Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--Observers say the Federal Government may not be able to post a budget surplus next financial year after new figures revealed a surprise 6.5 percent drop in corporate profits for the December quarter. "Weaker profitability will inevitably flow through to our budget bottom line, but we remain determined to return to surplus in 2012-13," Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan said. Stephen Anthony from modelling firm Macroeconomics yesterday predicted that tax receipts could be down by as much as A$15 billion in the first half of the financial year. Page 3.

--Greg Medcraft, chairman of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, is privately against a proposal by Treasury to boost the corporate bond market by minimising the liabilities of directors whose companies issue bonds to retail investors. Out of the A$200 billion outstanding corporate debt held in Australia, 80 percent was financed overseas. Shannon Finch, partner at law firm Mallesons Stephen Jaques, yesterday said personal liability legislation was one reason that influenced companies to issue debt in wholesale markets. Page 3.

--Continued flooding in New South Wales has forced authorities to evacuate another 1200 people from the state's Riverina region, bringing the total number of evacuated residents to almost 4000. Wagga Wagga is on the verge of evacuating, with the Murrumbidgee river expected to peak at a height of 10.6 metres this morning. The town's levee bank can hold up to 11 metres of water. Page 3.

--Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday ramped up his campaign against some of Australia's wealthiest individuals, saying that their responsibility should extend beyond their staff and shareholders to everyday Australians as well. Mr Swan added that it made his "stomach churn" to hear that some rich Australians, like mining magnate Clive Palmer, felt they did not carry any public responsibility. "We can't afford to let the market system or the political conversation be undermined by the greed of wildly irresponsible few," he added. Page 4.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--A think tank in China has warned the government that China should encourage Australia to be less enthusiastic in pursuing a strategic alliance with the United States by redirecting mining investments to other nations. "By diverting its resources investments to more regions and countries, China could  nations like Australia understand that national interests are often reciprocal," Liao Kai from the Knowfar Institute of Strategic and Defence Studies wrote in the Air & Space Power Journal. Page 1.

--Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday said after an address to the National Press Club that he nor his office had given the mining sector cause to believe that the mining tax would be a general policy rather than a key tenet of the budget. Mitch Hooke, chief executive of the Minerals Council of Australia lobby group, said "the industry had been given assurances the government was predisposed to reforming mining taxes after a detailed consultation process". Page 1.

--A leaked document for the Australian anti-coal movement has revealed that a group of environmental activists are seeking funding to support the "disrupt and delay" of major infrastructure projects. The funding proposal also recommends "gradually eroding public and politically support for the industry and continually building the power of the movement to win more". Page 1.

--The National Farmers Federation yesterday announced that the damage bill for New South Wales was likely to increase after flooding damaged a substantial amount of properties in Victoria and New South Wales. Around 9 local government areas in New South Wales were classified as a disaster zone yesterday, with the number of people evacuated now totalling over 5000. Page 1.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has received complaints of "unconscionable conduct" by Woolworths and Coles from suppliers of the supermarket giants. Rod Sims, chairman of the consumer watchdog, yesterday said that major listed firms had joined the chorus of complaints against the retailers. The two chains in the last year have dramatically reduced the cost of basic goods like toilet paper, milk, bread and washing powder, which has minimised suppliers' profits. Page 1.

--New South Wales Premier Barry O'Farrell yesterday questioned the treatment of a female employee who lodged claims of sexual harassment against the former managing director of The Star in New South Wales, saying that some of the leaked information from the casino was "well beyond what any victim of any sexual harassment claim should put up with". "I'm concerned that those who sought to report sexual harassment are being made to be the victims here," the Premier said. Page 1.

--Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday admitted in an address to the National Press Club that Labor erred with the first iteration of the mining tax by failing to consult with industry on its design and detail. The federal government abandoned the original resources super profits tax in 2010 following a A$22 million public campaign led by global miners Xstrata, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton. Page 1.

--State Librarian of New South Wales Alex Byrne yesterday said librarians no longer wanted or expected libraries to operate in near silence. "Physically, they are no much less warehouses of books, but now very much like work rooms and living rooms," Dr Byrne said. The National Library of Australia's director-general, Anne-Marie Schwirtlich, added that she was "perfectly delighted" if people only visited the public library to meet in a nearby coffee shop or just to see an exhibition because "we all want libraries to be habit forming". Page 2.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

-- The Victorian government is reportedly deliberating on a controversial proposal to remove vegetation from the state's waterways to reduce the chance of flooding in regional communities. Critics say the idea could end up converting rivers into "drains" and could be a violation of state and Commonwealth law. "These sorts of activities would rightly be challenged under Victorian and federal environmental legislation," Jamie Pittock, expert on water governance at Australian National University, said. Page 1.

--The town of Nathalia, just south of the New South Wales-Victoria border, has erected a 750-metre-long temporary levee out of metal in a bid to save 176 homes from being flooded when once-in-a-century floodwaters are expected to peak later this week. "We are all just waiting and I guess we are relying on this levee," resident Belinda Morrison said. According to State Emergency Service divisional commander Kris Parker, the levee was copied from a design used in the Netherlands "where it has been very successful". Page 1.

--Federal Opposition finance spokesman Andrew Robb yesterday contradicted the stance of his leader, Tony Abbott, by saying that all of the Coalition's election promises would depend on the health of the federal budget. The remark, made during an interview on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's radio network, came despite the federal opposition leader's insistence that he would "be the only leader who will be going into the next election with a fair dinkum paid parental leave scheme as part of our policy". Page 1.

--Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday said the Labor Government would not be making any moves in the short-term to minimise the gap between the NewStart unemployment allowance and pensions, despite the former paying only two-thirds of the latter. Cassandra Goldie, chief of the Australian Council of Social Service advocacy group, said the unemployment benefit was making it difficult for those receiving it to find a paid job. Page 2.