SYDNEY Feb 7 Compiled for Reuters by
Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Global miner BHP Billiton is preparing to face a
wave of overtime bans at its sites in Queensland from mining
unions, with negotiations on new workplace agreements at a
standstill after 15 months. "The business cannot and will not
accept the productivity-destroying arrangements proposed by the
unions most of our competitors do not have to contend with
such restrictions," a spokeswoman for BHP said yesterday. Page
1.
--
Federal Resources Minister Martin Ferguson received a blast
from the Australian Greens yesterday over the Federal
Government's solar power ventures, with the environmental
party's Christine Milne accusing him of bias towards the coal
industry. "Martin Ferguson has mismanaged this process from
start to finish, helping to keep renewable energy from
challenging coal's dominance," the Greens deputy leader
claimed. Page 1.
--
The Cross City Tunnel in Sydney is on the verge of
receivership for the second time in six years, with the tunnel's
operators unable to pay a A$60 million stamp duty bill.
Leighton Holdings, Eiser Infrastructure Partners and
Royal Bank of Scotland have until the end of the month to settle
the bill with the New South Wales (NSW) government. The owners
have been waging a legal battle against the NSW Office of State
Revenue, however, arguing that stamp duty was not payable when
they acquired the asset five years ago. Page 3.
--
Students at St Catherine's School in Waverley, New South
Wales will use tablet devices instead of computers under a new
plan introduced by the oldest independent girls school in the
country. "We've introduced stylus technology, which gives the
student the opportunity to chop and change between keyboard
input and stylus input," Paul Carnemolla, head of information at
the school, said yesterday. Every student in years 5, 7 and 10
received a Samsung Series 7 Slate PC yesterday, which comes with
a stylus, keyboard and touchscreen. Page 3.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Retailers have warned that the sector is facing even more
job cuts after the industry endured its worst year in the last
three decades, despite an attempt by the Reserve Bank of
Australia to boost consumer spending by reducing interest rates
twice. "I think we're now starting to look at some very
dangerous territory in terms of retailers having to close their
doors and perhaps a significant loss of jobs," Margy Osmond,
chief executive of the Australian National Retailers Association
lobby group, said. Page 1.
--
David Murray, chairman of the Federal Government's Future
Fund, said that any attacks by politicians on the profitability
of banks was "the same as attacking credit availability". "The
banks require a healthy return on equity to service their
capital and to keep credit growing with the economy, at the same
rate as the potential in the economy," the investment fund's
chairman added. Donald McGauchie, chairman of the Australian
Agricultural Company cattle producer, said attacks on banks by
policymakers was "appallingly cheap politics". Page 1.
--
Christopher Pyne, spokesman on education for the Federal
Opposition, is due to deliver a speech today that calls for
schools to improve knowledge rather than teaching potentially
archaic skills to students. "Gaining knowledge and gaining the
ability to continue to learn is the pre-eminent purpose of
education," Mr Pyne will say at the Australian Mathematical
Sciences Institute in Canberra today. Page 1.
--
Federal independent MP Rob Oakeshott yesterday revealed that
supporters of Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd had asked him about a
possible change of leadership in the Federal Government. He
added that there were situations in which he was prepared to
maintain his support for Labor, although he stressed he would be
"thoroughly unimpressed" if Prime Minister Julia Gillard was
ousted. Page 1.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
It was revealed yesterday that gaming group Tabcorp
received advice from the Casino, Liquor and Gaming Control
Authority that there was an alleged culture of drug and alcohol
abuse at The Star casino in New South Wales. However, sources
say that Tabcorp, whose casino operations were demerged last
year and acquired by Echo Entertainment Group, chose not to act
on the recommendations because there was insufficient evidence
to support the department's claims. Page 1.
--
Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd yesterday was accused of meeting
with a Labor powerbroker in South Australia in a bid to explore
methods of boosting his support from the region. A spokeswoman
for the minister yesterday rebuffed the claims, although she
confirmed that Mr Rudd had met David Gray in November but "at no
time has the minister sought support from [Mr Gray] for
anything". Page 1.
--
Financial markets are today expecting the Reserve Bank of
Australia to reduce interest rates to 4 percent, following the
publication of poor retail sales figures. Federal Treasurer
Wayne Swan yesterday urged on banks to pass on any cut to
consumers. "Banks should think long and hard about taking their
customers for granted," Mr Swan said. According to official
figures, retail spending in the 2011 calendar year grew by 2.4
percent, the lowest annual growth in the last 50 years. Page 3.
--
New South Wales Minister for Transport Gladys Berejiklian
will announce today a trial of "quiet carriages" on the state's
rail network, where talking is discouraged in the first and last
carriages of six and eight-car trains on the Central Coast and
Newcastle lines. "Many customers are telling us they want a
noise-free environment on their train trip," the minister said.
Signs will be placed in the carriages notifying commuters of the
designated quiet zone, with passengers expected to enforce the
policy by reminding others to keep the noise down. Page 3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
A leading expert on cyber safety from the United States, who
is visiting Australia, yesterday warned that parents' constant
monitoring of their children on the internet only forces their
offspring to engage in coded forms of communication. "It's a
myth that teens don't care about privacy. It's really
impressive what teens do to find new ways to be private in
public," New York University professor Dr Danah Boyd said. Dr
Boyd is giving a free lecture later this week at the Royal
Melbourne Institute of Technology University later this week.
Page 1.
--
Backbenchers yesterday urged the Federal Government to
prioritise an increase in the dole, with New South Wales MP
Janelle Saffin yesterday saying a substantial portion of Labor
believed the Newstart allowance was insufficient. According to
the Australian Council of Social Services advocacy group, the
allowance is the lowest welfare rate among the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development nations for a single person
on an average wage who has just lost their job. Page 2.
--
Victorian Transport Minister Terry Mulder yesterday said the
state's drivers should ride a bicycle on the roads to improve
their understanding of the difficulties facing a cyclist. The
state government yesterday launched a campaign to crack down on
tensions between cyclists and motorists. "It wouldn't hurt
to get on a bike from time to time and have a ride
to get a better understanding of what cyclists face - most
cyclists have a car licence, but not a lot of people who drive
actually ride a bike," Mr Mulder said. Page 3.
--
Australian Building and Construction Commission (ABCC)
inspectors have admitted to losing and destroying evidence in a
lawsuit against two senior building union representatives. Matt
Hudson and John Setka are facing a hearing to determine whether
the pair should stand trial for assaulting Shaun Hardwick and
Mathew Keene, inspectors from the commission, when they visited
a building site in Carlton, Victoria. The hearing continues.
Page 3.
