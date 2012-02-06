SYDNEY Feb 7 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Global miner BHP Billiton is preparing to face a wave of overtime bans at its sites in Queensland from mining unions, with negotiations on new workplace agreements at a standstill after 15 months. "The business cannot and will not accept the productivity-destroying arrangements proposed by the unions  most of our competitors do not have to contend with such restrictions," a spokeswoman for BHP said yesterday. Page 1.

Federal Resources Minister Martin Ferguson received a blast from the Australian Greens yesterday over the Federal Government's solar power ventures, with the environmental party's Christine Milne accusing him of bias towards the coal industry. "Martin Ferguson has mismanaged this process from start to finish, helping to keep renewable energy from challenging coal's dominance," the Greens deputy leader claimed. Page 1.

The Cross City Tunnel in Sydney is on the verge of receivership for the second time in six years, with the tunnel's operators unable to pay a A$60 million stamp duty bill. Leighton Holdings, Eiser Infrastructure Partners and Royal Bank of Scotland have until the end of the month to settle the bill with the New South Wales (NSW) government. The owners have been waging a legal battle against the NSW Office of State Revenue, however, arguing that stamp duty was not payable when they acquired the asset five years ago. Page 3.

Students at St Catherine's School in Waverley, New South Wales will use tablet devices instead of computers under a new plan introduced by the oldest independent girls school in the country. "We've introduced stylus technology, which gives the student the opportunity to chop and change between keyboard input and stylus input," Paul Carnemolla, head of information at the school, said yesterday. Every student in years 5, 7 and 10 received a Samsung Series 7 Slate PC yesterday, which comes with a stylus, keyboard and touchscreen. Page 3.

Retailers have warned that the sector is facing even more job cuts after the industry endured its worst year in the last three decades, despite an attempt by the Reserve Bank of Australia to boost consumer spending by reducing interest rates twice. "I think we're now starting to look at some very dangerous territory in terms of retailers having to close their doors and perhaps a significant loss of jobs," Margy Osmond, chief executive of the Australian National Retailers Association lobby group, said. Page 1.

David Murray, chairman of the Federal Government's Future Fund, said that any attacks by politicians on the profitability of banks was "the same as attacking credit availability". "The banks require a healthy return on equity to service their capital and to keep credit growing with the economy, at the same rate as the potential in the economy," the investment fund's chairman added. Donald McGauchie, chairman of the Australian Agricultural Company cattle producer, said attacks on banks by policymakers was "appallingly cheap politics". Page 1.

Christopher Pyne, spokesman on education for the Federal Opposition, is due to deliver a speech today that calls for schools to improve knowledge rather than teaching potentially archaic skills to students. "Gaining knowledge and gaining the ability to continue to learn is the pre-eminent purpose of education," Mr Pyne will say at the Australian Mathematical Sciences Institute in Canberra today. Page 1.

Federal independent MP Rob Oakeshott yesterday revealed that supporters of Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd had asked him about a possible change of leadership in the Federal Government. He added that there were situations in which he was prepared to maintain his support for Labor, although he stressed he would be "thoroughly unimpressed" if Prime Minister Julia Gillard was ousted. Page 1.

It was revealed yesterday that gaming group Tabcorp received advice from the Casino, Liquor and Gaming Control Authority that there was an alleged culture of drug and alcohol abuse at The Star casino in New South Wales. However, sources say that Tabcorp, whose casino operations were demerged last year and acquired by Echo Entertainment Group, chose not to act on the recommendations because there was insufficient evidence to support the department's claims. Page 1.

Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd yesterday was accused of meeting with a Labor powerbroker in South Australia in a bid to explore methods of boosting his support from the region. A spokeswoman for the minister yesterday rebuffed the claims, although she confirmed that Mr Rudd had met David Gray in November but "at no time has the minister sought support from [Mr Gray] for anything". Page 1.

Financial markets are today expecting the Reserve Bank of Australia to reduce interest rates to 4 percent, following the publication of poor retail sales figures. Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday urged on banks to pass on any cut to consumers. "Banks should think long and hard about taking their customers for granted," Mr Swan said. According to official figures, retail spending in the 2011 calendar year grew by 2.4 percent, the lowest annual growth in the last 50 years. Page 3.

New South Wales Minister for Transport Gladys Berejiklian will announce today a trial of "quiet carriages" on the state's rail network, where talking is discouraged in the first and last carriages of six and eight-car trains on the Central Coast and Newcastle lines. "Many customers are telling us they want a noise-free environment on their train trip," the minister said. Signs will be placed in the carriages notifying commuters of the designated quiet zone, with passengers expected to enforce the policy by reminding others to keep the noise down. Page 3.

A leading expert on cyber safety from the United States, who is visiting Australia, yesterday warned that parents' constant monitoring of their children on the internet only forces their offspring to engage in coded forms of communication. "It's a myth that teens don't care about privacy. It's really impressive what teens do to find new ways to be private in public," New York University professor Dr Danah Boyd said. Dr Boyd is giving a free lecture later this week at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology University later this week. Page 1.

Backbenchers yesterday urged the Federal Government to prioritise an increase in the dole, with New South Wales MP Janelle Saffin yesterday saying a substantial portion of Labor believed the Newstart allowance was insufficient. According to the Australian Council of Social Services advocacy group, the allowance is the lowest welfare rate among the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development nations for a single person on an average wage who has just lost their job. Page 2.

Victorian Transport Minister Terry Mulder yesterday said the state's drivers should ride a bicycle on the roads to improve their understanding of the difficulties facing a cyclist. The state government yesterday launched a campaign to crack down on tensions between cyclists and motorists. "It wouldn't hurt to get on a bike from time to time and have a ride to get a better understanding of what cyclists face - most cyclists have a car licence, but not a lot of people who drive actually ride a bike," Mr Mulder said. Page 3.

-- Australian Building and Construction Commission (ABCC) inspectors have admitted to losing and destroying evidence in a lawsuit against two senior building union representatives. Matt Hudson and John Setka are facing a hearing to determine whether the pair should stand trial for assaulting Shaun Hardwick and Mathew Keene, inspectors from the commission, when they visited a building site in Carlton, Victoria. The hearing continues. Page 3.