committing the offence. The decision raised questions as to why the Australian Federal Police are not able to establish a suspects' age as defence lawyers were able to do. Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young labelled the situation "an absolute disgrace", saying it was the 38th similar case this year. Page 1.

--Federal Finance Minister Penny Wong and her partner Sophie Allouache on Sunday became parents, with Ms Allouache giving birth to daughter Alexandra on Sunday. Ms Wong released a statement confirming the news last night. The Finance Minister has been a strong advocate for gay marriage in the Labor Party's debate on the issue, but has consistently said she does not want to make her personal life a political statement. Page 1.

--Australian tennis star Bernard Tomic is being investigated by Queensland police over a "number of alleged traffic offences" and breaches of a special exemption that allows the 19-year-old P-plater to drive a high-performance BMW M3 sports car. The car's top speed is more than 250km/hr with an electronic limiter. Mr Tomic has denied any allegations of irresponsible driving, instead saying he is the victim of a campaign against him by a police officer. Page 3.