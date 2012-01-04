Jan 5 Compiled for Reuters by Media
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
The Maritime Union of Australia is set to hold a 24-hour
strike starting on Sunday night at one of the terminals at the
Port of Melbourne, Australia's busiest container port.
DP World, operator of the terminal, responded by
announcing that it would lock out workers the day following the
strike.
"We are trying to send a clear message to the workforce that
the claims that are being put forward by the union are
unacceptable to us in the current form," Andrew Adam, national
director of operations for DP World, said. Page 1.
--
The Bureau of Meteorology's latest Australian Annual Climate
Statement has shown that 2011 was the third coolest year on
record since 1985 and the first cooler than average year for a
decade. The year's average mean temperature was 0.14 degrees
below the long-term average, mainly due to the effects of rain
and clouds. "Despite the slightly cooler conditions in 2011,
the country's 10-year average continues to demonstrate the
rising trend in temperatures," the bureau said. Page 1.
--
The chief executive of the Australian Institute of Company
Directors industry group, John Colvin, has said that industry
superannuation funds should be able to boost members' confidence
by replacing employer and union representatives on their boards
with independent members.
"The problem is that if you simply have people selected in
one particular way, you may not get the appropriate skills base
to have a high-level, high-performing trustee board," Mr Colvin
said. Page 3.
--
Mobile analytics group Flurry has estimated that Australians
downloaded 28 million applications on their tablet devices and
smartphones in the last week of 2011. Around 1.2 billion
applications were downloaded globally over the period, with the
United States leading the world with 509 million downloads.
Flurry also estimated 6.8 million devices using Google's Android
or Apple's iOS operating systems were activated on Christmas
Day, sparking another 242 million downloads. Page 5.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Federal Workplace Relations Minister Bill Shorten has
rejected concerns that the Government's review into Fair Work
Australia will be affected by union influence.
The minister also dismissed fears from business that the
review would not look at the industrial relations legislation's
effect on productivity, adding that views from a wide range of
parties would be heard. Page 1.
--
Convicted 38-year-old child sex offender Augustine Winter
Miller will be questioned by police over the death of an
8-year-old girl who died from severe dehydration while on a trip
with him earlier this week. Mr Miller reportedly took the girl
on a kangaroo hunting trip last week, but a tribal elder
contacted police when the pair failed to return by New Year's
Day. Medical officers unsuccessfully attempted to revive the
girl when the pair was discovered on Tuesday 25 kilometres from
the Tjirrkarli community in Western Australia. Page 1.
--
The Australian Council of Trade Unions and the Australian
Manufacturing Workers Union is pushing the statutory
occupational health and safety body Safe Work Australia to adopt
stronger nationwide regulations on bullying in the workplace.
Safe Work Australia has released a preliminary code of practice
for bullying, but the Federal Department of Health and Ageing
has described the draft as "very employee v management".
Employer groups have also questioned that the code could create
a misunderstanding. Page 1.
--
The Coalition has promised to abolish the Federal
Government's Social Inclusion portfolio if elected, saying it
would funnel the savings into a national disability insurance
scheme. In an opinion piece today, opposition disabilities
spokesman Mitch Fifield said the government was spending A$3.3
million a year on "something and they don't even know what it
is". A spokesperson for Acting Social Inclusion Minister Nicola
Roxon yesterday accused the Liberal Party of representing "the
big end of town". Page 1.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
An independent review into New South Wales government-funded
Aboriginal employment programs has discovered that the ventures
were formed in an "opportunistic and uncoordinated way" and
failed to deliver results, despite significant funding.
"This makes me irate when a lot of money is spent without
any evaluation of the program to see if it is working," Victor
Dominello, state Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, said. Page 1.
--
Kidnapped Australian adventurer Warren Rodwell has claimed
in a video sent to his wife that his captors are seeking a
ransom of US$2 million. Sent just before Christmas, the video
shows the distressed Australian pleading for help from
Australian and Philippine officials. "If I'm given my last
wish, my last wish is to please help me out of here alive please
Madame Ambassador," Mr Rodwell says in the video. Page 1.
--
A neighbour who noticed the gunman responsible for a failed
shooting at an apartment in New South Wales' Sans Souci has
claimed that the attack was a planned hit. "I was hanging out
my washing and there was a man hiding in the garbage I saw him
waiting and I saw his hand and with it was a gun," the woman
said. Detective Superintendent Peter O'Brien would not comment
whether the attack was related to the stabbing of a 25-year-old
man at a nearby suburb a day earlier. Page 3.
--
A new study has revealed that a high-fat diet damages an
area of the brain in rodents that controls weight loss, a
process that scientists believe could occur in obese humans.
Mark Febbraio, head of the molecular and cellular metabolism
laboratory at the Baker IDI Heart and Diabetes Institute, said
the study showed that even a short-term feeding of fat had a
negative impact upon the brain. Page 3.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The second day of the New Year's Test saw Australian cricket
captain Michael Clarke and former captain Ricky Ponting leave
Australia in a formidable position against India by posting a
288 run partnership. Australia finished the second day's play
with a lead of 291, with Michael Clarke remaining at the crease
on 251 not out, the highest score by an Australia at the Sydney
Cricket Ground. Page 1.
--
Nearly 9000 women in Australia have breast implants which
have been internationally reported as being linked to cancer and
more likely to burst than other implants. The Therapeutics
Goods Administration and the Australasian College of Cosmetic
Surgery industry body met yesterday to discuss whether to issue
a national health warning for the Poly Implant
Prothese-manufactured implants, although the regulator later
said there was insufficient evidence to "warrant routine removal
of the implants". Page 3.
--
An apartment development with associations to underworld
figures in Victoria's Fitzroy has been delayed because of world
heritage concerns stemming from the building's closeness to the
Exhibition Building. Residents have queried whether proposals
to change the building's 1850s façade will violate planning
laws. "This is the last time the heritage requirements can be
enforced," Patricia O'Donnell from the Fitzroy Residents
Association community group said. Page 3.
--
The Federal Government has been urged to intervene in the
ongoing conflict between Japanese whaling ships and
environmental activists, after the ship Shonan Maru No.2 was
seen shadowing the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society activist
group's Steve Irwin and Bridget Bardot. "These actions further
highlight the responsibility Australia has to dispatch a vessel
to the region to have a so-called cop on the beat," Federal
Opposition environment spokesman Greg Hunt said. Page 3.