Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--Greg Medcraft, chairman of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, yesterday revealed that he began a campaign to force superannuation funds and their managers to announce the full details of their investments after he was unable to gain specific information about where his superannuation was being invested. "The person who has the most skin in the game is the investor and they should be entitled to see what is in their own underlying fund," Mr Medcraft said. Page 1.

--The Fair Work Ombudsman yesterday said it had made 40 changes to rectify errors in its online pay calculator, which employers use to figure out employee's penalty and pay rates under the Federal Government's modernisation of industrial awards. The revelation comes a day after the statutory office published a report that showed 25 percent of retailers had not fully paid staff their entitlements or wages. Page 1.

--Prime Minister Julia Gillard yesterday attended a memorial at Queensland's Lockyer Valley for 19 Australians who died in last year's catastrophic floods, telling mourners that there was a "determination never to forget what happened here". Queensland Premier Anna Bligh, who also attended the service, said "we are not going to walk away from the long-term challenge of recovering this community". Page 3.

--Figures published yesterday by research group Nielsen have revealed a 21.9 percent drop in sales for locally produced premium beers, compared to a 14.7 percent jump in sales for their foreign counterparts. The data also uncovered a 5 percent drop in beer consumption for November, with Australians drinking 16 percent less beer in the year to November from the same period a year ago. Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--The Federal Attorney-General's Department yesterday confirmed that the government was abandoning its three-year attempt to extradite the suspected head of a people-smuggling ring from Indonesia, only three days before his scheduled release from a jail in Indonesia. The move comes after a review by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions into Zamin Ali's case, one of four suspected people-smugglers targeted by Australia, found that an Australian court was unlikely to uphold any charges. Page 1.

--Prime Minister Julia Gillard is being pressured to launch an inquiry into the economic viability of car manufacturing after news broke that Ford Australia would inject A$103 million into its locally produced models. Rival car manufacturer Holden also announced it was on the verge of securing a co-investment deal with the Federal Government to produce another model of its Commodore vehicle beyond 2018. Page 1.

--Federal Opposition citizenship spokeswoman Teresa Gambaro yesterday apologised for her comments earlier in the week that migrants should receive "cultural awareness training" to help them integrate into Australia, including lessons on wearing deodorant and standing in queues. "Whether it's dog-whistling or just plain idiocy is a matter for her to comment on," Immigration Minister Chris Bowen said. Sri Lankan-born immigrant Ramesh Fernandez said Ms Gambaro's remarks were akin to "treating like monkeys". Page 1.

--Federal Employment Minister Bill Shorten yesterday ruled out increasing the Newstart "dole" allowance from A$245 a week, despite intense lobbying by unions, welfare groups and business. "Australia's social security system needs to provide a strong safety net for people who need financial assistance while also acting as an incentive for people to take up paid work," Mr Shorten said. Page 1.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

-- The head of Infrastructure New South Wales and former premier Nick Greiner has billed taxpayers for millions of dollars in entitlements over the last two decades, according to information obtained by a Freedom of Information request. The documents reveal that Mr Greiner had claimed more in entitlements over the last three years than any other former premier, including A$588,532 for the 2010-11 financial year. Entitlements for former premiers have cost New South Wales taxpayers more than A$5 million over three years. Page 1.

--A harpoon-equipped Japanese whaling security ship entered Australia's territorial waters yesterday, coming within 4 nautical miles of Tasmania's Macquarie Island. The Yushin Maru No.3 was in pursuit of the environmental activist ship Bob Barker to safeguard the remainder of the whaling fleet from interference from conservationists. The incident came as Japanese and Australian authorities negotiated a deal to release three Australian activists caught boarding a whaling ship, rather than prosecuting them in a Japanese court. Page 2.

--Warren Truss, acting leader for the Federal Opposition, yesterday rebuked his colleague and the federal member for Brisbane, Teresa Gambaro, over her comments to teach migrants on temporary 457 work visas to use deodorant. "Her comments were unfortunate  let's move on, to making sure we have an effective policy to address social integration," Mr Truss said. Immigration Minister Chris Bowen yesterday said the member's remarks were "better placed in 1952 rather than 2012", adding that the majority of 457 visa holders came from England. Page 2.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

-- Police yesterday warned that criminals are using motel and hotel rooms to establish mobile drug laboratories. "Due to the short-term nature of occupancy, it is more difficult for us or the community to detect a in there  god forbid, but the next occupant or family that goes in there could be cross-contaminated," Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Mark Burnett said. Police also warned that more people were attempting to manufacture methamphetamines in their homes by using recipes downloaded from the internet. Page 3.

--A new study by the Harvard School of Public Health has warned that smokers are no more likely to break their habit by using nicotine patches or gums than those who go "cold turkey". Ross Mackenzie, lecturer of health at Macquarie University in New South Wales, said "the broader problem  is that a large segment, if not the majority of the tobacco control community has adopted the position that smokers cannot quit 'cold turkey', and the crucial message that most people quit unaided is rarely given to smokers". Page 3.

--Creditors of the Chris and Marie's Plant Farm group have been enraged after administrators of the nursery group informed them that they would "optimistically" receive A6.3 cents for every dollar owed. Chris and Marie Lucas regained control of the company on Christmas Eve following a recommendation by administrators, but creditors expressed their fury at the manner of the group's collapse. "It's absolutely incredible  there's just so many question marks around this," the managing director of rainwater tank maker Rotomech, Patrick Crowe, said. Page 3.