Tom Albanese, chief executive of mining giant Rio Tinto, has warned that increases in productivity must be linked to pay rises in order to ensure that companies were not burdened with rising prices during a period when the mining sector was already facing an increase in costs. The comments were made in response to the yearly Chanticleer Outlook Poll, which quizzes chief executives from Australian companies about the future of the local economy. Page 2.

Craig Burke, a senior meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, yesterday said the weather in the New South Wales capital over New Years was unlikely to be suited to beachgoers, with predicted average temperatures of 23 degrees to 24 degrees for the majority of the week. "There will be partly cloudy conditions with the possibility of a shower," Mr Burke added, while temperatures in Western Australia were expected to remain high throughout the week. Page 2.

Gerry Harvey, chairman of electronics and white goods retailer Harvey Norman, yesterday said while stores were "jam-packed" with consumers, the end of year sales would not be able to mitigate subdued trading before Christmas. "Nothing's changed  our business is under stress," Mr Harvey said. Bernie Brookes, chief executive of Myer, added that the luxury retailer's sales for the Christmas period so far were flat compared to last year's. "Flat is the new black," Mr Brookes said. Page 3.

The managing director of recruitment firm Watermark Search International, Nick Waterworth, said a trend for temporary appointments for executives has become more prominent due to baby boomers being unable or choosing not to retire. "They are often used as an alternative to management consultants by employers who find an interim cost effective and prefer to have the work done by an experienced executive as opposed to a  consultant," Mr Waterworth said. Page 4.

A Federal Government-commissioned review into the Professional Services Review (PSR) has recommended the agency be completely revamped after it was found that the PSR breached patient privacy, failed to abide by legal and financial controls and had mishandled at least 71 cases. It was also revealed that last month the agency, which was established in 1994 to oversee the use of funds for the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme and the Medicare Benefits Schedule, had illegally merged information from both schemes. Page 1.

The Gillard government has received a recommendation from an expert panel to hold a referendum to officially recognise councils in the Constitution in order to enable them to directly receive funding from the Commonwealth. The suggestion comes despite a warning from former prime minister John Howard that "even a casual reference" in the Constitution may "end up having legal implications far beyond what might be advocated". Page 1.

Flash flooding resulting from Cyclone Grant yesterday caused the derailment of a 20-carriage diesel freight train on the Northern Territory's Alice Springs to Darwin railway. The wall of water resulted in the train's cargo of noxious copper concentrate tipping into the Edith River after a 50 metre section of track was washed away. "Until the water subsides we will not be able to get a full picture of the damage," Bert Easthope, managing director of rail operator Genesee & Wyoming Australia, said. Page 1.

Steven Marshall, spokesman on defence industries for the South Australian opposition, has criticised the state government for neglecting key negotiations with the Federal Government over the construction of 12 submarines in the state. "Since Mike Rann has left we've heard nothing on defence and it's difficult to see whether the government is taking it seriously; there's nowhere near the same amount of energy as Kevin Foley had," Mr Marshall said yesterday. Page 2.

The New South Wales Ombudsman is reviewing why more public schools do not apply for disability provisions for students taking the Higher School Certificate exams compared to private schools. Figures from the New South Wales Board of Studies show that more than 52 percent of the 5261 applications for special provisions, which include scribes and readers for students who have trouble writing or reading, came from non-government schools. Page 1.

The president of the Grandparents as Parents Again, Paul Bickford, said a poll of the support group's members found that none of the grandparents, who cared for their grandchildren full-time, would ask their children for child support. "They're afraid of the violence. A lot of the children are unstable," Mr Bickford said. The stance comes after New South Wales Family and Community Services Minister Pru Goward last month said parents would be expected to financially assist relatives and grandparents who look after their children full-time. Page 1.

New South Wales Auditor-General Peter Achterstraat yesterday said that some health districts in the state did not have enough funds "to cover one day's operating activities". An audit by Mr Achterstraat's office found that health suppliers were owed A$699 million at the end of June. "Many hospital departments, because of uncertainty of cash flow, have got into the habit of ordering more supplies than they need because when they can't pay the suppliers, the suppliers don't want to deal with them any more," University of New South Wales' John Dwyer said. Page 3.

A 24-year-old female has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly throwing her four-month-old ridgeback stafford-shire terrier through a window 15 metres off the ground. "He had concussion, he had head trauma, he had a couple of broken teeth and some grazing on his chin and he came in a bit disoriented," Animal Referral Hospital surgeon Sarah Goldsmid said. Lily Maihi was refused bail yesterday and will appear in Parramatta Local Court tomorrow. Page 3.

Victorians have been advised by the Australian Medical Association to avoid Frankston Hospital after it shut down a 30-bed ward due to a lack of funding from the government. " should go to Monash or one of the other neighbouring hospitals because Frankston has clearly become a basket case," Harry Hemley, president of the association's Victorian branch, said. John Dukes, a spokesman for the hospital's operator, Peninsula Health, said the ward could be reopened if necessary. Page 1.

Poor weather forced four boats to retire from the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race yesterday, which is being led by Wild Oats XI. The yacht is looking for its sixth win and was leading Investec Loyal by five nautical miles. Observers believe the race could become a more tactical affair if forecasts of light winds prove accurate, but the race's finish co-ordinator, Robert Badenach, said wild weather could still dictate the result. "The navigators are going to have to guess," he added. Page 2.

The New South Wales secretary of the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union, Brian Parker, yesterday said in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that asbestos had been discovered throughout the state's Museum of Contemporary Art. The museum was receiving a multimillion-dollar renovation, but the union has said that up to 400 workers may have been exposed. Barry Robson from the Asbestos Diseases Foundation awareness group said it could take up to four decades before workers discovered if they were affected. Page 2.

Victoria Police have warned that they will heavily patrol roads on New Year's Eve, with the state's 100 highway patrol units and 8 booze buses all operating. "There are those out there who will just disregard the laws and their safety by drink-driving and there are those who misjudge things and think they're OK to drive," Superintendent Neville Taylor said. Figures from the Transport Accident Commission show that more people have died on New Year's Eve than any other day during the holiday toll period between December 23 and January 3. Page 2.