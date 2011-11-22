Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The Government's mining tax came under fire yesterday from members of the Henry tax review panel that conceived it, who argued there was insufficient consultation and the tax was poorly designed. The Coalition premiers of New South Wales and Western Australia vowed to increase state mining royalties despite threats of goods and services tax revenue being withheld. Professor John Freebairn described the tax as a "dog's breakfast". Page 1.

-- Despite nurses winning the ability to write prescriptions and access the Medicare rebate over one year ago, nurses have written only a fraction of scripts issued since then. The reform's slow progress has been put down to a lack of public awareness and resistance from doctors. Australian Medical Association president Steve Hambleton said yesterday that "doctors and nurses work best together  we can't afford any fragmentation of healthcare". Page 1.

-- Job security guarantees sought by unions will be rejected by the workplace umpire when the dispute comes to arbitration, Qantas Airways chief executive Alan Joyce declared yesterday. Mr Joyce said the airline was hoping to only take the "hot issues" to the Fair Work Tribunal and continued to seek agreements on a number of matters. The Licensed Aircraft Engineers Union was the only union of three not to seek a further 21 days of negotiations. Page 3.

-- The head of Australia's peak tourism body will tell the Australian Institute of Company Directors today that promotional budgets should be centralised. Tourism Australia chairman Geoff Dixon will call for states to combine their A$500 million annual marketing budgets. "To collectively sell Australia through stronger singular joint federal and state government-backed campaigns would  be a more effective and efficient way of doing our business," Mr Dixon will say. Page 3.

-- The former chairman of timber company Gunns, John Gay, will appear in court next month to face two allegations of insider trading brought by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. Mr Gay sold A$3.1 million worth of shares in the company three months before Gunns reported a 98 percent cut in earnings. Mr Gay will become the most senior Australian executive to face insider trading charges. Page 1.

-- A meeting of federal Liberal MPs in Canberra yesterday saw Opposition Leader Tony Abbott criticised by party members, as fears grow that the Gillard government's campaign portraying Mr Abbott as overly negative is gaining traction with voters. The latest Newspoll showed Prime Minister Julia Gillard had overtaken Mr Abbott as preferred prime minister, although Mr Abbott said the result was due to Ms Gillard "stalking world leaders in search of photo opportunities". Page 2.

-- Melbourne barrister Nicola Gobbo, known for representing gangland figures including Carl Williams and Tony Mokbel, pulled out of plans to give evidence this month against former Victoria Police detective Paul Dale after receiving death threats. Mr Dale has been charged with giving false or misleading evidence to the Australian Crime Commission regarding his relationship with Mr Williams, who was murdered in prison earlier this year. Page 3.

-- New South Wales Premier Barry O'Farrell yesterday described the Federal Government as "a bunch of thieves" after Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan warned the state government that its decision to raise mining royalties would lead to the commonwealth docking infrastructure funding to the state. The Federal Government has agreed to compensate mining companies for any increase in state royalties as part of a deal to secure support for its minerals resource rent tax. Page 4.

-- Archaeologist Sue Singleton has written to the Western Australian government claiming that she altered a survey of Aboriginal sacred sites because she feared that Fortescue Metals Group would withhold payment. Ms Singleton's firm conducted surveys on Yindjibarndi land, the location of the iron ore company's Solomon Hub project. A Yindjibarndi delegation will ask Federal Environment Minister Tony Burke to protect the sites. Page 1.

-- Federal police yesterday confirmed they were investigating News Ltd over allegations an executive from the media group told former Nationals senator Bill O'Chee he would be "taken care of" if he voted a certain way. Mr O'Chee was on a Senate committee in 1998 considering digital television legislation. He said it became "almost impossible" to get coverage in News Ltd papers after he revealed he would not cross the floor on the vote. Page 1.

-- The New South Wales (NSW) Police Association estimated that 5000 uniformed police officers marched on Parliament House yesterday to protest plans to cut the force's death and disability scheme. The association reiterated threats to ignore non-life threatening emergency calls if their cuts were not scrapped. A spokesman for Police Minister Mike Gallagher said the threat of industrial action, while "disappointing", would not deter the government. Page 1.

-- The Labor Government yesterday made a submission to a joint standing committee on electoral rules calling for an increase in funding for federal political parties. Under existing laws, federal parties receive A$2.30 per vote after elections. The changes were not dismissed by either the Greens or the Liberal Party, although the Liberals called for proposed caps on 'third party' donations to apply equally to trade unions and activist groups. Page 3.

-- A business which counts former Victorian Labor MPs Neil O'Keefe, Gavan O'Connor and Bob Sercombe as major shareholders benefited from changes to laws made by the state Labor government in its last few months in power. Sustainable Soil & Farms is understood to have made A$7 million after it was granted an exemption on the volume of water it was permitted to sell. Former water minister Tim Holding said he was unaware that the former MPs were investors in the company. Page 1.

-- A Federal Parliamentary inquiry yesterday heard that the company that runs Australia's immigration detention centres was fined a total of A$14.8 million in the last financial year. Under the contract between the Department of Immigration and SERCO, fines can be issued for security breaches, living conditions and inadequate visitor access. Detention centres have been the scenes recently of hunger strikes, fires, break-outs and suicide attempts. Page 5.

-- Amendments to anti-slavery laws will be moved by the Federal Government in response to an increase in reported cases of forced marriages. The bill would create the new offences of forced marriage, forced labour and harbouring a trafficking victim. "It is vital that Australia has the most robust and effective framework possible to respond to slavery and people trafficking," Home Affairs Minister Brendan O'Connor said yesterday. Page 6.

-- Employees should be allowed under Fair Work laws to bargain on job security and should have expanded access to arbitration, unions will argue at the Labor Party's national conference next week. Australian Council of Trade Unions president Ged Kearney yesterday said a "new pattern of industrial militancy by employers had emerged" with the Qantas Airways lock-out and the Victorian government's hard line against nurses' unions. Page 7.