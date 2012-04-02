Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Robert McClelland, former federal attorney-general, yesterday declared that voters were "fed up" with spin from the Federal Government and Prime Minister Julia Gillard needed to better explain to voters why she reversed her stance on introducing a price on carbon. "I think Australians are crying out to see their being decent people, talking to them sincerely," Mr McClelland added. The comments come five weeks after the Prime Minister successfully defended a challenge for the Labor leadership from former prime minister Kevin Rudd. Page 1.

BHP Billiton yesterday announced that it may not be able to honour its production contracts for the first time in over ten years, with industrial action at its coalmines in Queensland continuing for a tenth consecutive month. Stephen Smyth, lead negotiator for the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union, noted that the global miner could lock its workers out of the workplace should an employee ballot on BHP's latest offer fail to pass. Page 1.

The Federal Government is scrambling to fix a loophole in corporate law that could result in as many as 108 listed company boards being spilled by shareholders this year. The government introduced the controversial "two-strikes" rule to empower shareholders unhappy with a company's remuneration, but an error in the legislation has meant that two-thirds of shareholder votes being given to company chairmen are not factored in at investor meetings. Lobby groups have argued that the error led to votes in support of executive pay being unfairly denied. Page 1.

Vice-chancellors yesterday raised concerns that the international reputation of Australian tertiary education could be damaged because the Federal Government's My University website is founded on flawed information. The website provides comparative data for all of Australia's 39 universities, such as admission scores, attrition rates, course fees and the ratio of students to staff. Page 5.

Federal Communications Minister Stephen Conroy's office yesterday confirmed that the federal government would compensate Sky News after the A$223 million tender to operate the Australia Network diplomatic television channel was abandoned. "In terms of compensation, a settlement has been reached, with the terms of that settlement confidential to the parties," a spokesperson from the minister's office said. Page 1.

Executives from the beginnings of Australia's pay television industry yesterday rebuked claims by the Fairfax Media's The Australian Financial Review newspaper that a division of the News Corporation conglomerate engaged in a plot to hack into its rivals' products. "There is an implication that there were forces of darkness at work. It never occurred, as far as I was concerned," Ziggy Switkowski, former chief executive of telecommunications giants Optus and Telstra, said. Page 1.

Tributes have continued to flow in from artists, musicians and the public yesterday after Aboriginal entertainer Jimmy Little passed away at his Dubbo home in New South Wales aged 75. "He was such a gentle soul to be in a room with  people are not just saying nice things about him now that he's gone. People were constantly saying nice things about him while he was here," country singer Casey Chambers said yesterday. "He was like an uncle to everyone," singer Paul Kelly added. Mr Little is survived by his daughter and grandson. Page 1.

A public inquiry held by the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority yesterday heard that New South Wales Premier Barry O'Farrell had intended to "smash" The Star casino months before he took office. The startling revelation was part of text messages allegedly sent by Peter Grimshaw, communications director for the Premier. Mr O'Farrell yesterday continued his criticism of Echo Entertainment, owners of The Star, in parliament by accusing them of "trying to smear the victim of sexual harassment on their way to try and settle a score with someone else". Page 1.

Foreign Minister Bob Carr has supported a coalition of eminent Australians in a report published yesterday that claims that the "war on drugs" has failed. "The prohibition of illicit drugs is killing and criminalising our children and we are letting it happen," the report says. Drug addiction expert Alex Wodak, former federal health ministers Peter Baume and Michael Wooldridge, former Defence Department secretary Paul Barratt and former West Australian premier Geoff Gallop also lent their support to the paper. Page 1.

The premiere of Bell Shakespeare's version of Macbeth at the Sydney Opera House tomorrow was cancelled yesterday after four members of the cast were struck down with food poisoning. While Assistant director John Kachoyan, Robert Jago, Ivan Donato and Dan Spielman have all begun to recover from their bout of illness, the New South Wales Food Authority has launched an investigation into the matter. Page 1.

A decision by a Torres Strait couple to honour a child rearing tradition by giving up their newborn child to an infertile couple has been upheld by the Family Court. Justice Gary Watts formally ordered yesterday that the child would be transferred to the new family and, as is custom, would have no contact with his biological parents beyond the irregular meeting at social gatherings. The biological mother of the child in question said she felt "really happy" about the court's decision. Page 3.

A senior partner at the Kennedys law firm yesterday said that Derryn Hinch has effectively broken a court suppression order after the broadcaster identified a prominent Sydney property developer who was recently convicted of sexual misconduct with his daughter. The convicted man's legal counsel successfully fought to have his name suppressed in New South Wales. Kennedys' Patrick George, however, argued that Mr Hinch could be found in contempt of court after a transcript of his Victorian radio show was made available on his website. Page 3.

A former teacher allegedly involved in a child sex abuse scandal in a Jewish orthodox school in Victoria could be extradited from the United States. David Kramer left Australia in 1993 following complaints that he had allegedly abused students at Yeshivah College between 1989 and 1993. A parent told reporters that the school did not forward the accusations to the police at the time. "The way it was handled was wrong  times were different 20 years ago," the parent said. Page 1.

The Victorian government has not finalised its position on whether to increase rents for public housing after Australians begin receiving compensation from the Federal Government for the introduction of the carbon tax. Single pensioners will receive an additional A$338 a year, while couples will receive A$510 a year extra. Jenny Macklin, Federal Community Services Minister, said Victorian Premier Ted Baillieu "needs to come clean and tell pensioners if he plans to use this latest increase as an excuse to hit them with another hike". Page 2.

A move by the Federal Government to fast-track recognition of qualifications for workers in the United States looking to migrate to Australia has received a lukewarm reception from unions. "There is no way unions, government, or the wider community can be confident that employers have made every effort to provide job and training opportunities to Australians before resorting to the use of overseas labour," Ged Kearney, president of the Australian Council of Trade Unions, said yesterday. Page 3.

A senior associate with the Allens Arthur Robinson international law firm yesterday was found guilty of assaulting Greg Davies, secretary of the Police Association of Victoria. Magistrate Belinda Wallington ruled that Richard Morgon had confronted the union chief after Mr Davies pulled out in front of him at an intersection. The lawyer, who was on a bicycle at the time, then rode up to Mr Davies and headbutted him while wearing his bike helmet. Ms Wallington said while Mr Morgon's approach was cavalier, he should have kept riding. Page 3.