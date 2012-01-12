Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Federal Opposition frontbencher Joe Hockey yesterday pledged to retain a A$500 million reduction in subsidies to the car industry as part of the Coalition's policy platform, with the opposition divided on whether to match the Government's recent handouts to the sector. Sophie Mirabella, chairwoman of an internal Coalition review into industry policy, which called for the party to review the cut to subsidies, yesterday said "taking a textbook approach of saying government has no role in the economy whatsoever is denying realities". Page 1.

--

The Magic Millions Gold Coast yesterday nearly reached the seven-figure mark when a Fastnet Rock colt sold at auction for A$960,000, the top price so far for the annual yearling sale. "Wednesday was tough; it was patchy and people didn't know where the market was sitting and we needed to find out levels," Vin Cox, managing director of Magic Millions, said. "But day two has been fantastic  we are ecstatic to even come close to seven figures," he added. Page 3.

--

The Australian Mines and Metals Association is set to argue in a submission to the Federal Government's inquiry into the Fair Work Act that the industrial relations legislation has led to the creation of uncertainty and higher costs by allowing unions to dispute over representation for workers. "With billions of dollars worth of projects in the pipeline, it's imperative the Fair Work review considers how we might minimise the bickering and turf wars that regularly take place," Minna Knight, director of the lobby group, said. Page 3.

--

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has pulled advertisements for its Wealth Package home loans following complaints from the corporate regulator. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission described the advertisements for the bank's loans as misleading because CBA failed to notify customers of a A$350 fee in the interest rates advertised. The bank rejected the regulator's criticism, but has agreed to alter the ads. Page 5.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

A new survey released by the World Economic Forum has warned of a surge in protectionism and nationalism around the world due to systemic imbalances in key industrialised nations. The report added that fiscal issues and "severe income disparity are the risks seen as most prevalent" over the next decade. The Gillard government responded to the survey yesterday by noting the strength of the Australian economy, but the Federal Opposition used the paper's release to pressure the government to pay off debt. Page 1.

--

Prime Minister Julia Gillard yesterday threatened to withhold A$450 million in payments to state and territory governments in retaliation for their failure to push through national reforms that would save up to A$4 billion annually. "The Commonwealth government is actively considering withholding reward payments from states which have failed to implement the [Council of Australian Governments] reform agenda for a seamless national economy," the Prime Minister said. Page 1.

--

The leader of the opposition in Queensland, Campbell Newman, yesterday announced that the state campaign had begun, with Premier Anna Bligh expected to announce the date of the election within the next couple of weeks. The declaration comes as Ms Bligh prepares to publish the state's mid-year budget review, which the government will use to announce the extension of a grant scheme for buyers of newly built homes. Page 1.

--

Households are set to face a 15 percent rise in their insurance premiums after insurance group QBE, the largest insurer in Australia, announced it would increase fees to make up for a halving of profit. "Premium rates are moving rapidly upwards and we have already processed significant premium rate increases over the last three or four months," QBE chief executive Frank O'Halloran said yesterday. Page 1.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe yesterday continued his training for the London Olympics at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre. 60-year-old regular swimmer Peter Baker, however, inadvertently shared Mr Thorpe's lane, accidentally believing it was a lane for slower swimmers. "It was just a flash of light and splash and something went rocketing past me and I thought, 'Jeez, that's a fast swimmer'," Mr Baker said. Mr Thorpe will compete in the Victorian swimming titles tomorrow. Page 1.

--

The cost of the Sydney Cricket Ground's (SCG) latest development proposal has increased by A$62 million to A$186 million over the last couple of years due to an overall improvement in the standards of sporting stadiums, according to the SCG Trust's chairman, Rodney Cavalier. "Across Australia alone, let alone what we have observed across North America and Europe, what is an industry standard has moved quite considerably," Mr Cavalier said. The New South Wales government is contributing A$86 million to the development. Page 2. -- A submission to an upper house inquiry has claimed that every patient diverted from hospital since the beginning of the after-hours general practitioners' hotline has cost the taxpayer A$1000. The Australian Medical Association industry body yesterday argued that the money would be better spent incentivising rural doctors and their families to stay in rural locations. Page 3. -- A new study has found that millions of lives could be saved by a reduction of methane and soot into the atmosphere, which would reduce global warming by half a degree. Melita Keywood, a research scientist at CSIRO Marine and Atmospheric Research, said the "measures are the sort of things that can be done now, and can have a short-term consequence which will really appeal to policymakers". The changes include improvements to livestock management, alterations to coal mining and replacing wood fires with modern stoves. Page 3. --

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au) Passengers will be flown in by helicopter from tourist vessel Aurora Australis to visit huts constructed on Antarctica's Commonwealth Bay by Douglas Mawson as part of commemorations for the centenary of the Australian geologist's expedition. Mr Mawson and his team set foot on the polar plateau on January 8, 1912, before eventually sleeping in tents at Cape Denison four nights later. Tony Fleming, director of the Australian Antarctic Division government agency, described Mr Mawson as a crucial player in the "heroic age of exploration". Page 2. -- A new report has ranked India as the fourth-lowest country in terms of nuclear security among countries that have substantial amounts of weapons-grade nuclear material. The Nuclear Materials Security Index report led Australian Greens nuclear spokesman Scott Ludlam to question an Australian proposal to sell uranium to India. "I think this is going to force the Government to put some teeth into this so-called safeguards agreement," the Senator said. Page 3. -- Australian companies are still accepting imports of Brazilian orange juice, despite the United States recently halting shipments due to concerns that a fungicide used on the growers' trees may have caused liver tumours in animals. Carbendazim, which is used to control fungal disease and does not affect the taste of the fruit, is banned in the United States. A spokesperson for Food Standards Australia said the limit of carbendazim locally was 10 parts per million, compared to Europe's limit of 200 parts per billion. Page 3. -- An investigation into the disappearance of Zahara Rahimzadegan, also known as Mandy Ahmadi, has been taken over by homicide detectives. Ms Ahmadi was last seen on December 16, with her husband Nathan fearing that she was abducted by hardliners for her attempts to convert Muslims to Christianity. "She has missed Christmas, she has been missing now for nearly four weeks  this time it's quite serious," Detective Inspector John Potter said yesterday, although he added there was no evidence to corroborate Mr Ahmadi's fears. Page 3. --