THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Tom Albanese, chief executive of mining giant Rio Tinto, has
warned that increases in productivity must be linked to pay
rises in order to ensure that companies were not burdened with
rising prices during a period when the mining sector was already
facing an increase in costs. The comments were made in response
to the yearly Chanticleer Outlook Poll, which quizzes chief
executives from Australian companies about the future of the
local economy. Page 2.
--
Craig Burke, a senior meteorologist at the Bureau of
Meteorology, yesterday said the weather in the New South Wales
capital over New Years was unlikely to be suited to beachgoers,
with predicted average temperatures of 23 degrees to 24 degrees
for the majority of the week. "There will be partly cloudy
conditions with the possibility of a shower," Mr Burke added,
while temperatures in Western Australia were expected to remain
high throughout the week. Page 2.
--
Gerry Harvey, chairman of electronics and white goods
retailer Harvey Norman, yesterday said while stores
were "jam-packed" with consumers, the end of year sales would
not be able to mitigate subdued trading before Christmas.
"Nothing's changed our business is under stress," Mr Harvey
said. Bernie Brookes, chief executive of Myer, added that the
luxury retailer's sales for the Christmas period so far were
flat compared to last year's. "Flat is the new black," Mr
Brookes said. Page 3.
--
The managing director of recruitment firm Watermark Search
International, Nick Waterworth, said a trend for temporary
appointments for executives has become more prominent due to
baby boomers being unable or choosing not to retire. "They are
often used as an alternative to management consultants by
employers who find an interim cost effective and prefer to have
the work done by an experienced executive as opposed to a
consultant," Mr Waterworth said. Page 4.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
A Federal Government-commissioned review into the
Professional Services Review (PSR) has recommended the agency be
completely revamped after it was found that the PSR breached
patient privacy, failed to abide by legal and financial controls
and had mishandled at least 71 cases. It was also revealed that
last month the agency, which was established in 1994 to oversee
the use of funds for the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme and the
Medicare Benefits Schedule, had illegally merged information
from both schemes. Page 1.
--
The Gillard government has received a recommendation from an
expert panel to hold a referendum to officially recognise
councils in the Constitution in order to enable them to directly
receive funding from the Commonwealth. The suggestion comes
despite a warning from former prime minister John Howard that
"even a casual reference" in the Constitution may "end up having
legal implications far beyond what might be advocated". Page 1.
--
Flash flooding resulting from Cyclone Grant yesterday caused
the derailment of a 20-carriage diesel freight train on the
Northern Territory's Alice Springs to Darwin railway. The wall
of water resulted in the train's cargo of noxious copper
concentrate tipping into the Edith River after a 50 metre
section of track was washed away. "Until the water subsides we
will not be able to get a full picture of the damage," Bert
Easthope, managing director of rail operator Genesee & Wyoming
Australia, said. Page 1.
--
Steven Marshall, spokesman on defence industries for the
South Australian opposition, has criticised the state government
for neglecting key negotiations with the Federal Government over
the construction of 12 submarines in the state. "Since Mike
Rann has left we've heard nothing on defence and it's difficult
to see whether the government is taking it seriously; there's
nowhere near the same amount of energy as Kevin Foley had," Mr
Marshall said yesterday. Page 2.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The New South Wales Ombudsman is reviewing why more public
schools do not apply for disability provisions for students
taking the Higher School Certificate exams compared to private
schools. Figures from the New South Wales Board of Studies show
that more than 52 percent of the 5261 applications for special
provisions, which include scribes and readers for students who
have trouble writing or reading, came from non-government
schools. Page 1.
--
The president of the Grandparents as Parents Again, Paul
Bickford, said a poll of the support group's members found that
none of the grandparents, who cared for their grandchildren
full-time, would ask their children for child support. "They're
afraid of the violence. A lot of the children are
unstable," Mr Bickford said. The stance comes after New South
Wales Family and Community Services Minister Pru Goward last
month said parents would be expected to financially assist
relatives and grandparents who look after their children
full-time. Page 1.
--
New South Wales Auditor-General Peter Achterstraat yesterday
said that some health districts in the state did not have enough
funds "to cover one day's operating activities". An audit by Mr
Achterstraat's office found that health suppliers were owed
A$699 million at the end of June. "Many hospital departments,
because of uncertainty of cash flow, have got into the habit of
ordering more supplies than they need because when they can't
pay the suppliers, the suppliers don't want to deal with them
any more," University of New South Wales' John Dwyer said. Page
3.
--
A 24-year-old female has been charged with animal cruelty
after allegedly throwing her four-month-old ridgeback
stafford-shire terrier through a window 15 metres off the
ground. "He had concussion, he had head trauma, he had a couple
of broken teeth and some grazing on his chin and he came in a
bit disoriented," Animal Referral Hospital surgeon Sarah
Goldsmid said. Lily Maihi was refused bail yesterday and will
appear in Parramatta Local Court tomorrow. Page 3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Victorians have been advised by the Australian Medical
Association to avoid Frankston Hospital after it shut down a
30-bed ward due to a lack of funding from the government.
" should go to Monash or one of the other neighbouring
hospitals because Frankston has clearly become a basket case,"
Harry Hemley, president of the association's Victorian branch,
said. John Dukes, a spokesman for the hospital's operator,
Peninsula Health, said the ward could be reopened if necessary.
Page 1.
--
Poor weather forced four boats to retire from the Sydney to
Hobart Yacht Race yesterday, which is being led by Wild Oats
XI. The yacht is looking for its sixth win and was leading
Investec Loyal by five nautical miles. Observers believe the
race could become a more tactical affair if forecasts of light
winds prove accurate, but the race's finish co-ordinator, Robert
Badenach, said wild weather could still dictate the result.
"The navigators are going to have to guess," he added. Page 2.
--
The New South Wales secretary of the Construction, Forestry,
Mining and Energy Union, Brian Parker, yesterday said in an
interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that
asbestos had been discovered throughout the state's Museum of
Contemporary Art. The museum was receiving a
multimillion-dollar renovation, but the union has said that up
to 400 workers may have been exposed. Barry Robson from the
Asbestos Diseases Foundation awareness group said it could take
up to four decades before workers discovered if they were
affected. Page 2.
--
Victoria Police have warned that they will heavily patrol
roads on New Year's Eve, with the state's 100 highway patrol
units and 8 booze buses all operating. "There are those out
there who will just disregard the laws and their safety by
drink-driving and there are those who misjudge things and think
they're OK to drive," Superintendent Neville Taylor said.
Figures from the Transport Accident Commission show that more
people have died on New Year's Eve than any other day during the
holiday toll period between December 23 and January 3. Page 2.
