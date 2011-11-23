Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

The Queensland government has announced plans to use the profits of the state's growing A$50 billion liquefied natural gas sector to create a sovereign wealth education fund.

The Queensland Education Trust, as it will be called, will provide either a yearly amount of money for selected training and education programs or a trust account for every student worth up to A$9500 once they turn 18. Page 1.

The Australian Government has been forced to find A$200 million in the Defence budget in order to continue the acquisition of 12 replacement submarines.

Federal Defence Minister Stephen Smith will reportedly present a proposal to federal Cabinet next month to go ahead with the next stage of the government's National Security Committee.

The 12 submarines could cost Australia up to A$36 billion. Page 1.

A former adviser to John Howard and new appointee to the Senate for the Liberal Party, Arthur Sinodinos yesterday said in his maiden speech that Australia should set high targets for immigration, consider establishing a sovereign wealth fund and reform the Labor government's industrial relations laws.

"I welcome the government's announcement of a review of the Fair Work Act. I hope it is a fair dinkum, evidence-based review," Senator Sinodinos said. Page 1.

The Australian Securities Exchange was warned by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission about its technology one month before the stockmarket was closed due to a technical glitch.

A report on the ASX by the corporate regulator was published yesterday, revealing that there were nine incidents relating to technology only six months after the market instituted a new trading system last year. Page 1.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

An ultimatum has been sent to military bases across Australia demanding they approve new plans to safeguard troops from a terrorist attack.

If the bases do not approve the plans by Wednesday, the commander of the base must offer "an explanation as to why this is not the case", according to a memo signed by General David Hurley, the Chief of the Defence Force. Page 1.

Two of the most senior ministers in the Victorian government, Deputy Liberal leader Louise Asher and Finance Minister Robert Clark, have become embroiled in a conflict of interest scandal regarding the awarding of a A$200 million-plus contract.

The contract was awarded to Westpac Banking Corporation to provide banking and cash services, despite the ministers both owning shares in the bank. Two other ministers have also been questioned over their private investments. Page 1.

Federal Assistant Treasurer Bill Shorten yesterday said the Government's pledge to increase the superannuation guarantee to 12 percent from 9 percent would be funded through employers using "part of the inevitable wage increased they'd have given" over seven years.

The comment led the national secretary of the Shop Distributive and Allied Employees' Association, Joe de Bruyn, to say the union would "continue to bargain to get the best increase in wages that we can" regardless of complaints from employers. Page 1.

Shock jock Ray Haydley yesterday demanded that Tim Flannery, the country's Chief Climate Commissioner, publicly apologise for claiming the 2GB radio host had solicited a former staffer to call his program and falsify allegations about the environmental activist.

Known only as David, Mr Flannery wrote to the Quarterly Essay publication that the caller said the scientist was "on the other side of the fence" on climate change. However, David told Mr Hadley on air yesterday that the scientist had manufactured his words. Page 3.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Club Marconi has accused its former chief executive, Deborah Feening, of rewriting board minutes to award herself a bonus of A$10,000.

The allegation is one of several listed in a filing to the Supreme Court, where the Sydney social club is suing for a total of A$2 million in funds it claims Ms Feening misappropriated. Earlier this week, the club secured a court order preventing Ms Feening from using the funds gained from selling her apartment in Cronulla. Page 1.

More than 950 asylum seekers have travelled to Australia by boat since the Government announced its intention to implement bridging visas on October 13.

The figure is beyond the "600-a-month" level cited by Andrew Metcalfe, secretary of the Immigration Department, as the point where detention centres for immigrants would no longer be viable.

"The boats keep coming day in, day out," Federal Opposition Leader Tony Abbott said. Immigration Minister Chris Bowen called on the Coalition to support the government's offshore processing scheme. Page 1.

People gathered yesterday in the Quakers Hill Anglican Church to mourn the deaths of nine elderly Australians who passed away in the blaze that engulfed the Quakers Hill Nursing Home in Sydney last week.

Gary Barnier, chief executive of the firm that owns the home, said staff "acted heroically". " Page 1.

Legislation to be introduced into the New South Wales Parliament today by Mental Health Minister Kevin Humphries will ensure that only a person with personal insight of mental illness is eligible to become a commissioner or deputy commissioner of the Mental Health Commission.

The legislation will also exclude a common clause that allows people who suffer from mental illness to be removed from their post. Page 1.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

A report filed by Victorian Ombudsman George Brouwer has cited a lack of accountability and poor planning for a series of blowouts in ten of the state's information technology ventures, including the failed myki ticketing system and the Victoria Police database.

According to Mr Brouwer, the projects blew out by a combined A$1.44 billion. "[The blowouts] represent many foregone hospital beds, trains, teachers, police and child protection workers," the ombudsman wrote. Page 1.

Judge Jennifer Coate yesterday ruled that Victoria Police should improve its training of younger officers to help avoid incidents like the death of 15-year-old Tyler Cassidy three years ago.

Judge Coate exonerated the four officers who shot the teenager of any wrongdoing, but also rejected claims from police counsel that Mr Cassidy attempted to "suicide by cop". "I will always believe Tyler's death was preventable," the boy's mother, Shani, said. Page 1.

The four officers responsible for shooting 15-year-old Tyler Cassidy five times acknowledged in court yesterday that the episode three years ago continued to haunt them.

Mr Cassidy was shot after he approached police with knives and threatened their lives. Sergeant Colin Dods testified that "one day my girls will ask me if I've ever used a gun and I don't know how I'm going to answer them".

Judge Jennifer Coate, who exonerated the four officers, said that the teenager was "perhaps seeking some distraction from the inner despair he was in". Page 1.

Andrew Laming, spokesman on Indigenous health for the Federal Opposition, yesterday called for pathology forms to better identify indigenous patients in a bid to reduce high rates of cervical cancer in Aboriginal and Torres Strait (A&TSI) women.

"This lack of A&TSI status data means that participation, rescreening, cytology and histology trends specific to A&TSI women cannot be monitored," the Liberal MP said. Page 3.