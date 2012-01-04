Jan 5 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

The Maritime Union of Australia is set to hold a 24-hour strike starting on Sunday night at one of the terminals at the Port of Melbourne, Australia's busiest container port.

DP World, operator of the terminal, responded by announcing that it would lock out workers the day following the strike.

"We are trying to send a clear message to the workforce that the claims that are being put forward by the union are unacceptable to us in the current form," Andrew Adam, national director of operations for DP World, said. Page 1.

The Bureau of Meteorology's latest Australian Annual Climate Statement has shown that 2011 was the third coolest year on record since 1985 and the first cooler than average year for a decade. The year's average mean temperature was 0.14 degrees below the long-term average, mainly due to the effects of rain and clouds. "Despite the slightly cooler conditions in 2011, the country's 10-year average continues to demonstrate the rising trend in temperatures," the bureau said. Page 1.

The chief executive of the Australian Institute of Company Directors industry group, John Colvin, has said that industry superannuation funds should be able to boost members' confidence by replacing employer and union representatives on their boards with independent members.

"The problem is that if you simply have people selected in one particular way, you may not get the appropriate skills base to have a high-level, high-performing trustee board," Mr Colvin said. Page 3.

Mobile analytics group Flurry has estimated that Australians downloaded 28 million applications on their tablet devices and smartphones in the last week of 2011. Around 1.2 billion applications were downloaded globally over the period, with the United States leading the world with 509 million downloads. Flurry also estimated 6.8 million devices using Google's Android or Apple's iOS operating systems were activated on Christmas Day, sparking another 242 million downloads. Page 5.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Federal Workplace Relations Minister Bill Shorten has rejected concerns that the Government's review into Fair Work Australia will be affected by union influence.

The minister also dismissed fears from business that the review would not look at the industrial relations legislation's effect on productivity, adding that views from a wide range of parties would be heard. Page 1.

Convicted 38-year-old child sex offender Augustine Winter Miller will be questioned by police over the death of an 8-year-old girl who died from severe dehydration while on a trip with him earlier this week. Mr Miller reportedly took the girl on a kangaroo hunting trip last week, but a tribal elder contacted police when the pair failed to return by New Year's Day. Medical officers unsuccessfully attempted to revive the girl when the pair was discovered on Tuesday 25 kilometres from the Tjirrkarli community in Western Australia. Page 1.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions and the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union is pushing the statutory occupational health and safety body Safe Work Australia to adopt stronger nationwide regulations on bullying in the workplace. Safe Work Australia has released a preliminary code of practice for bullying, but the Federal Department of Health and Ageing has described the draft as "very employee v management". Employer groups have also questioned that the code could create a misunderstanding. Page 1.

The Coalition has promised to abolish the Federal Government's Social Inclusion portfolio if elected, saying it would funnel the savings into a national disability insurance scheme. In an opinion piece today, opposition disabilities spokesman Mitch Fifield said the government was spending A$3.3 million a year on "something and they don't even know what it is". A spokesperson for Acting Social Inclusion Minister Nicola Roxon yesterday accused the Liberal Party of representing "the big end of town". Page 1.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

An independent review into New South Wales government-funded Aboriginal employment programs has discovered that the ventures were formed in an "opportunistic and uncoordinated way" and failed to deliver results, despite significant funding.

"This makes me irate when a lot of money is spent without any evaluation of the program to see if it is working," Victor Dominello, state Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, said. Page 1.

Kidnapped Australian adventurer Warren Rodwell has claimed in a video sent to his wife that his captors are seeking a ransom of US$2 million. Sent just before Christmas, the video shows the distressed Australian pleading for help from Australian and Philippine officials. "If I'm given my last wish, my last wish is to please help me out of here alive please Madame Ambassador," Mr Rodwell says in the video. Page 1.

A neighbour who noticed the gunman responsible for a failed shooting at an apartment in New South Wales' Sans Souci has claimed that the attack was a planned hit. "I was hanging out my washing and there was a man hiding in the garbage  I saw him waiting and I saw his hand and with it was a gun," the woman said. Detective Superintendent Peter O'Brien would not comment whether the attack was related to the stabbing of a 25-year-old man at a nearby suburb a day earlier. Page 3.

A new study has revealed that a high-fat diet damages an area of the brain in rodents that controls weight loss, a process that scientists believe could occur in obese humans. Mark Febbraio, head of the molecular and cellular metabolism laboratory at the Baker IDI Heart and Diabetes Institute, said the study showed that even a short-term feeding of fat had a negative impact upon the brain. Page 3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

The second day of the New Year's Test saw Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke and former captain Ricky Ponting leave Australia in a formidable position against India by posting a 288 run partnership. Australia finished the second day's play with a lead of 291, with Michael Clarke remaining at the crease on 251 not out, the highest score by an Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Page 1.

Nearly 9000 women in Australia have breast implants which have been internationally reported as being linked to cancer and more likely to burst than other implants. The Therapeutics Goods Administration and the Australasian College of Cosmetic Surgery industry body met yesterday to discuss whether to issue a national health warning for the Poly Implant Prothese-manufactured implants, although the regulator later said there was insufficient evidence to "warrant routine removal of the implants". Page 3.

An apartment development with associations to underworld figures in Victoria's Fitzroy has been delayed because of world heritage concerns stemming from the building's closeness to the Exhibition Building. Residents have queried whether proposals to change the building's 1850s façade will violate planning laws. "This is the last time the heritage requirements can be enforced," Patricia O'Donnell from the Fitzroy Residents Association community group said. Page 3.

The Federal Government has been urged to intervene in the ongoing conflict between Japanese whaling ships and environmental activists, after the ship Shonan Maru No.2 was seen shadowing the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society activist group's Steve Irwin and Bridget Bardot. "These actions further highlight the responsibility Australia has to dispatch a vessel to the region to have a so-called cop on the beat," Federal Opposition environment spokesman Greg Hunt said. Page 3.