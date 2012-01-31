Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--The Full Bench of Fair Work Australia has allowed the National Union of Workers to recruit members from a Woolworths distribution centre despite objections from the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association. The Gillard government's Fair Work Act had changed the traditional rules on union coverage, the tribunal revealed, paving the way for more demarcation disputes between the unions. Page 1.

--Taxpayers spending more on education, financial services and health are costing the federal budget almost A$19 billion in goods and services tax (GST) revenue as these areas are exempt. The increase on GST-free spending has led experts to call for a review into the GST for the first time since its introduction in July 2000. "There needs to be decisive action about the design of the GST now that it has been in for more than 10 years," Yasser El-Ansary of the Institute of Chartered Accountants said. Page 3.

--Disloyal customers and online overseas rivals could trigger the collapse of some Australian fashion houses, Marion Hume, international fashion editor of The Australian Financial Review Magazine, said. "The foreign invaders have it all: bucks, buzz, access to top models. What hope have local brands got of fighting back?" Ms Hume said. "Some well known names here will go to the wall," Ms Hume added. Page 3.

--After questions were raised by telecommunications giant Telstra regarding the NBN Co's pricing strategy for the National Broadband Network, Coalition communications spokesman Malcolm Turnbull has called for an updated business plan from NBN Co. "Given its market power and monopoly status, the onus should be on NBN Co to be transparent, fair and consistent in its dealings with carriers," Mr Turnbull said. Page 5.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--Growing disquiet among Labor MPs appears to be leading to a leadership challenge with only two choices - Kevin Rudd or Julia Gillard. The sentiment towards Kevin Rudd has not largely improved, instead it is the lack of a third candidate. Coupled with the loss of the electoral appeal and authority of Prime Minister Julia Gillard there seems no doubt, despite good polling for Bill Shorten, that the only realistic leadership candidate appears to be Kevin Rudd. Page 1.

--The New South Wales branch of the Australian Green's Party has been accused by other members of the party of being run by a small group of "lunatics" - Leninist-style ideologues. Attempting to drive out any MP that does not agree with its policies, the NSW Greens leader Lee Rhiannon reportedly does not get along with party leader Bob Brown, who some NSW branch members believe to be a "megalomaniac". The revelations by The Monthly journalist Sally Neighbour show the increased profile of the Greens has corresponds to these internal battles. Page 1.

--An outbreak of avian influenza in ducks in Victoria has caused the Japanese government to ban all poultry imports from Australia, the first such ban in over 30 years. With volumes of chicken meat exported to Japan low, the ban has still caused surprise with many in the agricultural sector, not used to bans on Australian products due to human health risks. The Japanese government has been accused of overreacting by the National Farmers Federation on the grounds there was minimal risk from such an isolated incident. Page 1.

--The reprieve experienced by customers at the check-out may have been the result of food price deflation rather than the discounting by major supermarkets. After adding fruit and vegetables to their cut-price plans, Prime Minister Julia Gillard called on Coles and Woolworths to be fair to farmers. Supermarkets, however, have been accused of mounting a phoney price war with buying and marketing director at greengrocer Harris Farm Markets, Tristan Harris, saying some "super specials" at Coles were three times more expensive than what his customers could buy. Page 1.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--In vitro fertilisation (IVF) specialist Christopher James is being sued by Debbie and Lawrence Waller as their son Keeden suffered a massive stroke after birth that damaged his brain and left him incapacitated for life. The Wallers are lodging a A$10 million claim of "wrongful birth" in the New South Wales Supreme Court, believing that Dr James breached his duty of care when he did not detect there was a 50 percent chance that his father's blood clot condition would be transferred to Keeden. Page 1.

--Since its introduction in 2009, the Fair Work Act has seen a 10 percent rise in unfair dismissal claims - twice the level experienced by WorkChoices in its final year. "One would want to see a reduction in the number of claims to ensure people aren't using this simply as an opportunity to milk some money out of an employer, just on the basis they can," Federal opposition workplace relations spokesman, Eric Abetz, said. Page 2.

--A New South Wales (NSW) state government mandate on ethanol blended with fuel will see regular unleaded fuel all but disappear in NSW, opponents said yesterday. NSW Premier Barry O'Farrell denied the claim and said his government would back the move to ensure 6 percent of the oil companies fuel was ethanol as it stimulated regional job growth along with providing environmental benefits. "The oil companies have always opposed the decision in the Parliament in 2007 to introduce an ethanol mandate," Mr O'Farrell said. Page 3.

--Critical evidence from one of the five men charged with the murder of Sydney businessman Michael McGurk could see him walk free. An application for indemnity against prosecution was announced by Crown prosecutor Mark Hobart at Central Local Court with the identity of the accused withheld. Before granting such an application the attorney-general must decide if the evidence is necessary to secure a conviction. Page 3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

-- Extending Medicare to cover dental work is an "aspiration" of Opposition leader Tony Abbott if he becomes Prime Minister. The plan would come with a price tag of more than A$4 billion a year, hence the reference to it by Mr Abbott as "an aspiration, not a commitment". "It's the kind of initiative that can't responsibly be implemented until the budget returns to a strong surplus, but it's the kind of social dividend that should motivate the economic changes that Australia needs," Mr Abbott said. Page 1.

--The top-grossing Australian movie Red Dog was last night named the inaugural Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts awards (AACTAs) best picture for 2011. After taking A$21.3 million at the Australian box office, the award crowned what was a remarkable achievement for the local production. The event last night at the Sydney Opera House was the first in a rebadged awards ceremony that has been run since 1958 by the Australian Film Institute. Page 1.

--Despite widespread support for presenting a candidate for the Niddrie by-election, Victorian Premier Ted Baillieu is prepared to risk a clash with his party by not running a Liberal candidate. The issue is expected to be aired at the state Liberals administrative committee tomorrow. One senior Liberal source said "strategically, it is not in the government's interests to contest this seat  it is expensive, we still need a candidate, it would represent a distraction from the government's agenda." Another Liberal said, however, that "it would be an act of cowardice not to give people the opportunity to vote for a Liberal candidate in the seat." Page 3.

--The Cancer Council's Fat Free TV Guide website empowers parents to complain directly to television networks about their children being bombarded by junk food advertising. "Parents have the biggest role to play in encouraging their children to eat healthily, but what their children are seeing on television is undermining that," Cancer Council NSW nutrition manager, Clare Hughes, said. Page 3.