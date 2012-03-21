Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Paul Zahra, chief executive of David Jones, yesterday said the department store would sacrifice profit growth in a bid to launch new outlets and improve its retail and service technology as part of a plan to revive itself as a "omni-channel" retailer.

"I have the full backing of the board  what we're doing today is investing heavily - if we hadn't, this would have been death by 1000 lashes," Mr Zahra said. Page 1.

The Federal Government is being urged by the Australian Greens to abandon a A$2 billion diesel tax incentive for mining firms. Miners are worried that the scheme could be scrapped to obtain the Greens support of Treasurer Wayne Swan's A$2.4 billion corporate tax cut and the carryback tax loss program for businesses.

"If the government is looking for ways to save money  the A$2 billion diesel fuel rebate is an excellent place to start," Christine Milne, deputy leader of the Greens, said yesterday. Page 1.

Analysis from superannuation sector authorities SuperRatings and Chant West published yesterday has shown that retail super funds are now making greater returns than not-for-profit industry funds.

According to the research, retail master trusts posted an average return of 10.5 percent annually over three years minus taxes and fees, compared to a 9 percent return from industry funds. Page 1.

The investment bank once nicknamed the Millionaires Factory, Macquarie Group has begun to tighten its corporate spending by booking more of its staff on discount airlines like Jetstar and Virgin Blue, according to insiders.

While the company has not officially changed its company travel policy, the company's lead executives have been encouraged to find savings through a number of means, including booking bankers on early morning flights to save the cost of an overnight hotel. Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

The largest Islamic school in New South Wales has had A$4.5 million of funding frozen by the state government after review discovered that the school's owners were improperly charging the government millions of dollars in fees.

The Malek Fahd school in Greenacre will continue to run despite the findings. Federal Education Minister Peter Garrett has launched a nationwide inquiry into schools associated with the Australian Federation of Islamic Councils. Page 1.

The Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics yesterday predicted that the value of resource exports from Australia will increase by A$60 billion over the next five years, with the next three years distinguished by a substantial upswing in sales of coal and iron ore.

Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan used the announcement to declare that the "resources sector will continue to go from strength to strength", even with the implementation of the government's minerals resource rent tax. Page 1.

Federal Workplace Relations Minister Bill Shorten yesterday declared that workers will have to forgo some of their yearly pay rises for the next seven years to fund a rise in the superannuation guarantee to 12 percent from 9 percent.

"For millions, it puts the golden goal of lifetime income security within reach," the minister says in an opinion piece published today.

"The truth is that superannuation is part of an employee's total remuneration  an increase in super means an increase in remuneration - or wages by another name," he added. Page 1.

The deputy chairman of the Building the Education Revolution implementation taskforce, David Chandler, yesterday criticised the A$16.2 billion scheme, saying it was hamstrung by a lack of financial accountability, poor oversight and a low level of trades skills.

"With the exception of the West Australian government, education authorities did not maintain consistent records of project costs or have the metrics in place to compare peer-to-peer value for money," Mr Chandler said in an address to a parliament inquiry in Victoria. Page 1.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

The New South Wales government yesterday announced that it would provide A$1.3 million in funding over two years to help directly fund a non-profit disability service that will help three families house and care their severely disabled children.

The initiative was spawned by the parents of intellectually challenged child Jordan Connery, who said it was like "winning the disability lottery". "We don't want families to break up," Eugene McGarrell, deputy director of Ageing, Disability and Home Care for the state's northern region, said. Page 1.

A four-page document produced by the Pharmacy Guild has recommended to pharmacists that they quickly secure agreements with suppliers after popular treatments are stripped of their patent protection in order to ensure they continue to receive a rebate from the Federal Government while also locking in substantial discounts.

According to the letter, which was sponsored by drug manufacturer Ranbaxy Australia, pharmacies should also "increase generic substitution rates as quickly as possible". Page 1.

Peter Reaburn, associate professor in sport science and exercise at Central Queensland University, yesterday cited research stating that athletes taking part in disciplines that focused on endurance and stamina peaked in their mid-30s, while athletes in events that required more bursts of strength peaked in their mid-20s.

The remark came as a number of successful Australian Olympic swimmers made their return at this week's national swimming trials. "The longer the break, the more difficult it is  to re-adapt, to come back," Dr Reaburn added. Page 1.

Frank Polistina, coach of the Balmain & District Football Club, yesterday described Roberto Laudisio Curti, who died after being tasered by police, as a person who "was just a great player and a great guy".

The passing away of the 21-year-old has led the Brazilian government to demand answers from authorities over the incident, while the family of Mr Laudisio has indicated they will file legal action against local police. "They took the life of a person who had a brilliant future," Patricia Laudisio, godmother of Roberto, said. Page 1.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Foreign Minister Bob Carr yesterday declared that "cultural diversity" was be an essential pillar for guiding Australian foreign policy in his maiden speech to the Senate. "The notion of an overlap of cultures,

I think, is inspiring, especially when compared to the alternative notion of  smashing one another's grave sites or burning one another's books," Senator Carr said. Page 1.

The capacity of emergency services to respond to serious marine fires in Victoria has been raised after a luxury cabin cruiser was destroyed by a fire in the state's Docklands around 4.30pm.

A group of men in a dinghy attempted to contain the blaze with a small hose to no avail, before being supported by police.

"There was no way in the world a four-metre tinnie with a 200-litre pump was going to put that fire out," said Joff Spencer, an officer at Melbourne Fire Brigade's West Melbourne station. Page 1.

A change in the rules for Blackjack Plus - a variety of one of the world's most popular casino card games - at Victoria's Crown casino has meant that the house will not lose if the dealer draws a hand of 22.

According to the Victorian Commission for Gambling Regulation, the game was "compliant with principles of player fairness and game security".

Chris Lewis, a gambler and visiting fellow at the Public Policy institute at the Australian Catholic University, said "the name of the game is get 21, so why should the house get rewarded for getting 22?" Page 1.

Independent federal MP Andrew Wilkie yesterday was being lobbied by the Federal Government in order to gain his support for its gambling reform legislation.

The bill will implement a trial of mandatory pre-commitment technology for poker machines in the Australian Capital Territory. Today is the last day that Parliament will sit until May when the federal budget will be debated. Page 2.