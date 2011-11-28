SYDNEY Nov 29 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Public investment in roads infrastructure will fall from A$16.1 billion in 2010-11 to A$12.5 billion in 2014-15, BIS Shrapnel forecast yesterday. The decline highlighted the growing divide between infrastructure development in mining and non-mining sectors, said the economic forecaster's senior infrastructure and mining manager, Adrian Hart. He added that pressure on governments to tighten budgets would lead to a decline in capital works spending. Page B3.

Qantas Airways will step up plans to establish a premium carrier in Asia despite rising fuel prices and losses stemming from an industrial dispute, chief executive Alan Joyce said yesterday. "Nothing has changed about our preparedness to turn around our international business  we have to accelerate," Mr Joyce said. He added that the airline is in ongoing discussions with Malaysia Airlines about establishing a "deeper alliance". Page B3.

Woodside Petroleum may postpone an investment decision on the Browse liquefied natural gas project off Western Australia "materially beyond" the third quarter of 2012, according to a report by Gordon Ramsay and Cameron Hardie from financial services group UBS AG. The Perth-based oil and gas producer has struggled to secure funding for its stake in the Browse and Sunrise projects, leading UBS to cut its rating from "buy" to "neutral". Page B4.

Count Financial's final annual general meeting as a listed entity ended after just seven minutes yesterday. The financial planning business was sold to Commonwealth Bank of Australia for A$373 million. "I'm 65 and if it wasn't for the [Future of Financial Advice reforms] and the impending economic uncertainty and perhaps another global financial crisis, then we might not have been interested," founder Barry Lambert said. Page B8.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions, Chris Craigie, says the number of people-smuggling trials is expected to double over the next two to three years. The increase is based on the number of accused people-smugglers already in custody before the collapse of the offshore asylum-seekers processing regime. The Australian Federal Police brought people-smuggling charges against 330 people in the year to July. Page 1.

Murray-Darling Basin Authority chairman Craig Knowles yesterday released a draft plan that would increase environmental flows to the basin system by 2750 gigalitres by 2019. However, the plan was immediately criticised by both conservationists and irrigators. The Greens warned that unless environmental outcomes are improved, they will oppose the plan in Federal Parliament. Page 1.

Queensland parliament is today expected to pass a bill allowing same-sex couples in the state to form civil unions. The legislation was introduced by deputy premier Andrew Fraser as a private member's bill last month. Three of Labor's 51 MPs are expected to vote against the legislation, while the Liberal National Party will oppose the bill as a bloc despite the personal support of some members including leader Campbell Newman. Page 2.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) will today release a paper on its campaign to improve job and income security for workers. Assistant secretary Tim Lyons said one option could be a test case before Fair Work Australia in a bid to force employers to offer permanent employment to groups of casual workers. ACTU president Ged Kearney said, "We are aware there are a range of views on this issue, and the inquiry wants to hear from as diverse a representation of the Australian community and economy as possible". Page 4.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Electronic faults yesterday forced Railcorp to pull two of the brand new Waratah carriages off the New South Wales rail network. One insider said the glitches arose when one of the new trains, which were delivered 18 months late by the public-private venture Reliance Rail, received more electricity than it was capable of managing. "When a new train is introduced onto the network, there will inevitably be minor faults during operations," a spokeswoman for Railcorp said. Page 1.

The Federal Government is expected to support the introduction of traffic light labels giving a simple interpretation of the amount of sugar, salt and fat in food despite intense opposition from the food industry. Consumers and health groups such as the Australian Medical Association, Choice and the Public Health Association, are long-term advocates of the labels, although the food industry has warned that the system could incorrectly label some products. Page 1.

A New South Wales Supreme Court jury yesterday ruled that a university student was guilty of murdering Mohd Shah Saemin, a 43-year-old staffer in the Malaysian consulate, in a bid to protect his family's honour. Mr Saemin had begun a romantic relationship with the student's mother, Nita Iskandar, who also worked at the consulate. The jury will continue deliberating today. Page 3.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority yesterday warned that Australia's high demand for mobile services could lead to an exhaustion of the remaining 04 numbers by 2017. The 04 range has a maximum of 100 million available numbers, with the authority's regulatory framework manager, Dominic Byrne, saying 50 million numbers had been allocated by 2011. Another mobile range such as 05, 06 or 09 could be introduced to alleviate the shortage. Page 3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has forecast the Australian economy to grow by 4 percent next year while Europe is expected to slide into a recession. The news comes as Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan prepares to publish an update on the federal budget today, which is expected to reveal a A$30 billion-plus deficit for 2011-12. Page 1.

Victorian Education Minister Martin Dixon yesterday said he has requested the state's Curriculum and Assessment Authority to look at ways to implement the alternative qualification, ahead of plans by the Federal Government to introduce an Australian Baccalaureate from 2015. "I'm not going to sit around waiting for the federal government  they can catch up to us once again," Mr Dixon said. Page 1.

Victoria Police are investigating whether yesterday's shooting of a senior motorcycle gang member was a retaliation for the assault of a man associated with links to former underworld figure Carl Williams. The 37-year-old victim is currently in a serious but stable condition in Royal Melbourne Hospital after being shot up to six times outside a gym in Melbourne. "We are still trying to work out the connection between the victim and the gym," Acting Superintendent Stephen Mutton said. Page 1.

A new study published yesterday has revealed that investing in sustainable appliances and other green housing measures could save home owners hundreds of thousands of dollars over the life of a 25-year mortgage. Funded by government agency Sustainability Victoria, the analysis of the A$100 million Cape Paterson eco-village found that a carbon-neutral approach could save A$120,000 in mortgage payments compared with a new six-star home, while more than A$200,000 could be saved on water and energy bills over 25 years. Page 2.