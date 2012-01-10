Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--Greg Medcraft, chairman of the Australian Securities and
Investments Commission, yesterday revealed that he began a
campaign to force superannuation funds and their managers to
announce the full details of their investments after he was
unable to gain specific information about where his
superannuation was being invested. "The person who has the most
skin in the game is the investor and they should be entitled to
see what is in their own underlying fund," Mr Medcraft said.
Page 1.
--The Fair Work Ombudsman yesterday said it had made 40
changes to rectify errors in its online pay calculator, which
employers use to figure out employee's penalty and pay rates
under the Federal Government's modernisation of industrial
awards. The revelation comes a day after the statutory office
published a report that showed 25 percent of retailers had not
fully paid staff their entitlements or wages. Page 1.
--Prime Minister Julia Gillard yesterday attended a memorial
at Queensland's Lockyer Valley for 19 Australians who died in
last year's catastrophic floods, telling mourners that there was
a "determination never to forget what happened here".
Queensland Premier Anna Bligh, who also attended the service,
said "we are not going to walk away from the long-term challenge
of recovering this community". Page 3.
--Figures published yesterday by research group Nielsen have
revealed a 21.9 percent drop in sales for locally produced
premium beers, compared to a 14.7 percent jump in sales for
their foreign counterparts. The data also uncovered a 5 percent
drop in beer consumption for November, with Australians drinking
16 percent less beer in the year to November from the same
period a year ago. Page 3.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--The Federal Attorney-General's Department yesterday
confirmed that the government was abandoning its three-year
attempt to extradite the suspected head of a people-smuggling
ring from Indonesia, only three days before his scheduled
release from a jail in Indonesia. The move comes after a review
by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions into Zamin
Ali's case, one of four suspected people-smugglers targeted by
Australia, found that an Australian court was unlikely to uphold
any charges. Page 1.
--Prime Minister Julia Gillard is being pressured to launch
an inquiry into the economic viability of car manufacturing
after news broke that Ford Australia would inject A$103
million into its locally produced models. Rival car
manufacturer Holden also announced it was on the verge of
securing a co-investment deal with the Federal Government to
produce another model of its Commodore vehicle beyond 2018.
Page 1.
--Federal Opposition citizenship spokeswoman Teresa Gambaro
yesterday apologised for her comments earlier in the week that
migrants should receive "cultural awareness training" to help
them integrate into Australia, including lessons on wearing
deodorant and standing in queues. "Whether it's dog-whistling
or just plain idiocy is a matter for her to comment on,"
Immigration Minister Chris Bowen said. Sri Lankan-born
immigrant Ramesh Fernandez said Ms Gambaro's remarks were akin
to "treating like monkeys". Page 1.
--Federal Employment Minister Bill Shorten yesterday ruled
out increasing the Newstart "dole" allowance from A$245 a week,
despite intense lobbying by unions, welfare groups and
business. "Australia's social security system needs to provide
a strong safety net for people who need financial assistance
while also acting as an incentive for people to take up paid
work," Mr Shorten said. Page 1.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
-- The head of Infrastructure New South Wales and former
premier Nick Greiner has billed taxpayers for millions of
dollars in entitlements over the last two decades, according to
information obtained by a Freedom of Information request. The
documents reveal that Mr Greiner had claimed more in
entitlements over the last three years than any other former
premier, including A$588,532 for the 2010-11 financial year.
Entitlements for former premiers have cost New South Wales
taxpayers more than A$5 million over three years. Page 1.
--A harpoon-equipped Japanese whaling security ship entered
Australia's territorial waters yesterday, coming within 4
nautical miles of Tasmania's Macquarie Island. The Yushin Maru
No.3 was in pursuit of the environmental activist ship Bob
Barker to safeguard the remainder of the whaling fleet from
interference from conservationists. The incident came as
Japanese and Australian authorities negotiated a deal to release
three Australian activists caught boarding a whaling ship,
rather than prosecuting them in a Japanese court. Page 2.
--Warren Truss, acting leader for the Federal Opposition,
yesterday rebuked his colleague and the federal member for
Brisbane, Teresa Gambaro, over her comments to teach migrants on
temporary 457 work visas to use deodorant. "Her comments were
unfortunate let's move on, to making sure we have an effective
policy to address social integration," Mr Truss said.
Immigration Minister Chris Bowen yesterday said the member's
remarks were "better placed in 1952 rather than 2012", adding
that the majority of 457 visa holders came from England. Page
2.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
-- Police yesterday warned that criminals are using motel
and hotel rooms to establish mobile drug laboratories. "Due to
the short-term nature of occupancy, it is more difficult for us
or the community to detect a in there god forbid,
but the next occupant or family that goes in there could be
cross-contaminated," Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Mark
Burnett said. Police also warned that more people were
attempting to manufacture methamphetamines in their homes by
using recipes downloaded from the internet. Page 3.
--A new study by the Harvard School of Public Health has
warned that smokers are no more likely to break their habit by
using nicotine patches or gums than those who go "cold turkey".
Ross Mackenzie, lecturer of health at Macquarie University in
New South Wales, said "the broader problem is that a large
segment, if not the majority of the tobacco control community
has adopted the position that smokers cannot quit 'cold turkey',
and the crucial message that most people quit unaided is rarely
given to smokers". Page 3.
--Creditors of the Chris and Marie's Plant Farm group have
been enraged after administrators of the nursery group informed
them that they would "optimistically" receive A6.3 cents for
every dollar owed. Chris and Marie Lucas regained control of
the company on Christmas Eve following a recommendation by
administrators, but creditors expressed their fury at the manner
of the group's collapse. "It's absolutely incredible there's
just so many question marks around this," the managing director
of rainwater tank maker Rotomech, Patrick Crowe, said. Page 3.