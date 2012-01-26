Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--Billionaire mining magnate Gina Reinhart has enlisted former Rio Tinto global exploration chief John Collier to advise her on the expansion of her mining operations to extend to such resources as diamonds, uranium, oil and gas. The Jacaranda Alliance, a joint venture between Ms Rinehart's Minerals Australia and Rio Tinto veterans such as Mr Collier is expected to increase Ms Rinehart's fortunes with exploration throughout Australia and South-East Asia focused on quality mining opportunities. Page 1.

--Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan said lower global growth expectations was already factored into the government forecasts with the government still positive that the budget surplus would remain intact despite the International Monetary Fund's global forecast downgrade. Too much emphasis on downside risks could negatively impact business confidence, Mr Swan added. Page 1.

--Queensland business leaders have called on both Premier Anna Bligh and Liberal National Party leader Campbell Newman to restore the "tax friendly" reputation of the state by scrapping unwanted taxes. "Queensland used to be the low-tax state of Australia and that is a status we have squandered in the last few years," former Labor treasurer for Queensland, Keith De Lacy said. Page 1.

--Global suppliers will need to reduce their prices by up to 40 per cent or risk losing business from retail giants Myer and David Jones. The retailers have threatened to source new stock if suppliers do not lower prices and allow them to compete with their cheaper online competitors. "Suppliers have differential pricing so it's up to them to come to the party," chief executive of Myer, Bernie Brooks, said. Both department store chains have promised to pass on cost savings to their customers. Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--Fair Work Australia has approved measures that will allow workers to opt out of collective union agreements in favour of individual contracts. The Construction Forestry and Mining and Energy Union has condemned the decision as encouraging employers looking to return to contracts similar to those under the Australian Workplace Agreement legislation. "If there is a capacity for employers to offer individual employees an alternative to collective agreements, it will turn out to be a failure of the Fair Work Act," Andrew Vickers, general secretary of the union's mining division said. Page 1.

--Independent Queensland MP Bob Katter has criticised the Liberal National Party (LNP) as leader Campbell Newman refuses to deal with minor parties, such as Mr Katter's Australian Party, in his bid to become Queensland premier. Mr Katter labelled the LNP as arrogant and would not rule out doing preference deals with the Australian Labor Party to help Anna Bligh's government. "We will not do deals with minor parties to form government," Mr Newman said yesterday. Page 1.

--Protesters from the Aboriginal tent embassy cornered Prime Minister Julia Gillard and Opposition Leader Tony Abbott in Canberra's The Lobby restaurant yesterday with Ms Gillard telling minders to include Mr Abbott in any plans to leave after she had been told the situation was rapidly deteriorating. Moments later flanked by police and security officers Ms Gillard and Mr Abbott were bustled past the violent protesters into a waiting car. Page 1.

--Victorian Health Minister David Davis said yesterday that delays by the federal government in implementing the new national health reforms could lead to financial problems in public hospitals. The integrity and timing of the payments to hospitals was of particular concern to Mr Davis. Designed to increase the accountability of hospitals the changes are due to operate from July 1. The timeframes would be sufficient if the states cooperated with the system development, Federal Health Minister Tanya Plibersek said, but conceded that "timelines were tight". Page 3.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--An increase in bottle shop numbers across some areas of New South Wales would cause social harm according to the Casino, Liquor and Gaming Control Authority. "I don't know if there are areas that have too many bottle shops but certainly there are areas that have enough," chairman of the state's liquor licensing authority, Chris Sidoti, said. A total of 17 applications from supermarkets Coles , Woolworths and Aldi for new bottle shops were deferred last month pending provision of information on proposed liquor prices. Page 1.

--A backlash from locals along the New South Wales (NSW) Hawkesbury River has forced Sydney Water to shelve its plans to release more nitrogen and phosphorus from its Brooklyn sewage plant. An objection to Sydney Water's application was lodged by the Department of Primary Industries due to concerns that toxic blue-green algae could return. Page 2.

--The body of missing 8-year-old Eliachim Muteba has been found in waters between Woonona and Bellambi on the New South Wales south coast. The boy was dragged off his feet by a strong rip late on Monday. District ambulance inspector for the Illawarra, Terry Morrow, confirmed that paramedics had attended the victim's family home after his mother had collapsed on receiving the news from police. Page 2.

--Documents only available to heterosexual couples will now be issued to same-sex couples by the federal government in order to assist them with marriage in countries where gay marriage has been legalised. To be announced today by federal Attorney General Nicola Roxon, from February 1 same-sex couples will be able to apply for the Certificate of No Impediment, allowing them "to take part in overseas marriage ceremonies, and be considered married according to the laws of that country," Ms Roxon said. Page 3 .

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--An investigation into the Health Services Union (HSU) by Fair Work Australia has produced adverse findings against HSU president Michael Williamson, national secretary Kathy Jackson and federal Labor MP and former national secretary for the HSU Craig Thomson. During Mr Thomson's five years as national secretary an independent audit found Mr Thomson's union credit card was used to withdraw A$101,533. All three have been notified by Fair Work Australia there have been "adverse findings" and they have several weeks to formally respond to the allegations. Page 1.

--The election in Queensland has started with ram-raid attacks in Rockhampton on the home of Labor MP Robert Schwarten and the electorate office of federal MP Kirsten Livermore. The attacks appeared to be politically motivated said Queensland Premier Anna Bligh who added, "In our country we express our political differences at the ballot box, not on the streets." Page 2.

--The only 24-hour mental health helpline in the state will be shut down by the Victorian state government in a move that has sparked anger from mental health providers. "A lot of people have used the service and it is such an important first point of contact. There is no other service like it which runs 24 hours a day," chairman of the mental health Carers Network, Colin Fryer, said. Page 3.

--Tennis star Bernard Tomic locked himself behind the security gates of his Southport home on Queensland's Gold Coast yesterday as police waited to interview him about a driving infringement, the nature of which was still being determined. Two senior police officers entered the home with Inspector Glenn Allen revealing that Tomic wished to lodge a complaint. "I don't know what he wants to complain about at this stage," Inspector Allen said, "but we'll judge that when he talks to his solicitor." Page 3.