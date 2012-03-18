Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Tim Nicholls, deputy leader of the Queensland Liberal
National Party (LNP), yesterday refused to say that his party
would not raise taxes if elected. The state shadow treasurer
said he was concerned about the state's budget, and added that
he had no desire to become Premier if the party's leader,
Campbell Newman, failed to win his seat of Ashgrove. The LNP,
according to research by pollsters Galaxy, is leading Labor by
60 percent to 40 percent on the two-party preferred vote. Page
1.
--
Michael Lynch, managing director of advisory firm BSI
Innovation, yesterday declared that "companies are running
blind" in regards to the Federal Government's research and
development tax credit scheme. "Companies that will finish the
first year of the credit still do not even know what information
they will have to record and provide," Mr Lynch remarked. Page
3.
--
Neil Balnaves, philanthropist and the founder of the
Southern Star television production and distribution group,
yseterday lambasted Australian governments for their failure to
commit more funding towards major art exhibitions and
galleries. "I find it bitterly disappointing that Australian
institutions that have been so much an extension of governments
over their history have been left to wither on the vine because
politicians think there are no votes in the arts," Mr Balnaves
said. Page 3.
--
Prominent businessman David Gonski, who was recently
anointed as the incoming chairman of the Federal Government's
A$73 billion Future Fund, yesterday said he was "looking
forward" to working with former federal treasurer Peter Costello
on the board of the sovereign wealth fund. The remark came
after Mr Costello declared that Mr Gonski should have been
disqualified as a candidate for the chairman's role because he
was advising Federal Finance Minister Penny Wong on the
selection process. Page 3.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
The Maritime Union of Australia's ongoing industrial dispute
with logistics group Asciano could take a dramatic
twist after the latter declared that it had "exhausted all but a
few options" available under the Fair Work Act and was
reportedly considering locking out its workforce in a bid to
force the matter into arbitration. "This is about the union
wanting to take away the company's right to effectively manage
its business," Asciano said yesterday. Page 1.
--
Bloomberg New Energy Finance has forecast that global carbon
prices could drop to as low as A$5 by 2020, a level which would
significantly impede the Federal Government's capacity to force
companies to reduce emissions through technology. Key business
groups have raised concerns about Australia's A$23 a tonne
carbon price, and are expected to continue their campaign to
urge the government to lower the starting price or to postpone
the scheme's introduction. Page 1.
--
Queensland Premier Anna Bligh yesterday said that the
Liberal-National Party in Queensland was on the verge of
securing more power than former premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen had
when he was elected. Ms Bligh cited polling that showed the
Labor Party could win as few as 12 seats in the state's 89-seat
Parliament. "An unfettered power is not a healthy thing in a
democracy," the Premier said. Page 1.
--
Federal Defence Minister Stephen Smith has quietly scrapped
plans to purchase a high-speed catamaran capable of ferrying up
to 300 soldiers. The minister reportedly demanded the
department investigate the possibility of acquiring the vessel
last year in order to avoid a repeat of the incident during
Cyclone Yasi, where the Australian Navy had no amphibious ships
available to help during the disaster clean-up. Page 2.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Prime Minister Julia Gillard yesterday announced that she
would offer an additional A$1.75 billion in funding to the
states at the next Council of Australian Governments meeting if
they agreed to revamp the vocational education training
industry. Ms Gillard today is tipped to reveal more information
about the reforms and changes she wants the states to agree to
ahead of next month's meeting. Page 1.
--
The Star casino in New South Wales has fired three more
mid-level managers for a violation of its email and internet
policies, bringing the number of employees sacked in the wake of
the dismissal of former managing director Sid Vaikunta to
seven. One of the employees was fired for forwarding an
internal memo that revealed that the casino allowed
international high rollers to gamble continuously for more than
24 hours. Page 1.
--
The New South Wales government's merger of the Essential
Energy, Endeavour Energy and Ausgrid electricity distributors
into a single entity will result in 780 jobs being made
redundant. However, the former managing director of the
Electricity Supply Association lobby group, Keith Orchison,
yesterday warned that "we are on a conveyor belt to doubling the
price of electricity in [New South Wales] between 2011 and 2017"
regardless of the merger. Page 1.
--
A celebration was held yesterday at Bradfield Park in
Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), to mark the 80th birthday of the
Sydney Harbour Bridge. Douglas Lightbody, who turns 80 today,
will honour the occasion by climbing the bridge's arch. "It was
a massive structure basically it was a marvellous bit of
engineering," Mr Lightbody said. Duncan Gay, state Roads
Minister, said the Harbour Bridge was "a link, not just between
north and south of the city but for the whole of NSW". Page 1
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
An international study sponsored by multinational
conglomerate GE and the Climate Institute think tank has ranked
Australia 16th out of 19 countries in regards to its readiness
to cope as a low-carbon economy. "Among other things our energy
sector is dominated by coal, our use of oil is inefficient, we
have high rates of deforestation and our export industries are
based on low-value-added resources and not high-value-add
technologies," Erwin Jackson, deputy chief executive of the
institute, said. Page 1.
--
A report to be published today by the Australian Competition
and Consumer Commission will show that the competition regulator
last year received over 83,000 reports of scamming from small
businesses and individuals, nearly double the amount filed the
year prior. "Low or no-cost means of making phone calls now
allow scammers to reach large numbers of people very quickly and
very cheaply," Dr Michael Schaper, deputy chairman of the
regulator, warned. Page 1.
--
The Federal Opposition yesterday rejected a claim from
Finance Minister Penny Wong that it was A$9 billion short of the
required funding to cover its election promises. The claim was
contained in a brochure released by the minister, which detailed
the Coalition's pledge to abolish the carbon and mining taxes,
reinstate an asylum seeker processing facility on Nauru and the
30 percent health insurance rebate. Andrew Robb, opposition
spokesman on finance, said it was ridiculous that the Coalition
would be asked to release its costings so far out from an
election. Page 2.
--
Around 3000 sets of twins yesterday took part in the Twins
Plus Festival at Caulfield Racecourse in Victoria, with many
posing for photos in matching clothes and conversing with other
twins. Twins Phillip and Stuart Daniel said they attended the
event hoping to spark a romantic relationship with a pair of
female identical twins. "Twins understand the twin bond, other
singletons probably don't," Stuart Daniel remarked. Page 2.
--