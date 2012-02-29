Mar 1 Compiled for Reuters by Media
-- THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com.au)
A subsidiary of contractor Leighton Holdings is
being investigated by the anti-corruption division of the Iraqi
Oil Ministry as to whether it paid bribes for information that
allowed it to secure A$1.2 billion of tenders called the Sea
Line Project. Iraqi officials yesterday said it was "more than
likely" that Leighton Offshore was informed about its rivals
bids, which allowed it to tender at the lowest price. Page 1.
Local mining firms yesterday warned that a proposal by the
Federal Attorney-General's Department to toughen anti-bribery
and corruption laws could threaten up to A$50 billion of
investments on the African continent. The department has
suggested making facilitation payments - sums of money paid to
acquire government services - illegal with a maximum punishment
of jail time and A$10 million in fines. Page 1.
Campbell Newman, leader of the Queensland Liberal National
Party, yesterday said he would embark upon a 100-day "business
friendly" plan to revive the state's economy if elected. Mr
Newman outlined a revamp of the public sector, consolidation of
the business approval process and a reduction in government
waste as part of the package. "If we win we'll hit the ground
running and so we've got a schedule for 14 days, and we've got a
schedule for the first 100 days," Mr Newman added. Page 1.
Don Argus, former chairman of global miner BHP Billiton and
the chair of the Federal Government's mining tax panel,
yesterday attacked Labor for the poor design of the carbon tax
and a failure to look at the goods and services tax (GST) in its
reform agenda. "How one can exclude the GST from any reform
agenda is beyond my comprehension," Mr Argus said, adding that
90 percent of the government's revenue was generated by only 10
taxes and that the remaining 115 should be simplified. Page 1.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Academics and key economists yesterday warned that the
Federal Government's decision to suddenly decline any further
applications for solar hot-water rebates under the Renewable
Energy Bonus Scheme was proof that injecting taxpayer dollars
into unsustainable sectors was only setting up businesses to
fail once the subsidies were axed. The Construction, Forestry,
Mining and Energy Union yesterday warned that the decision could
cost up to 1500 jobs. Page 1.
Bob Carr, the former premier of New South Wales, yesterday
contradicted Prime Minister Julia Gillard when he confirmed that
he was offered the foreign ministry as a route into the Senate.
Ms Gillard yesterday said a report detailing the offer was
"completely untrue", but one Labor MP said "it sounded like she
was denying there was any contact at all, despite the fact that
Carr has confirmed it". "This was a mistake of the kind
that caused people to question her leadership over recent
months," the MP added. Page 1.
The chief timber body in Tasmania and the state's logging
agency have secretly formed an agreement to hand over the
ownership of all conservation reserves to the local indigenous
people. Observers say the revelation of the deal will enrage
green groups because the new reserves will not become national
parks managed by conservation groups. The agreement between the
Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre, Forest Industries Association of
Tasmania and Forestry Tasmania was reportedly struck earlier
this week. Page 1.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The spat between shopping centre billionaire Frank Lowy and
mining magnate Clive Palmer has taken a dramatic turn after
Football Federation Australia, the ruling body of soccer in
Australia, revoked the licence for Mr Palmer's Gold Coast United
club. The decision will prevent the club from participating in
the A-League due to an alleged violation of the club
participation agreement, although Mr Palmer has warned he will
go to the courts to keep his side in the national competition.
Page 1.
Health regulators in Australia are reviewing their advice on
cholesterol-lowering treatments after authorities in the United
States announced statins - the most commonly prescribed drugs in
Australia - will carry labels warning patients that they could
increase the risk of cognitive impairment and diabetes.
According to David Le Couteur, president of the Australasian
Society for Clinical and Experimental Pharmacologists and
Toxicologists, Australia's rate of statin use is one of the
highest in the world. Page 1.
Figures due to be published today by the Education
Department will show that enrolments at universities in New
South Wales have jumped by more than 25 percent in the last five
years. Universities have been over-enrolling for the last few
years in preparation for a government reform to remove a cap on
government-funded university places. Federal Tertiary Education
Minister Chris Evans yesterday said the increase was a testament
to the Labor government's pledge to make tertiary education more
accessible. Page 1.
The Newcastle Knights will face off against the St George
Illawarra Dragons tonight in the first round of this year's
National Rugby League season. Pundits are favouring the Knights
to win tonight's match, having secured the financial backing of
billionaire mining magnate Nathan Tinkler and the Dragons'
former coach, Wayne Bennett, in the off-season. "For the first
time in years there is a feeling that we have a team that can
compete for the premiership," Mr Tinkler said. Page 1.
Bill O'Chee, a former senator in the National Party and
businessman, yesterday was identified as the most prolific
Australian author of confidential economic and political reports
to controversial international global intelligence firm
Stratfor. The private intelligence agency has been targeted by
WikiLeaks, with the whistleblower website earlier this week
beginning the release of more than 5 million leaked emails from
the company. According to some of the emails, Mr O'Chee was
rated "A" for source reliability. Page 3.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
A group of doctors in Victoria have opened a series of
private "urgent care" clinics as an alternative to clinics run
by general practitioners and emergency departments. Doctor Adam
Janson, one of the founders of the clinics, yesterday said
patients with acute issues like infections and broken bones
could walk into the centres without an appointment and pay A$150
to be treated within an hour. "The level of service is crap
it's really quite atrocious," Dr Janson said in regards to
treatment at public and private hospitals. Page 1.
The council of trustees for the National Gallery of Victoria
yesterday announced that Tony Ellwood, a former deputy director
of the gallery and current head of the Queensland Art Gallery,
had been appointed as its newest director. Mr Ellwood said he
"wanted to give my commitment and my focus to the institution
that I felt most passionate about", having rejected an offer to
interview for the same position at the Art Gallery of New South
Wales last year. Page 1.
A report tabled in Victorian Parliament by state
Auditor-General Des Pearson yesterday has called for a A$3
billion injection into the state's transport system to ensure it
can cope with growing demand. According to the review, the
Transport Department for years had failed to "effectively
managed the rapid growth in public transport patronage" and "did
not have the capability to foresee this growth or fully
understand the root causes of poor performance". Observers say
the demand for public transport in Victoria will grow by 70
percent in the next 10 years. Page 1.
Briefings into the Victorian government's election policies
will remain secret after a tribunal yesterday ruled the advice
was exempt from freedom of information laws. The Victorian
Civil and Administration Tribunal yesterday backed the Baillieu
government's move to suppress the "blue books", the term given
to advice from the state's public sector to the incoming
government after an election. Page 5.