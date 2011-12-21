Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--Financial accounts will be scrutinised by the Australian
Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) with key areas like
the impact of the European debt crisis, carbon and mining taxes
and the use of "underlying profits" to be scrutinised by the
corporate regulator. Along with correct valuation of assets,
ASIC will target solvency issues and the ability of a business
to refinance. Page 2.
--Federal Workplace Minister Bill Shorten has been
criticised for not including Australia's poor labour
productivity on a review of industrial relations laws. Chairman
of mining services company Mermaid Marine, Tony Howarth, said
that wage increases needed to be linked to an improvement in the
way people worked. Mr Shorten insisted that the review would be
broad enough to cover the industrial relations law's effect on
productivity. Page 3.
--The iconic Australian brand, Billabong, no longer
appears to be cool, with the struggling surf wear retailer
flagging sales and sending its share price into freefall.
Deutsche Bank's Michael Simotas said, despite a weak retail
environment, the brand had "lost its integrity by going so
large". He added that labels could only fight on price once they
became homogenised, a battle Billabong is losing against the big
discount department stores like Big W. Page 4.
--Doubts have been raised that the Federal Government will
meet the May deadline for its poker machine reforms with one of
Prime Minister Julia Gillard's key backers, independent MP Rob
Oakeshott, urging for a settlement to be reached. Failure to
reach an agreement would break an election agreement by Ms
Gillard to independent MP Andrew Wilkie, who threatened to
withdraw his support for the Gillard government if the reforms
were not made. Page 5.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--The National Housing Supply Council industry group
yesterday released a review which found the shortfall in
required dwellings nationally grew from 28,000 last year to
186,000. The 2011 State of Supply report found that although
demand for housing fell in the wake of the 2008 global financial
crisis, supply has fallen further. The council has estimated
the shortfall could reach 640,000 dwellings by 2030. Page 1.
--The Victorian WorkCover Authority yesterday directed
Alliance Insurance to reverse a decision to reject a
compensation claim from a former intelligence analyst at the
state's Office of Police Integrity. The analyst is among a
number of employees who have claimed the police watchdog
operated in a culture of "threatening, aggressive, abusive,
intimidating" behaviour. The Community and Public Sector Union
has called for an investigation of allegations against a former
manager of the office, Keryn Reynolds. Page 1.
--Investment banker David Williams has spent A$10 million
acquiring 8481 megalitres of annual water entitlements in
Tasmania's Midlands irrigation scheme, which is two years away
from completion. Mr Williams, who currently owns no property in
the area, denies his purchase is a speculative trade, saying he
now plans to "work out where I might buy land to go with it and
what I will put on it". Page 1.
--The BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA)
has taken the Construction Forestry Mining and Energy Union to
court, seeking A$2.3 million in damages. The mining group
claims the union contravened the Trade Practices Act by ordering
stopworks at six coalmines in Queensland early last year. BMA
says the stop works were ordered not due to health and safety
reasons but were instead part of a campaign against a new
fatigue management standard. Page 2.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--The first year of a Federal Government program to cease
welfare payments to Aboriginal parents if their children were
absent from school has been deemed a failure. An official
valuation found that the attendance rate did not improve and
only marginally affected enrolments. Part of the program's poor
performance was attributed to the reluctance of school
principals to report parents to Centrelink. Page 1.
--Tobacco giant Philip Morris has been accused of
using a corporate restructure to uncover new legal avenues to
challenge cigarette packaging laws. The claims by the Federal
Government argue that the company is using a bilateral trade
treaty with Hong Kong to seek compensation for the impact on its
Australian investment. Federal Attorney General Nicola Roxon
said that Philip Morris did not acquire its Australian arm for
nearly a year after the reforms to cigarette packaging were
announced. Page 1.
--Telecommunications company Vodafone has been put
on notice by the Australian Communications and Media Authority
(ACMA) after leaking customers' personal details earlier this
year. The communications watchdog has ordered Vodafone to
comply with code or face fines of up to A$250,000. The
Australian Communications Consumer Action Network advocacy group
has accused ACMA of letting Vodafone off the hook. Page 2.
--Women with breast implants are being encouraged to sign up
to a national register by plastic surgeons in Australia, after
fears the implants could be linked to a rare form of cancer.
Any concerns should be discussed with a surgeon or GP,
Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons spokesman, Graham
Sellars, said. They should also think about joining a national
register to assist doctors researching a possible link between
implants and anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL), a rare form
of cancer. Page 3.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
-- The father of a 10-year-old Iranian girl presumed
orphaned after a boat full of asylum seekers sank off
Indonesia's Java island has been found alive. Two days after
Atena Hardani was found, her father, Muhammed, was also rescued
along with 12 others. Rescuers discovered up to 50 floating
bodies 300 kilometres from the site of the tragedy. "She's
still waiting for her mother and sister we are still saying
that we are trying to find them," Noroz Yousefi, brother and
guardian of Atena, said. Page 1.
--Australian aid contractor Neil Campbell had been warned by
friends and workmates to leave Afghanistan or risk a "burn-out"
before he solicited US$190,000 in kickbacks. Mr Campbell told a
Washington District Court judge that he "had no idea what he was
thinking". "Being in a war-zone, you just get worn down, in the
end, you lose your ability to think clearly," he said, before he
was sentenced to 22 months in jail. Page 2.
--Motorists are being asked to open the driver's door with
their left hand after two cyclists were knocked to the ground on
Tuesday. Jason Cross, a 22-year old cyclist was killed in the
Melbourne suburb of Hawthorn after a driver opening their door
steered him under a passing truck. Harry Barber of Bicycle
Victoria encouraged motorists to open the door with their
left-hand which "brings your attention to the wing mirror".
Page 3.
--Test debutant Ed Cowan had planned to "sink a few tinnies
in bay 13" at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for a friend's buck's
party, but the 29 year-old opening batsman will now face India
in the Boxing Day Test Match. Peter Sanders, whose wedding
Cowan will be a groomsman for, said he could not be happier that
Cowan would be wearing the baggy green rather than attend his
buck's party. "It's a pretty decent excuse," Mr Sanders said.
Page 3.