Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Marius Kloppers, chief executive of global miner BHP
Billiton, yesterday said the company was wary about the
short-term outlook following a reduction in global demand and a
drop in commodity prices borne out of the volatility caused by
the European debt crisis.
BHP announced a 5.5 percent drop in half-year profit to
A$9.1 billion, with Mr Kloppers adding that the company would
"continue to invest through the cycle". Page 1.
--
John Morschel, chairman of Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group, yesterday urged policymakers to stop spreading
false information about the banking industry ahead of the
lender's decision on whether to raise interest rates out of step
of the Reserve Bank of Australia.
"I wish the politicians would get their facts straight
before they start making public statements," Mr Morschel said.
Page 1.
--
The Federal Opposition came under fire in Parliament
yesterday from the Federal Government over its conflicting
statements on whether the Coalition would return the budget to
surplus in its first term.
Opposition Leader Tony Abbott yesterday said the Coalition
would "get back to surplus as quickly as possible". The remark
that followed moves by opposition frontbenchers to back away
from a pledge by shadow treasurer Joe Hockey to post regular
surpluses of 1 percent of gross domestic product, approximately
A$15 billion, if elected. Page 1.
--
Shareholders in Ausdrill were not told that the
company's managing director, Ron Sayers, had been charged with
defrauding the Commonwealth until more than seven weeks after
the charges were laid.
The mining services firm revealed the charges last week
after Mr Sayers and Peter Bartlett, founder of industry peer
Barminco and a long-time supporter of Ausdrill, pleaded not
guilty. Shares in Ausdrill fell heavily yesterday, although the
firm managed to regain most of the lost ground by the end of
trading. Page 3.
- -
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Prime Minister Julia Gillard yesterday declared that her
priority was to run Australia's economy "in the interest of
working people", adding that the Federal Opposition's Tony
Abbott wanted to "chuck overboard" jobs in local manufacturing.
The claim came as 600 jobs at aluminium producer Alcoa's
smelter in Geelong, Victoria, were thrown into doubt after the
company announced a review into the viability of the plant.
Page 1.
--
Federal Manufacturing Minister Kim Carr yesterday criticised the
GetUp! political activist organisation by warning that its
campaign against the country's multi-billion-dollar furniture
industry could result in a severe level of job cuts.
The left-wing group's advertisements, produced in
conjunction with the Markets for Change environmental lobby,
attack retailer Harvey Norman over its use of
Australian native timber products by claiming the company and
the sector is threatening wildlife and contributing to global
warming. Page 1.
--
Cesar Melhem, Victorian state secretary of the Australian
Workers Union, yesterday said there was a strong argument in
favour of providing federal and state support to prevent
aluminium producer Alcoa's plant in Geelong, Victoria, from
shutting down.
"It is an ageing plant but it had been making money until
six or seven months ago it is a matter of weathering the
storm," Mr Melhem added. Page 1.
--
Jacques Nasser, former chief executive of Ford, yesterday
publicly backed taxpayer assistance for local car manufacturers
but insisted that any support should be linked to appropriate
goals, including a boost to productivity.
"I'm a qualified supporter, a strong supporter for the
moment but I'm not for unqualified, indefinite support," Mr
Nasser said. Page 1.
- -
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
A British newspaper yesterday revealed that Australia was an
"integral" part of the potentially illegal withholding of
prisoners of war at a secret desert prison in Iraq nine years
ago.
The Guardian reported that Australia's military may have
handed over detainees to the H1 "black site", secret prisons
that became public following the Abu Ghraib scandal in 2003,
which could result in Australian defence personnel being
complicit in war crimes.
The report is the first time Australia has been linked with
any incidents of this nature. Page 1.
--
It was revealed yesterday that the death of Tamati Grant, who
was hit by a train at Kogarah Station in New South Wales in
2010, could have been avoided if it was not for a series of
errors and breaches of protocol by RailCorp staff.
According to a report published this week by the state's
Office of Transport Safety Investigation, Mr Grant was part of a
team that was cleaning the tracks when a signaller at RailCorp's
centre in nearby Sydenham misled the group of men to believe it
was safe to begin work. A coronial inquest is ongoing. Page 1.
--
Child protection officers in the United States have taken a
gay couple's six-year-old son into custody while United States
and Australian authorities conduct an investigation into the
pair's alleged participation in an international paedophile
ring.
According to a report filed by police in Los Angeles, the
area's Department of Children and Family Services has a video
that allegedly shows the son "watching a film of pornography
with another child and speaking in an explicit sexual manner".
The men's Queensland home has also been searched. Page 1.
--
Staff at The Star casino in New South Wales have been ordered by
management to not talk about the company on social media or to
talk to the press as it tries to handle the fallout from the
firing of former managing director Sid Vaikunta.
Murray McCall, acting managing director of the casino,
e-mailed staff saying they should "not spread rumours or
gossip". Mr Vaikunta was sacked after "his behaviour in a
social work setting" last week, which is understood to be
referring to allegations of sexual harassment. Page 3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Internal documents from Victoria Police uncovered yesterday
have revealed that the most covert unit within the state's
police watchdog functioned with "limited accountability", was
slow to act on internal misconduct and had "little governance".
According to statements sworn by several workers in the
Office of Police Integrity two years ago, claims have been
levelled against the secretive division for falsifying
surveillance logs and bullying of a whistleblower who reported
misconduct within the unit. Page 1.
--
Australian baseball player Daniel McGrath has earned a
A$400,000 sign-on bonus after he agreed to leave the Melbourne
Aces for the Boston Red Sox on a seven-year contract.
"It's always been a dream of mine to play major leagues for
the Boston Red Sox," Mr McGrath said, who used to watch games at
Fenway Park in the United States with his mother.
The left-handed pitcher's salary is believed to be the
fifth-largest amount paid to any of the 435 Australians that
play professional baseball in the United States. Page 1.
--
David Davis, Victorian Minister for Health, yesterday said
the state government was taking threats of mass resignations
from thousands of nurses "very seriously".
Lisa Fitzpatrick, state secretary of the Australian Nursing
Federation, yesterday confirmed that thousands of letters from
nurses granting her the power to resign on their behalf had been
mailed to the union.
"There is obviously a very significant number of nurses that
are considering their future permanent employment in the public
sector," Ms Fitzpatrick said. Page 3.
--
The assistant state secretary of the Construction, Forestry,
Mining and Energy Union, John Setka, and former union official
Matt Hudson, has been fined A$750 and A$500 respectively after
major criminal charges against the pair fell apart.
The pair were facing 15 charges following an incident on a
building site in Carlton, Victoria, three years ago, but 13 of
the charges were dropped after the evidence of inspectors from
the Australian Building and Construction Commission was called
into question. Page 3.
--