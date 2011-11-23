Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
The Queensland government has announced plans to use the
profits of the state's growing A$50 billion liquefied natural
gas sector to create a sovereign wealth education fund.
The Queensland Education Trust, as it will be called, will
provide either a yearly amount of money for selected training
and education programs or a trust account for every student
worth up to A$9500 once they turn 18. Page 1.
--
The Australian Government has been forced to find A$200
million in the Defence budget in order to continue the
acquisition of 12 replacement submarines.
Federal Defence Minister Stephen Smith will reportedly
present a proposal to federal Cabinet next month to go ahead
with the next stage of the government's National Security
Committee.
The 12 submarines could cost Australia up to A$36 billion.
Page 1.
--
A former adviser to John Howard and new appointee to the
Senate for the Liberal Party, Arthur Sinodinos yesterday said in
his maiden speech that Australia should set high targets for
immigration, consider establishing a sovereign wealth fund and
reform the Labor government's industrial relations laws.
"I welcome the government's announcement of a review of the
Fair Work Act. I hope it is a fair dinkum, evidence-based
review," Senator Sinodinos said. Page 1.
--
The Australian Securities Exchange was warned by
the Australian Securities and Investments Commission about its
technology one month before the stockmarket was closed due to a
technical glitch.
A report on the ASX by the corporate regulator was
published yesterday, revealing that there were nine incidents
relating to technology only six months after the market
instituted a new trading system last year. Page 1.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
An ultimatum has been sent to military bases across
Australia demanding they approve new plans to safeguard troops
from a terrorist attack.
If the bases do not approve the plans by Wednesday, the
commander of the base must offer "an explanation as to why this
is not the case", according to a memo signed by General David
Hurley, the Chief of the Defence Force. Page 1.
--
Two of the most senior ministers in the Victorian
government, Deputy Liberal leader Louise Asher and Finance
Minister Robert Clark, have become embroiled in a conflict of
interest scandal regarding the awarding of a A$200 million-plus
contract.
The contract was awarded to Westpac Banking Corporation
to provide banking and cash services, despite the
ministers both owning shares in the bank. Two other ministers
have also been questioned over their private investments. Page
1.
--
Federal Assistant Treasurer Bill Shorten yesterday said the
Government's pledge to increase the superannuation guarantee to
12 percent from 9 percent would be funded through employers
using "part of the inevitable wage increased they'd have given"
over seven years.
The comment led the national secretary of the Shop
Distributive and Allied Employees' Association, Joe de Bruyn, to
say the union would "continue to bargain to get the best
increase in wages that we can" regardless of complaints from
employers. Page 1.
--
Shock jock Ray Haydley yesterday demanded that Tim Flannery,
the country's Chief Climate Commissioner, publicly apologise for
claiming the 2GB radio host had solicited a former staffer to
call his program and falsify allegations about the environmental
activist.
Known only as David, Mr Flannery wrote to the Quarterly
Essay publication that the caller said the scientist was "on the
other side of the fence" on climate change. However, David told
Mr Hadley on air yesterday that the scientist had manufactured
his words. Page 3.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Club Marconi has accused its former chief executive, Deborah
Feening, of rewriting board minutes to award herself a bonus of
A$10,000.
The allegation is one of several listed in a filing to the
Supreme Court, where the Sydney social club is suing for a total
of A$2 million in funds it claims Ms Feening misappropriated.
Earlier this week, the club secured a court order preventing Ms
Feening from using the funds gained from selling her apartment
in Cronulla. Page 1.
--
More than 950 asylum seekers have travelled to Australia by
boat since the Government announced its intention to implement
bridging visas on October 13.
The figure is beyond the "600-a-month" level cited by Andrew
Metcalfe, secretary of the Immigration Department, as the point
where detention centres for immigrants would no longer be
viable.
"The boats keep coming day in, day out," Federal Opposition
Leader Tony Abbott said. Immigration Minister Chris Bowen
called on the Coalition to support the government's offshore
processing scheme. Page 1.
--
People gathered yesterday in the Quakers Hill Anglican
Church to mourn the deaths of nine elderly Australians who
passed away in the blaze that engulfed the Quakers Hill Nursing
Home in Sydney last week.
Gary Barnier, chief executive of the firm that owns the
home, said staff "acted heroically". " Page 1.
--
Legislation to be introduced into the New South Wales
Parliament today by Mental Health Minister Kevin Humphries will
ensure that only a person with personal insight of mental
illness is eligible to become a commissioner or deputy
commissioner of the Mental Health Commission.
The legislation will also exclude a common clause that
allows people who suffer from mental illness to be removed from
their post. Page 1.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
A report filed by Victorian Ombudsman George Brouwer has
cited a lack of accountability and poor planning for a series of
blowouts in ten of the state's information technology ventures,
including the failed myki ticketing system and the Victoria
Police database.
According to Mr Brouwer, the projects blew out by a combined
A$1.44 billion. "[The blowouts] represent many foregone
hospital beds, trains, teachers, police and child protection
workers," the ombudsman wrote. Page 1.
--
Judge Jennifer Coate yesterday ruled that Victoria Police
should improve its training of younger officers to help avoid
incidents like the death of 15-year-old Tyler Cassidy three
years ago.
Judge Coate exonerated the four officers who shot the
teenager of any wrongdoing, but also rejected claims from police
counsel that Mr Cassidy attempted to "suicide by cop". "I will
always believe Tyler's death was preventable," the boy's mother,
Shani, said. Page 1.
--
The four officers responsible for shooting 15-year-old Tyler
Cassidy five times acknowledged in court yesterday that the
episode three years ago continued to haunt them.
Mr Cassidy was shot after he approached police with knives
and threatened their lives. Sergeant Colin Dods testified that
"one day my girls will ask me if I've ever used a gun and I
don't know how I'm going to answer them".
Judge Jennifer Coate, who exonerated the four officers, said
that the teenager was "perhaps seeking some distraction from the
inner despair he was in". Page 1.
--
Andrew Laming, spokesman on Indigenous health for the
Federal Opposition, yesterday called for pathology forms to
better identify indigenous patients in a bid to reduce high
rates of cervical cancer in Aboriginal and Torres Strait (A&TSI)
women.
"This lack of A&TSI status data means that participation,
rescreening, cytology and histology trends specific to A&TSI
women cannot be monitored," the Liberal MP said. Page 3.