THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Tony Shepherd, chairman of Transfield and president of the Business Council of Australia (BCA), yesterday said at a roundtable hosted by the BCA that the country was evolving into a "high-cost, low productivity nation".

The forum was attended by several key business leaders, including Stockland's Matthew Quinn and Westpac Banking Corporation's Gail Kelly.

"You can't go on  describing businesses as you know, 'the greedy guys', 'the bad guys'  and so on," Graham Bradley, vice-president of the council, said. Page 1.

--

Cameron Clyne, chief executive of National Australia Bank (NAB), was urged by some of the lender's largest shareholders to raise interest rates more than other banks before increasing business and home lending rates.

Mr Clyne met with institutional investors last week, who questioned whether the bank's profit margins on home loans were being sacrificed by NAB's discount strategy. Page 1.

--

The Australian Federal Police is conducting an investigation into Leighton Holdings after discovering potentially corrupt transactions made by the contractor's Leighton Offshore subsidiary in Iraq.

Hamish Tyrwhitt, chief executive of Leighton, yesterday said the inquiry would not have a "material" impact on profits.

"I'd be incredibly shocked if there was any substance behind this  we haven't done any investigation ourselves," the chief executive said. Page 1.

--

Prime Minister Julia Gillard yesterday rejected concerns about the impact of the carbon tax on the aluminium industry, saying that the Government would "work with Alcoa and with the aluminium industry to ensure that it does have a future in this country".

The remark came after the Federal Opposition attacked Labor in Parliament with the publication of modelling from Treasury, which found that the local aluminium sector would contract by as much as 50 percent under global carbon pricing while the economy adjusted. Page 3.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

General Motors Holden yesterday agreed to award its staff with a "guaranteed" 18.3 percent pay rise over the next three years, with some employees' salaries increasing by as much as 22.3 percent.

The increase comes as the car manufacturer lobbies the Federal Government for taxpayer assistance.

"In the automotive industry it represents the best deal yet to be negotiated and is highly recommended to members," John Camilo and Ian Jones, leaders of the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union, said in a letter yesterday. Page 1.

--

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation's Four Corners program, which aired last night, has claimed that Julia Gillard's office prepared a speech accepting the prime ministership a fortnight before Kevin Rudd was ousted as leader.

The Prime Minister's office yesterday published a transcript of the Four Corners interview, saying Ms Gillard had been selectively quoted. Page 1.

--

Phil Chronican, chief executive of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), yesterday said the timing of the lender's decision to slash 1000 jobs was partially affected by ANZ's failure to increase mortgage rates earlier.

"The decision might have had less urgency around it had we moved our rates more quickly," Mr Chronican said. National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased their standard variable rates recently. Page 1.

--

The Coalition has gained further ground against the Federal Government, with the latest survey from researchers Newspoll showing a 1 percent jump in favour of the opposition.

The Coalition also holds a 55 percent to 45 percent lead over Labor in the two-party preferred vote, while also maintaining a 46 percent to 32 percent lead in the primary vote over the government. Page 1.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

New South Wales Treasurer Mike Baird yesterday warned that the state's economy will suffer in 2012 amidst substantial job cuts in the financial sector.

"The pressures felt from the global financial crisis and associated deleveraging will likely see a period of contraction in the financial services sector and job shedding," Mr Baird said in his monthly "Economic Update". Page 1.

--

A report into Sydney Ferries published yesterday has suggested that the annual cost of operating ferries could be reduced by 24 percent, with changes to services and routes.

The report, along with a second published yesterday by the tribunal, will form the basis of a review into fares due out later this year.

Graeme Taylor, spokesman on ferries for the Action for Public Transport consumer advocacy group, said "whoever wrote these reports didn't step away from their desks". Page 1.

--

Supporters of a proposal by Infrastructure Partnerships Australia to privatise the CountryLink regional train service, as well as the Illawarra and Eastern Suburbs line of the state's rail network, have been unable to identify any case where selling off the network has been wildly successful, observers say.

Alex Claassens, state secretary of the Rail, Tram and Bus Union, yesterday said anyone who supports the sale of the rail system to private operators should be placed in "quiet carriages". Page 2.

--

Belinda O'Dea, a passenger from Woy Woy in New South Wales, yesterday said she had been looking forward to the introduction of "quiet carriages" on the state's rail network.

The system encourages travellers to remind each other to stay quiet in the designated cars, although the absence of signs in the carriages meant some passengers were unaware of the trial.

RailCorp, operators of the network, said they want the capacity to switch carriages around, with announcements and flyers used to inform passengers about the trial instead. Page 2.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics has revealed that more than 50,000 home owners refinanced A$12.6 billion of loans in the three months to December in an attempt to secure better terms.

Analysts say competition towards the end of last year was driven by Australia's major lenders, which offered large discounts to home owners to lure customers from their rivals in a stagnant market. Page 1.

--

Rex's Theatre in Charlton, Victoria, is on the verge of re-opening its doors a year after floods left the art deco cinema with a damage bill worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"It will be better than what it was like because the carpet had had it anyway. We're going to be a full digital screen, with the option of putting film on it," David Pollard, a projectionist at the theatre, said.

Mr Pollard added that the cinema would also have the same projection equipment "as what you would get in a multiplex in Melbourne or Mildura". Page 1.

--

More Australians are starting to hire private investigators to conduct background checks on partners they meet on the internet.

"There's a whole list of reasons why people use our service  often they just want to find out that everything this person is saying about themselves is true," Julia Robson, founder of the DateScreen investigative service, said.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission yesterday said more than A$21 million was scammed out of Australians through online dating websites in 2011. Page 3.