THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

The mining sector is worried that the Federal Government will strip tax incentives for moving dirt worth hundreds of millions of dollars in the upcoming federal budget.

Industry groups and miners yesterday held a teleconference to raise concerns about the upfront tax break for overburden, a material moved to expose an ore body in open-cut mines. The Labor Party, however, stressed it will not lower the accelerated depreciation and exploration concessions. Page 1.

--

Judges in the High Court yesterday remained unconvinced by arguments from major tobacco companies that the Federal Government's proposed plain packaging laws would absolve the firms of their intellectual property rights without fair compensation.

The industry is attempting to argue that under the constitution, the government is required to acquire property on "just terms". Chief Justice Robert French, however, said that "the commonwealth does not have a right to use [tobacco companies'] trademark as a result of the legislation". Page 1.

--

Stephen Byron, chief executive of Canberra Airport, yesterday said that New South Wales Premier Barry O'Farrell's idea to use Canberra's airport as an alternative to building a second airport in Sydney was a political solution rather than one steeped in sound aviation policy.

"If these decisions were made without the politics  we would have an airport at Badgerys Creek. Canberra is only a good option if Wilton or Badgerys Creek don't get built," Mr Byron said. Page 3.

--

A former staffer at Commonwealth Bank of Australia whose sexual harassment lawsuit was dismissed has vowed to appeal the Federal Court's judgement, which described the allegations as "crap".

Federal Court judge Robert Buchanan last month ruled that Vivienne Dye "completely fabricated" her claims and that she was a liar with a "venomous desire for revenge". Page 3.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Andrew Forrest, chairman of iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group, yesterday revealed that he had struck an in-principle agreement with former prime minister Kevin Rudd on a modified mining tax that could have prevented Mr Rudd from being ousted from office.

Mr Forrest said the former prime minister planned to unveil the new deal on June 25, a day before he was replaced as leader of the Australian Labor Party by Julia Gillard. Page 1.

--

The Federal Government's A$10 billion Clean Energy Finance Corporation will begin writing loans from the start of July next year, weeks before the cut-off for the next federal election.

The loans will extend for over a decade, providing a problem for Federal Opposition Leader Tony Abbott should he follow through on a pledge to abolish the carbon pricing scheme, which is helping to fund the green fund, if elected. Page 1.

--

The Federal Treasury has launched an internal review to discover why the department was overestimating company tax receipts. New forecasts have indicated that the budget deficit for the 2011-12 financial year is likely to increase to approximately A$40 billion from A$37.1 billion.

Treasurer Wayne Swan, however, said the latest review of the Australian economy by the International Monetary Fund "confirms that our economic fundamentals are strong". Page 1.

--

Prime Minister Julia Gillard yesterday said in an address to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute that Australia would not repeat mistakes made during the Vietnam War in its staged withdrawal from the Afghanistan conflict.

She added that while the process would take 12 to 18 months "people will not see Australian soldiers come home on the first day of transition". Page 1.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

The cabinet of the New South Wales government has green-lit a 66 percent increase in the development area of a project in Darling Harbour designed to construct the largest convention and exhibition facilities in the country.

The two consortiums bidding for the venture have been informed that the site is now 20 hectares, up from 12, and that an unspecified amount of apartments and commercial developments can now be included in their tenders. Page 1.

--

Labour law academics yesterday said that Toyota's method of firing 350 staff from its Altona plant in Victoria was legal and that the car manufacturer would be able to successfully defend lawsuits against its performance gradings, which were used to determine what employees were made redundant.

Toyota announced at the start of the year that it would be cutting jobs at the factory, but the decision on individual workers was not revealed until Monday. Page 2.

--

The Rainbow Family, a group which promotes communal living and peace, yesterday said the decision by police to shoot a man who held members of the organisation hostage with a crossbow saved lives. 33-year-old Ryan Pringle visited a meeting of the group on Sunday night before becoming aggressive, punching and injuring members before holding the entire Rainbow Family hostage.

"We would like to thank the police officers who came to our aid  without their actions, not all of us would probably  be writing this," the group said in a statement. Page 2.

--

Bernard Keane, political correspondent for the Crikey news website, yesterday said his inclusion in a list of Australia's most influential political voices on Twitter was representative of a "sick, sick world".

According to public relations group Burson-Marsteller, Alan Kohler was ranked as the most influential political figure, followed by Annabel Crabb, Bernard Keane, Julia Gillard and Joe Hildebrand. Page 3.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

A member of a Victorian government committee tasked with investigating allegations of sexual abuse by members of the church last night said the inquiry should have been headed up by former Supreme Court judge Philip Cummins, who recently led an inquiry into child welfare.

"I just don't think that six politicians have got the background skills, and their involvement in the Victorian political process means this was not the best way the government could have gone," Daniel Andrews, leader of the state opposition, said. Page 1.

--

An inquiry by the Coroners Court yesterday into the death of a 16-year-old teenager who died after being knocked unconscious at a Halloween party heard that a witness regretted not calling an ambulance as soon as the incident occurred.

26-year-old Nathan Schon yesterday testified that he was helping with security at the party when he saw the deceased, Justin Galligan, on the ground. "He seemed a little dazed but, all in all, pretty good," Mr Schon added. Page 2.

--

The Australian Football League (AFL) has called on social networking hub Facebook to shut down a page that contains a series of derogatory, sexist and racist remarks about the code's players and notable figures.

The "AFL Memes" site has received nearly 100,000 "likes" in the last four weeks.

"Much of the content of this Facebook page is inappropriate and offensives  the AFL is working with Facebook to have the offensive material removed as quickly as possible," the league said. Page 3.

--

A study by the University of Queensland has found that the introduction of the Federal Government's carbon price will result in a 8.5 percent increase in power prices for Victorians.

The review, which the authors claim is the most thorough inquiry into the government's climate change legislation, also found that the national effect of the A$23 per tonne of carbon emissions price would be less than Federal Treasury's estimated impact of 10 percent. Page 3.