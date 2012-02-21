Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--Jeffrey Bleich, Ambassador to Australia for the United
States (US), yesterday confirmed that his country would consider
leasing or selling a nuclear submarine to Australia, a move that
observers believe will enrage China and pressure the Federal
Opposition to announce its stance on strengthening regional
defence. "Decisions about the design of the Australian
submarine are up to Australia's leaders whatever they decide,
the United States is willing to help," Mr Bleich said. Page 1.
--The Federal Government yesterday announced plans to
further reform corporate salaries by forcing company boards to
disclose the "take home pay" of their executives and instituting
mechanisms to allow bonuses to be recouped in cases were
financial accounts are significantly incorrect. "As owners of a
company, shareholders expect executives to be rewarded according
to the performance of a company," David Bradbury, parliamentary
secretary, said. Page 1.
--Tim Lee, president of international operations for General
Motors (GM), yesterday said that Holden was one of the
world's "iconic car brands" and that the car manufacturer
intended to maintain "full-line capacity in Australia with
designing and engineering, building and selling vehicles". His
remarks came as the company announced it would phase out the
Holden Commodore in the next five to six years, although he
added that "we're going to build a shit load more great
Commodores". Page 1.
--Clive Palmer yesterday vowed to file a A$60 million
lawsuit against the Hyatt Regency luxury hotel chain, with
the mining entrepreneur claiming that the company was
"siphoning" money from the mining magnate's Hyatt Regency Coolum
Golf Resort in Queensland back to the United States. Mr Palmer
attempted to fire the resort's management, but the hotel chain
won an injunction in the Supreme Court to stay the sacking. A
hearing into the matter will resume on March 1. Page 3.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--The Federal Government's failure to proclaim a starting
date for the transfer of power to the Family Court to oversee
maintenance and property disputes between de facto couples has
resulted in the viability thousands of court orders being
questioned. Federal Attorney-General Nicola Roxon yesterday
described the mistake as an "unfortunate administrative error",
while the Federal Opposition called it an "astonishing act of
incompetence". Page 1.
--Bruce Kafer, head of the Australian Defence Force Academy,
has sought legal counsel due to Federal Defence Minister Stephen
Smith's decision to ignore departmental advice to reinstate the
commandant. Commodore Kafer took a forced leave of absence
following the sex scandal that broke at the academy 10 months
ago, which resulted in the minister launching six inquires that
examined the incident and treatment of women in the Defence
Force. Page 1.
--Simon Crean is being suggested by some Labor insiders as a
possible third candidate for the party's leadership, amid fears
that the ongoing furore between Prime Minister Julia Gillard and
Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd could cripple both politically.
Supporters of the Prime Minister have encouraged her to call a
leadership ballot next week, with some observers saying the end
result could give Ms Gillard the impetus required to eject Mr
Rudd from the cabinet. Page 1.
--West Australian Premier Colin Barnett yesterday said the
proposals in the Gonski review into school funding, which
recommends giving schools a base level of funding per student,
would amount to a national takeover of schools. "This is the
commonwealth trying to say: 'We want your money, we want to pool
it, we now want to administer state government schools," Mr
Barnett said. Federal School Education Minister Peter Garrett
responded by saying "as a national government, we have a role to
ensure that our schools are world class". Page 1.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--A dispute between federal and state governments has
resulted in approximately 15,000 retired and current university
workers in New South Wales (NSW) facing the prospect of losing
A$2.9 billion in pension payments. The Federal Government has
refused to match super payments to 10 universities in the state
because it does not have an agreement with the state government
over funding. NSW Treasurer Mike Baird, however, yesterday said
he did not expect workers' benefits to be lost or reduced. Page
1.
--New South Wales (NSW) Health Minister Jillian Skinner
yesterday announced a proposal to ban smoking in a wide range of
outdoor areas, including playgrounds, public sports grounds,
taxi ranks, bus stops and public entrances to buildings. Simon
Chapman from the University of Sydney, however, said "smoking
bans have had zero impact on the restaurant trade ", although he
said he backed the banning of smoking in taxi ranks and bus
shelters. Page 1.
--Apartment developments in New South Wales may be limited
by a move by the Federal Government to limit residential
developments near airports. Federal Transport Minister Anthony
Albanese has written to state governments recommending
restrictions to developments in areas that could be impacted by
aircraft noise. Critics, however, suggest the move could lower
the value of properties. "Why invest in a new measure when it
tells a whole lot of people they are worse off?" Chris Johnson
from lobby group Urban Taskforce said yesterday. Page 2.
--A new survey released today by Commonwealth Bank of
Australia and the New South Wales Business Chamber will show
that expectations for the business environment in the next few
quarters has fallen to its lowest point since the global
financial crisis. "Businesses we've surveyed have always
maintained an optimistic outlook for the next quarter but that
has clearly taken a turn for the worst," Stephen Cartwright,
chief executive of the chamber, said. Page 3.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
--Prime Minister Julia Gillard and her partner Tim Mathieson
hosted a gathering of same-sex couples at The Lodge last night.
Political activist group GetUp! won a charity auction to send
representatives to the function, which included the children of
Louise Bucke and Sandy Miller. 12-year-old Matthew Miller said
he didn't understand why he was at The Lodge, but he believed
"people should be allowed to marry the person they love and to
be accepted by all society". Page 1.
--Simon Ramsay, an upper house Liberal MP for Western
Victoria, wrote to wind energy firm Acciona to warn that he
would lobby against the developer if it did not accept a series
of request, which included purchasing a farm owned by the MP's
family. Mr Rasmay yesterday confirmed that he lobbied Matthew
Guy, Victorian Planning Minister, over Acciona's bid to
construct 63 turbines in the state's Birregurra area. Concerns
have been raised as to whether Mr Ramsay's actions constituted
intent to use his political access for personal profit. Page 1.
--The Office of the Environmental Monitor (OEM) has given
Port Phillip Bay its seal of approval in the environmental
body's final act before closing down later this year. The OEM
was established to oversee dredging in the bay and noted that
there was no lasting damage in the region from recent storms,
which had resulted in limited reductions in water quality of the
bay. Page 2.
--Preliminary changes to national procedure for the
installation of ceiling insulation will come into effect next
month, according to an internal report from a panel appointed by
the Minister for Climate Change and Energy Efficiency. The
panel's primary recommendation was that "a home insulation
rebate scheme should not proceed until an improved safety and
compliance regime is firmly in place". Page 4.