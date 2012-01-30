Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
The Aboriginal protests last week in Canberra have created a
set back in what was becoming a historic shift in the indigenous
jobs market, according to business leaders. Fortescue Metals
Group chief executive, Nev Power, "found it really disappointing
- a stunt that puts back the indigenous people more than it
was before". There are a number of employers boosting their
indigenous workforces on the back of the mining boom. Former
Rio Tinto director Rod Eddington said it was not just about
"making jobs available" but also making sure indigenous people
were "coming out of the education system ready". Page 1.
The creation of a superannuation discussion table by
Treasurer Wayne Swan and Employment and Workplace Relations
Minister Bill Shorten, designed to provide additional financial
alternatives for retirement, has superannuation funds fighting
to retain tax concessions for high income earners. Tax breaks
for superannuation contributions of high income earners have
been targeted by the Australian Greens, but chief executive of
the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia, Pauline
Vamos, argues that "the contributions caps are doing their job,
the system is already equitable and does not need further
tightening". Page 1.
Amber Infrastructure director Giles Frost has slammed
contractors taking minority stakes in their own projects stating
that "if you are a 100 percent investor you are in it for the
long term and make sure corners aren't cut." The New South
Wales Government (NSW) was forced to bail out Reliance Rail as
it did not have sufficient cash to complete the building of 78
Waratah trains for the NSW rail network. Page 3.
Investment banker Citigroup has followed its investment
banking rivals by cutting investment banking bonus payments by
30 percent and bonuses for retail banking and securities
businesses by almost 70 percent, according to Bloomberg
reports. The move to reduce bonuses appears to match the
likelihood of wide-ranging job losses across the financial
sector this year. Page 3.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
National Australia Bank (NAB) chairman Michael
Chaney has joined with business leader Don Argus and Future Fund
chairman David Murray in urging the government to go easy on the
big four banks. "You do need your bankers. They are the
messengers in the economy. If they aren't the messengers, you
won't get growth", Mr Argus, a former NAB chief executive, said
in defence of the banking sector. Page 1.
The growing trend of keeping backyard chickens is eating
into supermarket egg sales, with an Australian Egg Corporation
(AECL) estimate having backyard output at nearly 12 percent of
Australia's total annual egg production. "While commercial
producers have significant systems in place to ensure the
production of a healthy and safe food product, we're concerned
that some eggs from backyard operations could have hairline
cracks or be dirty or soiled by manure, posing significant
health risks", AECL managing director, James Kellaway, said.
Page 3.
Dual weather systems are affecting Australia's two largest
states with summer storms causing flooding in Queensland while
hot, dry weather conditions are fuelling bushfires in Western
Australia. With floodwaters in Queensland cutting highways, and
with creeks and streams bursting their banks, major dams
continue to release water as a precaution. Meanwhile residents
in Western Australia were being told to evacuate areas north of
the Margaret River in the south west of the state by the Fire
and Emergency Services Authority as they were in immediate
danger. Page 3.
Christopher Pyne, federal opposition education spokesman,
has spoken out against any impending reform to the education
system that would put pressure on private school fees. Mr Pyne
said he was eager to read the Gonski review into education
although he maintained the current system was not flawed. "If
we believe the government is placing the schools at risk, that
it's likely to increase school fees in non-government schools or
see teachers laid off, obviously we will oppose that", Mr Pyne
said yesterday. Page 4.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The New South Wales (NSW) government is looking to bypass
councils and rezone land suitable for tens of thousands of new
homes in an effort to free up land and boost house building in
Sydney. Under the plan, landowners will be able to nominate
suitable land for housing which will then be assessed by the
Premier's Department. "The lines on the maps for the growth
centres are supposed to encourage development in those areas,
but it has not worked and the corollary has been it deterred
development outside those lines", NSW Minister for Planning,
Brad Hazzard, said. Page 1.
Child welfare agencies in New South Wales have insisted on
more funding before they will agree to a government offer that
would transfer all court-ordered foster care to various
non-government agencies. "If the result is a driving down of
standards in the non-government sector, it would defeat the
purpose of the whole exercise", Susan Moffett of
Stretch-a-Family said. Page 3.
Federal law enforcement agencies and the Australian Taxation
Office (ATO) want extra powers to enable investigators to
intensify their operation against offshore tax evasion.
Inter-agency taskforce, Project Wickenby, is looking to crack
down on the abuse of "secrecy havens" with the ATO calling for
harsher penalties. Close to A$594 million of tax revenue has
been retrieved and A$1.18 billion of liabilities has been found
under Project Wickenby since its inception in 2006. Page 4.
Community group Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays
have stepped up pressure on Opposition leader Tony Abbott with a
campaign of nationally televised commercials that will air from
today. The group, comprised of parents and grandparents of gay
and lesbian children, will make a direct appeal to Mr Abbott to
allow them to marry. "Mr Abbott never promised the Coaltion
would allow a conscience vote, but he did go to the last
election promising to stand for individual freedom", group
spokeswoman Shelley Argent said. Page 4.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Federal shadow attorney-general George Brandis will write to
the Australian Federal Police demanding an investigation into
Prime Minister Julia Gillard's former media adviser Tony Hodges
and his role in passing on information leading up to Thursday's
near riot at a Canberra restaurant. Mr Hodges resigned on
Friday after it became known he had passed on information about
remarks made by Opposition Leader Tony Abbott about the tent
embassy and also his whereabouts on Thursday to UnionsACT
secretary Kim Sattler, who subsequently alerted protesters. Page
1.
A strong performance by dairy and meat producers has helped
Victorian agriculture post a 19 percent increase to export
earnings. Other contributing factors to the A$8.1 billion of
exports in the 2010-11 financial year were grain and wool
exports and improved weather conditions. "There is strong
worldwide demand for food and fibre - and Victoria is the
premium state in Australia when it comes to production and
export of food and fibre. We account for 28 percent of the farm
exports, off about 3 percent of Australia's arable land",
Victorian Agriculture Minister Peter Walsh said. Page 1.
Thousands of taxpayer dollars are being expended by the
Baillieu government in Victoria as it attempts to withhold
information relating to public service advice on election
policies used in the November 2010 state election campaign.
Having promised accountability and a more transparent government
pre-election the Coalition has employed a legal team to fight a
request by The Age for access to the "blue books", advice to the
incoming government, under freedom of information laws. The
Baillieu government claims any release would mislead the public
and "delay the operation of effective government in Victoria",
it said in a submission to the courts. Page 3.
