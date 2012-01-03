Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--Paul Howes, national secretary of the Australian Workers Union, yesterday said the union would apply to workplace arbiter Fair Work Australia for a majority support determination once the union had recruited 70 percent of workers at global miner Rio Tinto's aluminium smelter in Tasmania. "I hope I'm wrong, but I envisage a Cochlear-scenario developing down there  we're in a strong position though," Mr Howes said. The union is also engaged in an industrial dispute with global miner BHP Billiton at its Queensland coalmines. Page 1.

--Prime Minister Julia Gillard yesterday announced that the Federal Government would pledge A$50 million towards an upgrade of the Sydney Cricket Ground in New South Wales. The announcement brings the total amount of funds for sports stadium upgrades pledged over the last year and a half to A$116 million, with the government also assisting in the upgrade of the Adelaide Oval in South Australia. Peter Ryan, Acting Victorian Premier, yesterday said the state was looking for federal support to help finance its upgrade of the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Page 1.

--Information technology firm Superpartners, which is owned by a consortium of not-for-profit superannuation funds including Cbus, AustralianSuper and HOSTPLUS, has confirmed that the budget for a new computing system has blown out by A$130 million. The troubles surrounding the administration platform, which goes live for some super fund members today after a three-year delay, has raised questions about funds' accountability. David Elia, chief executive of HOSTPLUS, said the cost of the new system was "absolutely worth it". Page 1.

--Trading for Australian retailers is set to become even more difficult, according to Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Andrew McLennan yesterday, with a host of cheap flat-screen televisions set to go on sale from Chinese manufacturers. "The Chinese panel manufacturers will be selling a very, very cheap product. They will outprice the Koreans and Japanese, taking market share at a much lower price point  the amount of dollars will get from that sale will continue to fall," Mr McLennan said. Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--Graham Kraehe, chairman of steelmaker BlueScope Steel and a departing Reserve Bank of Australia board member, yesterday said the current industrial relations regime was a "big, big worry" for business. That sentiment was supported by Qantas Airways chairman Leigh Clifford and Westpac Banking Corporation chairman Lindsay Maxsted, who warned that productivity would be a particular challenge for non-mining sectors. Page 1.

--Critics have warned that the Federal Government's A$10 billion clean-energy fund could potentially disrupt markets. Michael Hitchens, chief executive of the Australian Industry Greenhouse Network lobby group, said in a submission to the government that the fund's intervention "through preferential finance or equity in any market  is likely to distort those markets by discriminating against market participants". Page 1.

--The New Year's Test between India and Australia began at the Sydney Cricket Ground yesterday, but fans were denied the opportunity to watch Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar reach his 100th international century at the ground's 100th Test after he was dismissed for 41 runs. India ended the innings all out for 191, with fast bowler Peter Siddle taking his 100th Test wicket. Australia will start the second day's play at 3-116 with Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke at the crease. Page 1.

--The Victorian government has slumped in popularity, with the latest Newspoll showing that the Coalition's primary support in the state has slumped by four percentage points to 43 percent. Support for the Labor opposition has climbed by the same amount to 34 percent, although Premier Ted Baillieu still retains a substantial lead as preferred premier over his counterpart, state opposition leader Daniel Andrews. Page 1.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--Prime Minister Julia Gillard has rejected a call from former prime minister and former Australia Council of Trade Unions leader Bob Hawke to reduce the influence of unions in the Labor Party. "I believe our great trade union movement is important to Australian society and to representing the needs of working people  it was the trade union movement, shoulder to shoulder with the Labor Party, that fought back and got rid of Work Choices," the Prime Minister said. Page 1.

--Newspaper reports yesterday have revealed that the United States is preparing to cut its defence budget by hundreds of billions of dollars. The move would eliminate the country's ability to be able to wage two simultaneous wars at opposing points of the world, meaning Australia will no longer automatically have the military support of the United States in an armed conflict. Page 1.

--Trent Jennings, who took his driver's licence and passport from a prison psychiatric hospital in New South Wales before stealing a car last Thursday, was granted day leave from the facility on Friday only hours before sparking a nationwide arrest for the former waiter. Mr Jennings stabbed a man to death eight years ago, but was not convicted after the court ruled he was in a drug-induced psychosis during the murder. Page 1.

--The Japanese-made Mazda3 compact car has ended the reign of the Holden Commodore as the most popular vehicle in Australia, beating the locally produced model by approximately 600 sales. The Commodore has been the best selling vehicle in Australia for the last 15 years, although the smaller Corolla from Japanese manufacturer Toyota was more popular for six months of 2011. "A fully imported car hasn't led the Australian new-car market for as far back as I can remember," veteran car journalist Pedr Davis said. Page 3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

-- Logistical issues could prevent Australia from participating in an official commemoration at Antarctica's Commonwealth Bay to mark the centenary of explorer Douglas Mawson's expedition on the icy continent. Aurora Australis is set to sail for Commonwealth Bay tomorrow, with the Australian Antarctic Division planning to launch helicopters from the supply ship to reach the explorer's huts. "We have plans for an official commemoration, but they depend on getting people there," a spokesperson from the federal department said. Pg 1.

--A survey of more than 1000 teachers in Victoria has found that more than half of the respondents were employed on short-term contracts, creating job insecurity and preventing some from taking out loans for a home or a car. Conducted by the Australian Education Union, the study also discovered that around 70 percent of teachers on short-term contracts said their teaching was negatively affected by having to reapply for a contract. Page 1.

--The chief medical officer of the Defence Department has revealed that only one in four Australian soldiers injured during the conflict in Afghanistan has been able to return to full service. Rear-Admiral Robyn Walker, the incoming Surgeon-General for Defence, yesterday said the military was conducting an internal review of health services, partially to cope with new afflictions caused by improvised explosive devices. "We need to make sure that all out support mechanisms are in place," Admiral Walker said. Page 3.

--Victorian Fire Services Commissioner Craig Lapsley yesterday said adjusting the sensitivity settings on some power lines in areas with a high risk of bushfires could reduce the risk of fires. The move, a response to an inquiry into the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires, will increase the chance of electricity disruptions for residents in the designated areas. The adjustments will take place over six weeks, starting from January 23, although critics have questioned whether the plan could cause more problems than it solves. Page 3.