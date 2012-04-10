Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Harry Hickling, former managing director of APV Automotive
Components, which was placed into receivership yesterday, blamed
Australian Manufacturing Workers Union organisers for the
company's demise. Mr Hickling said the union had recommended
that its members accept a deal of 25 voluntary redundancies, but
local shop stewards for the union went against the
recommendation and convinced staff to reject the deal. The
company supplies automotive parts to car makers such as General
Motors Holden, Ford and Toyota. Page 1.
- - - -
Tom Parry, chairman of First State Super, one of the largest
union-supported superannuation funds in Australia, has lobbied
for governments to legally empower super boards with the
authority to fire directors. The suggestion comes after Mr Parry
revealed he could not sack Michael Williamson, the besieged head
of the Health Services Union, as a trustee of the fund despite
the latter facing fraud charges and an investigation by
workplace tribunal Fair Work Australia. Page 1.
- - - -
The Federal Government is considering whether to slash A$2
billion in subsidies for nursing homes in next month's federal
budget in a bid to deliver a surplus. The government is
considering a range of measures to find savings, including
reclassifying some patients as requiring a "medium" level of
care as opposed to a "high" level, which would generate A$6416
in annual savings per resident. Labor is also considering
slashing payments to nursing homes for basic living costs by 5
percent. Page 1.
- - - -
Three of the wealthiest men in Australia are poised to
launch legal action against Football Federation Australia after
the governing body refused a proposal by mining magnate Nathan
Tinkler to hand back the licence to operate and own the
Newcastle Jets A-League soccer club. Clive Palmer is also on
the verge of launching a A$22 million case against the
federation after it revoked his licence to own the Gold Coast
United football club earlier this year. Page 3.
- - - -
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Queensland Premier Campbell Newman yesterday said he would
seek legal advice and consult with Western Australia, Victoria
and New South Wales about mounting a legal challenge in the High
Court against the Federal Government's carbon tax. Jarrod
Bleijie, Attorney-General of Queensland, has reportedly asked
for urgent advice but it is not expected to arrive before Mr
Newman attends his first Council of Australian Governments
meeting later this week. Page 1.
- - - -
Industry is lobbying the federal and state governments to
cut excessive environmental approval and assessment processes,
which they argued was threatening A$900 billion in
infrastructure and resources projects. The Australian Chamber of
Commerce and Industry, Australia Industry Group and the Business
Council of Australia last night released a joint statement
requesting that governments focus on limiting the national
reform agenda at the Council of Australian Governments meeting
to sections that would benefit the economy the most. Page 1.
- - - -
The Australian Federal Police's assistance in rescuing 120
Afghan asylum seekers was acknowledged by a senior Indonesian
police official yesterday. The Federal Police called Indonesia's
national water police headquarters on Sunday morning to inform
them about an ailing vessel, enabling the refugees to be
transferred to the chemical tanker Hermia before it sank.Page 1.
- - - -
Royal Dutch Shell and Woodside Petroleum are
planning to conduct a A$350 million program to drill for oil off
the coast of West Australia in a region that the state
government describes as "one of the most pristine marine areas
in the world". The Rowley Shoals is rated by green groups and
divers alongside the Great Barrier Reef for its marine life and
coral but is less popular due to its remote location. Paul
Gamblin from the World Wildlife Fund said the Shoals was a
"clear example of what should be a no-go area for the oil and
gas industry". Page 1.
- - - -
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
An inquiry into The Star was told yesterday that its former
managing director, Sid Vaikunta, was nicknamed "sniffing Sid"
and was seen displaying "all the behaviours of drug abuse"
during an employee forum last year. Greg Culpan, a former pit
boss at the casino, testified to the Independent Liquor and
Gaming Authority that Mr Vaikunta was "sniffing his nose
incessantly like it seemed to be itchy all the time, he was very
animated, his eyes were enlarged and he seemed to have an
extreme amount of energy". The inquiry continues. Page 1.
- - - -
The head of the Health Services Union, Michael Williamson,
reportedly had a secret American Express Centurion card which he
was using to cover A$30,000 in personal expenses each month.
The allegations have surfaced as the union faces multiple
corruption inquiries into Mr Williamson and its former
secretary, Craig Thomson, who is now a federal Labor MP. Page
1.
- - - -
A group of asylum seekers from China have said that they
will continue to attempt to sail to New Zealand. The group
consists of 10 members of the Falun Gong movement, which is
banned in China. "We don't have any protection and our safety
at risk, our lives have been threatened and there's no freedom
of religion in China," one of the refugees said Yesterday.
Prime Minister Julia Gillard said the Chinese could not be
withheld in Australia, as they had not requested asylum and were
making the voyage on a seaworthy vessel. Page 1.
- - - -
The Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union
yesterday announced that asbestos had been discovered in 14
locations at the Barangaroo development in Sydney, New South
Wales. The union's 150 members working on the site will suspend
construction until the asbestos has been removed. Brian Parker,
state secretary for the union, said a nearby childcare centre
may have also been exposed to some asbestos fibres. Page 2.
- - - -
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The Victorian Building Commission has failed to prevent
surveying firms from employing unregistered inspectors for
years, resulting in construction taking place on thousands of
homes in the state. Around 30 consultants and officials are
being investigated for corruption, harassment and misconduct by
the building regulator, which is currently under fire for
treating executives from local builders to dinners and football
matches. Page 1.
- - - -
Kathryn Booth, a leading medical lawyer with Maurice
Blackburn, yesterday called for coroners to investigate
stillbirths in order to provide answers to parents about the
death of their child. "The birth of a baby should be a time of
celebration, and when something goes horribly wrong, there
should be an opportunity to ask why," Ms Booth, who manages
around 12 stillbirth claims annually, said. Page 1.
- - - -
The Federal Government has been accused of ignoring the
effects of the mining boom on struggling manufacturers, with
steel workers today meeting in Melbourne to lobby for a response
to the "crisis" in their industry. The Australian Workers Union
today will publish a paper saying that "the high dollar makes
the case for action on the demand side even more urgent".
"Growth in [New South Wales] and Victoria is flat due to the
majority of manufacturers residing in the south-east of the
country," the paper will say. Page 2.
- - - -
The second longest serving prime minister in Australia, John
Howard, yesterday received an honorary doctorate from Macquarie
University. In an address to graduates, Mr Howard commented
that Australia was "blessed in so many ways" and that the
country has "a very big and enduring relationship with the most
peaceful and remarkable country mankind has seen - the United
States". However, he added that Australia did not have to
favour the United States over China in regards to foreign
policy. Page 2.
- - - -