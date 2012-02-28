Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Former prime minister Paul Keating yesterday released a
statement confirming that media mogul James Packer's Crown Ltd
would not be permitted to build a casino and luxury hotel in the
public parkland of the A$6 billion Barangaroo development in
Sydney. However, Mr Keating added that the casino group was
free to negotiate with developer Lend Lease over a development
towards the southern part of Barangaroo. Page 1.
- - - -
Michael Lambert, the former head of the New South Wales
(NSW) Treasury, yesterday claimed that NSW Premier, Barry
O'Farrell, had passed up a "golden opportunity" to fully
privatise the state's electricity assets. "That was a golden
opportunity which they haven't taken up I can't see any public
policy reason for not doing that," Mr Lambert, who was also
appointed to audit the state government's finances last year,
said. Page 3.
- - - -
Mining magnate Gina Rinehart has cancelled ransom insurance
for her three eldest children, although she wants to outlay A$20
million to maintain the policy for herself, her youngest
daughter Ginia and her grandchildren, it was revealed
yesterday. The cost of the policy doubled after details of it
were publicised in the fallout of the family's ongoing legal
battle, where the three eldest children are attempting to remove
Ms Rinehart as trustee of a trust which is valued at more than
A$3 billion. Page 3.
- - - -
Elmer Funke Kupper, chief executive of the Australian
Securities Exchange, yesterday warned that the practice of major
investment banks trading shares secretly is threatening the
stockmarket's basic function to list new firms and allow small
investors to trade. Mr Funke Kupper said up to 30 percent of
trades took place outside of the open market. "Uncontrolled
growth of that activity may start to impact on the three things
which the exchange is about: capital formation, investment and
risk management," he added. Page 3.
- - - -
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Political supporters of Prime Minister Julia Gillard
yesterday scuttled a plan by her to install former New South
Wales Premier Bob Carr as foreign minister after they demanded
that Simon Crean or Stephen Smith fill the vacancy left by Kevin
Rudd's resignation. Ms Gillard had planned to launch the former
premier into the Senate to fill the spot left by former New
South Wales factional head Mark Arbib, who resigned earlier this
week. Page 1.
- - - -
Fresh footage of animal cruelty inside Indonesian abattoirs
has been released by advocacy group Animals Australia, with one
of the facilities believed to be a slaughterhouse accredited by
Australian authorities. The RSPCA yesterday said the image
showcased 46 possible violations of the Federal Government's
animal welfare regulations, which was introduced following the
release of graphic footage of animal cruelty in Indonesian
abattoirs last year. Page 1.
- - - -
The former national president of the Australian Labor Party
and a noted advocate of indigenous rights, Warren Mundine,
yesterday pledged to be a "team player" if selected by the party
to fill the Senate seat left open by Mark Arbib's resignation
earlier this week. Indigenous federal Liberal MP Ken Wyatt and
key indigenous leader Noel Pearson yesterday supported Mr
Mundine's bid. "For indigenous policy, he would give more
backbone to Labor's position," Mr Pearson, founder of the Cape
York Institute for Policy and Leadership think-tank, said. Page
1.
- - - -
Figures from the Climate Change Department have confirmed
that the power generation industry could be forced to raise
almost A$4 billion to acquire carbon tax permits, according to
electricity generators. The department's research found the
industry was responsible for generating approximately 170
million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions last financial year.
Page 1.
- - - -
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
A new report due to be published today by the National
Farmers' Federation will reveal a drop in farm businesses over
the last four years, with thousands of workers leaving the
agriculture industry. However, the report also shows a jump in
farm export earnings to A$32.5 billion. "We're seeing
continuing uptake of new technology that reduces the
number of staff required to do the jobs. That's why we have
fewer people working in the field," Jock Laurie, president of
the federation, said. Page 1.
- - - -
A leaked email from global intelligence firm Statfor has
revealed that prosecutors in the United States have drawn up
secret charges to level against Julian Assange, founder of
WikiLeaks. The email was one of 5 million published by the
whistleblower website earlier this week which it says outline
"how a private intelligence agency works, and how they target
individuals for their corporate and government clients". Page
1.
- - - -
Families and single Australians on high incomes are set to
be the biggest hit after health insurers opted to increase
premiums by an average of 5.06 percent, or approximately A$150 a
year. The rise comes after the Federal Government successfully
passed legislation to means test the health insurance rebate,
which will come into force from the start of July. Matthew
Cuming, spokesman for the iSelect health insurance advisory
website, yesterday warned that many companies would raise their
premiums beyond the average rate. Page 2.
- - - -
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Tracey Cocks, vice president of the Fosters Carers of
Association of Victoria, yesterday told an inquiry that her
out-of-pocket expenses as a foster parent amounted to A$65,000
annually "after tax, after reimbursement". Ms Cocks, who looks
after four children, questioned how the Victorian government
would encourage people to foster children "if they realise
they're going to be paying for it themselves". Page 1.
- - - -
A report into Victoria's child protection framework has
recommended that priests should be legally required to report
suspicions of child abuse to police. The review has called on
mandatory reporting clauses, which currently cover medical
professionals, authorities and teachers, should be broadened to
include kindergarten teachers and childcare employees. Page 1.
- - - -
The Victorian government has taken the Federal Government to
the Federal Court to appeal the latter's decision to prevent a
trial of cattle grazing in the Alpine National Park. Ryan
Smith, Victorian Environment Minister, yesterday said Federal
Environment Minister Tony Burke had not clearly outlined why the
alpine grazing trial was "clearly unacceptable" under national
environment legislation. The state government had sought to
introduce 400 cows annually to the national park to test the
effect of grazing on bushfires. Page 2.
- - - -
Lisa Fitzpatrick, state secretary of the Australian Nursing
Federation, yesterday said while the union would honour a
Federal Court order to abandon industrial action today, further
action could still be launched in the coming days. Nurses have
walked out of hospitals twice a day over the last five days,
resulting in more than 140 operations being cancelled at 15
hospitals. Page 3.
- - - -