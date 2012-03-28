March 29 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for
their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
-- Former federal Liberal treasurer Peter Costello has been
engaged by the new Liberal National Party government of
Queensland to lead a commission of audit with the brief to
revamp the finances of the state. The first report from the
commission is scheduled to be delivered to Treasurer Tim
Nicholls and Premier Campbell Newman by June and to utilise the
report, the state budget may be delayed. Page 3.
-- Having labelled its latest iPad as "iPad with Wi-Fi and
4G" in a country where the only 4G networks available are not
compatible with the device, technology giant Apple has offered
refunds to those that have purchased the appliance. Apple stores
will also have to display prominent signs in its stores stating
that the device can not use the 4G networks of Telstra and
Optus, the only such networks in Australia. Page 3.
-- The taxpayer-funded rescue package for GM Holden relates
specifically to vehicles that are part of the company's "global
platform" strategy, with ramifications for Australian
suppliers. "The trend towards global platform sharing will
lead to a smaller local supply chain footprint in
Australia," a document released by the South Australian
government yesterday stated. The government has initiated a
working party whose objective is to increase access to the
global market for local suppliers. Page 3.
-- "It was hard to find a link between the overall IR
[industrial relations] system and the actual rate of growth,"
said John Edwards, a Reserve Bank of Australia board member
involved in the review of the Fair Work Act commissioned by
Minister for Workplace Relations Bill Shorten. Mr Edwards was
responding to business group claims that the most recent Labor
industrial relations laws were hampering productivity. The
decline in productivity commenced about the time of changes by
Howard government to the [Workplace Relations] Act that were
introduced in 1996, added Mr Edwards. Page 5.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--Bringing the Australian budget back into surplus next year
will be more difficult than previously expected, Treasurer Wayne
Swan warns as tax revenue has dropped and will never recover to
the levels experienced prior to the global financial crisis.
"Even if we were to witness an enduring global recovery, we
should not expect to see a similar recovery in revenues," Mr
Swan states in the draft of a speech to be delivered in Sydney
today to business economists. Page 1.
-- Figures from the Reserve Bank of Australia show that over
the last year the net worth of the average household decreased
by 6.5 percent to a point 11.5 percent below the pinnacle
reached in 2007 prior to the global financial crisis. In exit
polls at the Queensland election last weekend the lessening of
wealth produced political ramifications as financial pressure
was given as the major reason for voting against the incumbent
government. Page 1.
-- In Queensland, the new Liberal National Party government
has refused to allow two huge coal mining projects to proceed.
Premier Campbell Newman stated that mining was "inappropriate"
in the food bowl 150 kilometres west of the state capital
Brisbane. The mining in the Wandoan district north-east of
Brisbane received Mr Newman's support as it was "not actually on
the strategic cropping land of the Darling Downs." Page 1.
-- A statement released yesterday by the Australian Federal
Police (AFP) has confirmed the AFP has been assisting British
police over the investigation of the United Kingdom phone
hacking allegations relating to News Corporation.
There was a report in the Australian Financial Review yesterday
that a News Corporation subsidiary had engaged in piracy to
damage other companies competing in the pay television sector.
"The story is full of factual inaccuracies, flawed references,
fanciful conclusions and baseless accusations," News Limited
responded. Page 2.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
-- Flaws in the Integrated Cargo System of the Custom and
Border Protection Service are allowing crime syndicates to
determine if containers carrying contraband appear to have
attracted attention that indicates the illegal imports may have
been discovered. Law enforcement agencies have identified
instances of smuggled goods being abandoned where the computer
system had allowed syndicates to determine that the containers
were to be examined. Page 1.
-- Under some circumstances ambulance crews will start
leaving patients in emergency waiting rooms without remaining
until the hospital staff had taken responsibility, hospitals
were informed earlier this week in a letter from acting chief
executive of Ambulance NSW Mike Willis. "There is potential
danger in there for patients," said Richard Paoloni of the
Australasian College for Emergency Medicine. Page 3.
-- The union movement is expected to put in place an interim
green ban on work at a site five kilometres east of the central
business district at Parramatta where a concrete cap covers
asbestos contamination. "There is no safe level of exposure to
asbestos, and on the face of it [work at the site] represents a
risk to the health and safety of Camellia residents," said
Unions NSW secretary Mark Lennon yesterday. Page 5.
-- The federal government should instigate a national
awareness campaign to encourage people to plan for the stage of
life when they can no longer manage their own lives, according
to a report from Alzheimer's Australia. "This is not a topic we
generally like to talk about," said Alzheimer's Australia
chief executive John Watkins. "We know from our members that
many don't talk about it until it's too late, " Mr Watkins
added. Page 5.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
-- A parliamentary committee in Victoria has recommended
that children from sperm and egg donors who donated under
provisions of anonymity should be able to ascertain who their
biological parents were. For Melbourne social worker Narelle
Grech, there is an additional factor as she has been diagnosed
with terminal bowel cancer and is in favour of a related
mechanism that would allow warnings to be passed to other
children to allow the initiation of action relating to genetic
risks associated with the cancer. Page 2.
-- In Victoria, both Premier Ted Baillieu and Opposition
Leader Daniel Andrews have started using a social media service
- Weibo - that offers services similar to Twitter but in the
Chinese language. Mr Baillieu's account was opened at the
beginning of this week and over 23,000 followers have joined
during the last couple of days. Mr Andrews opened his Weibo
account a week earlier than Mr Baillieu and currently has 362
people tuning in. Page 3.
-- For not abiding by directions to transfer over A$100,000
to his wife and instead using the money for gambling and
prostitutes, a husband who defied the financial court order has
been sent to jail for contempt of the Family Court Act. It was
rare to use provisions of the act to jail people, said retired
Family Court judge John Fogarty, but capability was required to
ensure the court had authority. Page 3.
-- Ben Cousins, the 33-year-old ex-footballer, was arrested
at the airport at Esperance in Western Australia. Detectives
allege he was in possession of 4.56 grams of methamphetamine on
Tuesday evening. After being release on bail, Mr Cousins was
later arrested for breaching the conditions relating to that
bail, and then granted further bail and conditions. On Monday,
Mr Cousins will attend Perth Magistrates Court. Page 3.