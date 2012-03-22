Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--The Victorian division of the Australian Workers Union and
its individual members have been sued for more than A$10 million
in damages over illegal industrial action and disruptive
behaviour. McDermott Australia, a contractor for energy giant
ExxonMobil, has accused the union of costing it millions
by delaying the Kipper Tuna Turrum gas venture in the Bass
Strait. If successful, the lawsuit could bankrupt one of the
country's more politically influential unions. Page 1.
--The Federal Government is being scrutinised over a A$275
million deal with car manufacturer GM Holden, after it
did not provide any guarantees on job security or productivity
gains for the manufacturing sector. The government said the
deal will result in Holden spending more than A$1 billion in new
investment over 10 years while adding A$4 billion to the
Australian economy. Page 1.
--One of Australia's four largest accounting firms, KPMG,
has lost a A$3.5 million account with Leighton Holdings
after the contractor ended the pair's professional relationship,
which had run for two decades. Deloitte is believed to have
been hired by Leighton as a replacement, although the decision
will require shareholder support at Leighton's annual meeting
next year. Page 3.
--Federal Attorney-General Nicola Roxon yesterday announced
that the government would consider solicitors or academics along
with barristers and senior judges for the next two High Court
appointments. "We are calling for people to consider whether
there is a leading academic a solicitor that might not have
been as visible normally but is an expert in a particular
field," Ms Roxon said. Page 3.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--Lindsay Tanner, former federal finance minister, yesterday
slammed policymakers for ignoring the national interest and
doling out infrastructure funding for political rather than
economic reasons. "If you are financing national
infrastructure, it's actually pretty hard to say: 'Well, the
most nationally needed projects just happen to be in Queensland
and Western Australia'," Mr Tanner said in an address to an
Infrastructure Australia function. Page 1.
--The owner of an IGA supermarket in Western Australia (WA),
Ross Anile, yesterday slammed the Federal Government for its
assertion that Australian businesses will be able to easily
afford a three percent increase in the mandatory superannuation
guarantee. "This assumption that all small-to medium-sized
companies are somehow rolling in money, particularly in a place
like WA, is so far removed from reality it is actually pretty
scary," Mr Anile said. Page 1.
--The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry yesterday
accused the Federal Government of deceiving Australians about
the cost of raising the mandatory superannuation guarantee to 12
percent from 9 percent in order to guarantee the legislation's
unfettered passage through Parliament. "It has been politically
convenient to the government to give the impression that the
mining tax is funding higher superannuation and it has helped
them to justify the imposition of the tax," Peter Anderson,
chief executive of the business lobby, said. Page 1.
--Billionaire Gina Rinehart is considering financial support
for John Singleton's Macquarie Radio Network in its efforts to
acquire the radio assets of conglomerate Fairfax Media. The
mining magnate is also attempting to gain two board seats at
Fairfax, after she acquired a 12.6 percent stake in the
company. However, a source has rejected claims that Roger
Corbett, chairman of Fairfax, had offered Ms Rinehart a spot on
the board. "It's wishful thinking," the source said. Page 1.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--Fugitive Malcolm Naden yesterday said "thank God it's
over" after the country's most-wanted man was captured after
2466 days on the run. "He was quite calm really, and he
indicated relief that he had been caught once he realised he
was caught, he seemed to accept it all," an officer said.
Police captured Mr Naden on a property 30 kilometres west of
Gloucester, New South Wales, where he was later taken to a local
court and charged with the murder of a 24-year-old female and
two counts of aggravated indecent assault. Page 1.
--New South Wales Treasurer Mike Baird yesterday released an
emergency plan designed to highlight infrastructure projects in
need of essential funding should the state go into recession as
a result of another global financial crisis. "The examples of
the Asia crisis, the tech wreck, the global financial crisis and
the current European financial crisis make us aware that [fiscal
shocks] are not infrequent, that they do come they are
actually likely to come. So you need to be prepared," Mr Baird
said. Page 1.
--Authorities have arrested 13 people in the Australian
Capital Territory, New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland in a
fortnight-long operation to break a child pornography ring.
Senior Australian Federal Police yesterday told journalists that
one of the men's cache of explicit videos and images would have
filled 24 standard laptops. "I don't want anyone to think that
just because they're in possession of a video, they're not as
complicit in a crime as a contact offender," Commander Glen
McEwen, head of the federal police's cyber crime division,
said. Page 2.
--Sydney's District Court in New South Wales yesterday heard
that identical twin sisters could potentially form a suicide
pact if one of them was jailed for dangerous driving. The claim
was made during a trial into 38-year-old Sarah Elena Hay, who
was intoxicated when her car ran into a pedestrian in 2010.
Catherine Brassill, the twin's general practitioner, said the
twins had "identical medical issues" and that Ms Hay was a
"major suicide risk". "They do everything together. If they
suicide, they would do that together too," Dr Brassill
testified. Page 2.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
--Victorian Premier Ted Baillieu yesterday said the state
government was "not shy" about selling off assets to pay for
infrastructure, which included funding the controversial tunnel
linking the Eastern Freeway with the Tullamarine Freeway.
However, the Premier added that a possible sale of the Port of
Melbourne, one of the state's largest assets, was not "a
proposition we have on the table". Page 1.
--Ray Finkelstein, QC, a former judge at the Federal Court,
yesterday criticised the judiciary for being too lenient on
white-collar criminals, saying that softer sentences created the
illusion of different rules for the rich and the poor. "Most
judges believe that the humiliation, loss of job and loss of
status experienced by white-collar criminals when they are
apprehended is usually sufficient I do not agree with this
approach," Mr Finkelstein said in an article published in the
Australian Taxation Office's Targeting Tax Crime magazine. Page
1.
--The Sentencing Advisory Council yesterday published a
report that has recommended the Victorian government avoid
legislating criteria to be judged on whether a criminal can be
released on parole. "The current non-legalistic character of
the boards decision-making is a strength of the Victorian adult
parole system," the review found, although the council added
that improvements could be made to parole procedures. Page 2.
--A man has been sentenced to 23 years imprisonment after he
murdered a Victorian hairdresser on a blind date while he was on
parole. David Patrick Clifford was on parole for drug
trafficking when he strangled, stabbed and bashed 26-year-old
Elsa Janet Corp two years ago, a woman who was described by
Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth as a "vibrant,
friendly, enthusiastic young woman". The court heard that Mr
Clifford had been on a three-day drug bender before inflicting
60 abrasions and cuts to Ms Corp's body. Page 2.