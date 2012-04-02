Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Robert McClelland, former federal attorney-general,
yesterday declared that voters were "fed up" with spin from the
Federal Government and Prime Minister Julia Gillard needed to
better explain to voters why she reversed her stance on
introducing a price on carbon. "I think Australians are crying
out to see their being decent people, talking to them
sincerely," Mr McClelland added. The comments come five weeks
after the Prime Minister successfully defended a challenge for
the Labor leadership from former prime minister Kevin Rudd.
Page 1.
--
BHP Billiton yesterday announced that it may not be
able to honour its production contracts for the first time in
over ten years, with industrial action at its coalmines in
Queensland continuing for a tenth consecutive month. Stephen
Smyth, lead negotiator for the Construction, Forestry, Mining
and Energy Union, noted that the global miner could lock its
workers out of the workplace should an employee ballot on BHP's
latest offer fail to pass. Page 1.
--
The Federal Government is scrambling to fix a loophole in
corporate law that could result in as many as 108 listed company
boards being spilled by shareholders this year. The government
introduced the controversial "two-strikes" rule to empower
shareholders unhappy with a company's remuneration, but an error
in the legislation has meant that two-thirds of shareholder
votes being given to company chairmen are not factored in at
investor meetings. Lobby groups have argued that the error led
to votes in support of executive pay being unfairly denied.
Page 1.
--
Vice-chancellors yesterday raised concerns that the
international reputation of Australian tertiary education could
be damaged because the Federal Government's My University
website is founded on flawed information. The website provides
comparative data for all of Australia's 39 universities, such as
admission scores, attrition rates, course fees and the ratio of
students to staff. Page 5.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Federal Communications Minister Stephen Conroy's office
yesterday confirmed that the federal government would compensate
Sky News after the A$223 million tender to operate the Australia
Network diplomatic television channel was abandoned. "In terms
of compensation, a settlement has been reached, with the terms
of that settlement confidential to the parties," a spokesperson
from the minister's office said. Page 1.
--
Executives from the beginnings of Australia's pay television
industry yesterday rebuked claims by the Fairfax Media's The
Australian Financial Review newspaper that a division of the
News Corporation conglomerate engaged in a plot to hack into its
rivals' products. "There is an implication that there were
forces of darkness at work. It never occurred, as far as I was
concerned," Ziggy Switkowski, former chief executive of
telecommunications giants Optus and Telstra, said. Page 1.
--
Tributes have continued to flow in from artists, musicians
and the public yesterday after Aboriginal entertainer Jimmy
Little passed away at his Dubbo home in New South Wales aged
75. "He was such a gentle soul to be in a room with people
are not just saying nice things about him now that he's gone.
People were constantly saying nice things about him while he was
here," country singer Casey Chambers said yesterday. "He was
like an uncle to everyone," singer Paul Kelly added. Mr Little
is survived by his daughter and grandson. Page 1.
--
A public inquiry held by the Independent Liquor and Gaming
Authority yesterday heard that New South Wales Premier Barry
O'Farrell had intended to "smash" The Star casino months before
he took office. The startling revelation was part of text
messages allegedly sent by Peter Grimshaw, communications
director for the Premier. Mr O'Farrell yesterday continued his
criticism of Echo Entertainment, owners of The Star, in
parliament by accusing them of "trying to smear the victim of
sexual harassment on their way to try and settle a score with
someone else". Page 1.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Foreign Minister Bob Carr has supported a coalition of
eminent Australians in a report published yesterday that claims
that the "war on drugs" has failed. "The prohibition of illicit
drugs is killing and criminalising our children and we are
letting it happen," the report says. Drug addiction expert Alex
Wodak, former federal health ministers Peter Baume and Michael
Wooldridge, former Defence Department secretary Paul Barratt and
former West Australian premier Geoff Gallop also lent their
support to the paper. Page 1.
--
The premiere of Bell Shakespeare's version of Macbeth at the
Sydney Opera House tomorrow was cancelled yesterday after four
members of the cast were struck down with food poisoning. While
Assistant director John Kachoyan, Robert Jago, Ivan Donato and
Dan Spielman have all begun to recover from their bout of
illness, the New South Wales Food Authority has launched an
investigation into the matter. Page 1.
--
A decision by a Torres Strait couple to honour a child
rearing tradition by giving up their newborn child to an
infertile couple has been upheld by the Family Court. Justice
Gary Watts formally ordered yesterday that the child would be
transferred to the new family and, as is custom, would have no
contact with his biological parents beyond the irregular meeting
at social gatherings. The biological mother of the child in
question said she felt "really happy" about the court's
decision. Page 3.
--
A senior partner at the Kennedys law firm yesterday said
that Derryn Hinch has effectively broken a court suppression
order after the broadcaster identified a prominent Sydney
property developer who was recently convicted of sexual
misconduct with his daughter. The convicted man's legal counsel
successfully fought to have his name suppressed in New South
Wales. Kennedys' Patrick George, however, argued that Mr Hinch
could be found in contempt of court after a transcript of his
Victorian radio show was made available on his website. Page 3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
A former teacher allegedly involved in a child sex abuse
scandal in a Jewish orthodox school in Victoria could be
extradited from the United States. David Kramer left Australia
in 1993 following complaints that he had allegedly abused
students at Yeshivah College between 1989 and 1993. A parent
told reporters that the school did not forward the accusations
to the police at the time. "The way it was handled was wrong
times were different 20 years ago," the parent said. Page 1.
--
The Victorian government has not finalised its position on
whether to increase rents for public housing after Australians
begin receiving compensation from the Federal Government for the
introduction of the carbon tax. Single pensioners will receive
an additional A$338 a year, while couples will receive A$510 a
year extra. Jenny Macklin, Federal Community Services Minister,
said Victorian Premier Ted Baillieu "needs to come clean and
tell pensioners if he plans to use this latest increase as an
excuse to hit them with another hike". Page 2.
--
A move by the Federal Government to fast-track recognition
of qualifications for workers in the United States looking to
migrate to Australia has received a lukewarm reception from
unions. "There is no way unions, government, or the wider
community can be confident that employers have made every effort
to provide job and training opportunities to Australians before
resorting to the use of overseas labour," Ged Kearney, president
of the Australian Council of Trade Unions, said yesterday. Page
3.
--
A senior associate with the Allens Arthur Robinson
international law firm yesterday was found guilty of assaulting
Greg Davies, secretary of the Police Association of Victoria.
Magistrate Belinda Wallington ruled that Richard Morgon had
confronted the union chief after Mr Davies pulled out in front
of him at an intersection. The lawyer, who was on a bicycle at
the time, then rode up to Mr Davies and headbutted him while
wearing his bike helmet. Ms Wallington said while Mr Morgon's
approach was cavalier, he should have kept riding. Page 3.
--