Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Businessmen and Coalition backbenchers have begun pressuring Federal Opposition Leader Tony Abbott to reject subsidies for struggling manufacturers. Jeff Kennett, a former premier of Victoria, said it was "absurd" that politicians felt they had to maintain taxpayer handouts to the car industry due to public sentiment.

Eric Abetz, acting industry spokesman for the federal opposition, however, said Australians were not opposed to "some support from government". Page 1.

--

NBN Co, the government agency tasked with rolling out the national broadband network, has abandoned the current iteration of its controversial Wholesale Broadband Agreement in a bid to avoid a stoush with telecommunication companies.

"The most important area of concern is the liability issue  you don't want to be in a position where NBN Co's installers have wrecked your customers house  with you getting the blame," John Lindsay from internet service provider Internode said. A new agreement is expected by the end of the week. Page 3.

--

Matthew Preston, a judge on the MasterChef reality television show, has won a legal battle to stymie the development of a building in Melbourne that would have obscured the view from his mansion.

A development application by the owners of 191-193 Wattletree Road to construct 18 apartments on the land was turned down after a group of 30 people, including Mr Preston, successfully used a covenant on the land established in 1901 to block the bid. Page 3.

--

A new report from the Australian Property Institute published yesterday has revealed that the value of homes partially flooded by the Brisbane River last year have fallen by as much as 35 percent.

"I think buyers will be far more acutely aware of flood-prone properties  many people just forgot about the 1974 flood," Gavin Hulcombe, chairman of valuation firm Herron Todd White, said. Page 3.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

A spokesperson from the Federal Attorney-General's Department yesterday said that suspected people-smuggling kingpin Zamin Ali was arrested by Indonesian authorities on the request of the Australian government.

The department last week scrapped its application to have Mr Ali, also known as Haji Sakhi in Indonesian smuggling rings, extradited to Australia, only three days before his jail term expired. Page 1.

--

New figures have revealed that immigrants to Australia are more likely to find work in Western Australia, while Australians have a higher chance of finding jobs in Victoria. Around 36,400 Australian-born employees lost their jobs in Western Australia over the last year, while 52,000 immigrants found work.

A recent article from the Australian Bureau of Statistics also noted that Australia was suffering a skills shortage, with 27 percent of immigrants being hired as "professionals". Page 1.

--

A recent move by the Labor government to provide federal assistance to local car manufacturers could be scuppered by the introduction of the carbon tax, with critics warning that subsidies could be neutralised by the higher costs associated with the levy.

"On one hand, they are handing out taxpayers' money to supposedly protect jobs, while on the other they are taking back that money via the carbon tax," opposition climate action spokesman Greg Hunt said yesterday. Page 1.

--

Café and milk bar owner Chris Papagianis yesterday complained that the Government's modernisation of the award system under the Fair Work Act had forced him to spend "at least a couple of hours" each week to manually calculate the pay rates for his staff.

John Hart, chief executive of the Restaurant & Catering industry body, yesterday described the award as "not very modern" and lacking the requirements of a "24/7 industry". Page 1.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au) A former director of the Roads and Traffic Authority's Centre for Road Safety, Soames Job, yesterday called on the New South Wales government to use point-to-point speed cameras to monitor all kinds of vehicles in order to improve safety.

"The evidence from a number of evaluations overseas consistently shows that point-to-point speed cameras deliver a very large road safety benefit," Dr Job said. He added that the long distances Australian drivers can travel made point-to-point cameras even more effective. Page 1.

--

The Rural Fire Service's Inspector Ben Shepherd yesterday warned that residents may have been unprepared for bushfires this season due to the recent cool conditions, despite two blazes breaking out in New South Wales (NSW) yesterday.

Residents in the state's Ingleburn were evacuated while 88 members of Fire and Rescue NSW and the Rural Fire Service contained the fire. "We are in bushfire season, so have a plan," Inspector Shepherd said. Page 2.

--

The legal team for jailed Australian businessman Matthew Ng has expressed doubt that their call for an appeal against his 13-year sentence in a Chinese prison to be heard in open court will be accepted.

"The judge in charge of the case told us the decision whether the case would be heard in the open was not up to him, and that he must first consult with the prosecutors," Chen Yong, counsel for Mr Ng, said. Page 2.

--

New South Wales Education Minister Adrian Piccoli is standing firm against calls by the Commonwealth to have TAFE colleges compete against private operators for taxpayer funding, a model established by the former New South Wales director-general for the Department of Premier and Cabinet, Chris Eccles.

"My problem with full contestability  is that it can encourage dodgy operators who take advantage of taxpayers' money," Mr Piccoli said. All TAFE institutes in Victoria are required to compete against private colleges for public funds. Page 3.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

An American drug manufacturer has stopped production of a drug used to treat ovarian and breast cancer in order to conduct "preventative maintenance" on its facilities, potentially leaving hundreds of patients without medication.

Ben Venue Laboratories said they hoped to resume production of Doxil by March, although patients will not receive new supplies of the cancer treatment until later this year. According to Gary Richardson, chairman of the Medical Oncology Group of Australia industry body, up to 500 Australians could be affected. Page 1.

--

Nearly half of participants in a pilot venture that fast-tracks Australian students into teaching jobs after six weeks of training have quit teaching after two years.

Critics of the Teach for Australia program, which receives A$22 million in assistance from the Federal Government, say it has a high failure rate and promotes inexperienced and unqualified graduates into some of the most difficult classes.

The principal of Copperfield College in Victoria, Tony Simpson, however, praised the program for giving the school access to a higher calibre of graduates. Page 1.

--

A magistrate of the Children's Court yesterday criticised the Department of Human Services for a decision 11 months ago to remove a foster mother's children from her care against the wishes of the children.

The department removed the children after the mother attempted to enrol the children in a school that catered for intellectual disabilities, of which some of the children have, and after the two parties disagreed on the prescription of the Ritalin attention deficit disorder drug. The carer yesterday said the magistrate's ruling "meant everything" to her. Page 1.

--

A former chief economist at Qantas Airways, Tony Webber, yesterday proposed that carriers should introduce a levy for overweight passengers.

"If the passengers on the aircraft weigh more, the aircraft consumes more fuel and the airline's costs go up," Mr Webber added, comparing the impost to fees levied against passengers who exceed their baggage allowance. A spokesperson from Qantas said the airline had "no plans to introduce such a surcharge". Page 3.