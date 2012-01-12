Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Federal Opposition frontbencher Joe Hockey yesterday pledged
to retain a A$500 million reduction in subsidies to the car
industry as part of the Coalition's policy platform, with the
opposition divided on whether to match the Government's recent
handouts to the sector. Sophie Mirabella, chairwoman of an
internal Coalition review into industry policy, which called for
the party to review the cut to subsidies, yesterday said "taking
a textbook approach of saying government has no role in the
economy whatsoever is denying realities". Page 1.
--
The Magic Millions Gold Coast yesterday nearly reached the
seven-figure mark when a Fastnet Rock colt sold at auction for
A$960,000, the top price so far for the annual yearling sale.
"Wednesday was tough; it was patchy and people didn't know where
the market was sitting and we needed to find out levels," Vin
Cox, managing director of Magic Millions, said. "But day two
has been fantastic we are ecstatic to even come close to seven
figures," he added. Page 3.
--
The Australian Mines and Metals Association is set to argue
in a submission to the Federal Government's inquiry into the
Fair Work Act that the industrial relations legislation has led
to the creation of uncertainty and higher costs by allowing
unions to dispute over representation for workers. "With
billions of dollars worth of projects in the pipeline, it's
imperative the Fair Work review considers how we might minimise
the bickering and turf wars that regularly take place," Minna
Knight, director of the lobby group, said. Page 3.
--
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has pulled
advertisements for its Wealth Package home loans following
complaints from the corporate regulator. The Australian
Securities and Investments Commission described the
advertisements for the bank's loans as misleading because CBA
failed to notify customers of a A$350 fee in the interest rates
advertised. The bank rejected the regulator's criticism, but
has agreed to alter the ads. Page 5.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
A new survey released by the World Economic Forum has warned
of a surge in protectionism and nationalism around the world due
to systemic imbalances in key industrialised nations. The
report added that fiscal issues and "severe income disparity are
the risks seen as most prevalent" over the next decade. The
Gillard government responded to the survey yesterday by noting
the strength of the Australian economy, but the Federal
Opposition used the paper's release to pressure the government
to pay off debt. Page 1.
--
Prime Minister Julia Gillard yesterday threatened to
withhold A$450 million in payments to state and territory
governments in retaliation for their failure to push through
national reforms that would save up to A$4 billion annually.
"The Commonwealth government is actively considering withholding
reward payments from states which have failed to implement the
[Council of Australian Governments] reform agenda for a seamless
national economy," the Prime Minister said. Page 1.
--
The leader of the opposition in Queensland, Campbell Newman,
yesterday announced that the state campaign had begun, with
Premier Anna Bligh expected to announce the date of the election
within the next couple of weeks. The declaration comes as Ms
Bligh prepares to publish the state's mid-year budget review,
which the government will use to announce the extension of a
grant scheme for buyers of newly built homes. Page 1.
--
Households are set to face a 15 percent rise in their
insurance premiums after insurance group QBE, the
largest insurer in Australia, announced it would increase fees
to make up for a halving of profit. "Premium rates are moving
rapidly upwards and we have already processed significant
premium rate increases over the last three or four months," QBE
chief executive Frank O'Halloran said yesterday. Page 1.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe yesterday continued his
training for the London Olympics at the Melbourne Sports and
Aquatic Centre. 60-year-old regular swimmer Peter Baker,
however, inadvertently shared Mr Thorpe's lane, accidentally
believing it was a lane for slower swimmers. "It was just a
flash of light and splash and something went rocketing past me
and I thought, 'Jeez, that's a fast swimmer'," Mr Baker said.
Mr Thorpe will compete in the Victorian swimming titles
tomorrow. Page 1.
--
The cost of the Sydney Cricket Ground's (SCG) latest
development proposal has increased by A$62 million to A$186
million over the last couple of years due to an overall
improvement in the standards of sporting stadiums, according to
the SCG Trust's chairman, Rodney Cavalier. "Across Australia
alone, let alone what we have observed across North America and
Europe, what is an industry standard has moved quite
considerably," Mr Cavalier said. The New South Wales government
is contributing A$86 million to the development. Page 2.
--
A submission to an upper house inquiry has claimed that every
patient diverted from hospital since the beginning of the
after-hours general practitioners' hotline has cost the taxpayer
A$1000. The Australian Medical Association industry body
yesterday argued that the money would be better spent
incentivising rural doctors and their families to stay in rural
locations. Page 3.
--
A new study has found that millions of lives could be saved by a
reduction of methane and soot into the atmosphere, which would
reduce global warming by half a degree. Melita Keywood, a
research scientist at CSIRO Marine and Atmospheric Research,
said the "measures are the sort of things that can be done now,
and can have a short-term consequence which will really appeal
to policymakers". The changes include improvements to livestock
management, alterations to coal mining and replacing wood fires
with modern stoves. Page 3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Passengers will be flown in by helicopter from tourist vessel
Aurora Australis to visit huts constructed on Antarctica's
Commonwealth Bay by Douglas Mawson as part of commemorations for
the centenary of the Australian geologist's expedition. Mr
Mawson and his team set foot on the polar plateau on January 8,
1912, before eventually sleeping in tents at Cape Denison four
nights later. Tony Fleming, director of the Australian
Antarctic Division government agency, described Mr Mawson as a
crucial player in the "heroic age of exploration". Page 2.
--
A new report has ranked India as the fourth-lowest country in
terms of nuclear security among countries that have substantial
amounts of weapons-grade nuclear material. The Nuclear
Materials Security Index report led Australian Greens nuclear
spokesman Scott Ludlam to question an Australian proposal to
sell uranium to India. "I think this is going to force the
Government to put some teeth into this so-called safeguards
agreement," the Senator said. Page 3.
--
Australian companies are still accepting imports of Brazilian
orange juice, despite the United States recently halting
shipments due to concerns that a fungicide used on the growers'
trees may have caused liver tumours in animals. Carbendazim,
which is used to control fungal disease and does not affect the
taste of the fruit, is banned in the United States. A
spokesperson for Food Standards Australia said the limit of
carbendazim locally was 10 parts per million, compared to
Europe's limit of 200 parts per billion. Page 3.
--
An investigation into the disappearance of Zahara Rahimzadegan,
also known as Mandy Ahmadi, has been taken over by homicide
detectives. Ms Ahmadi was last seen on December 16, with her
husband Nathan fearing that she was abducted by hardliners for
her attempts to convert Muslims to Christianity. "She has
missed Christmas, she has been missing now for nearly four weeks
this time it's quite serious," Detective Inspector John Potter
said yesterday, although he added there was no evidence to
corroborate Mr Ahmadi's fears. Page 3.
--