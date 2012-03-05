Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--Observers say the Federal Government may not be able to
post a budget surplus next financial year after new figures
revealed a surprise 6.5 percent drop in corporate profits for
the December quarter. "Weaker profitability will inevitably
flow through to our budget bottom line, but we remain determined
to return to surplus in 2012-13," Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan
said. Stephen Anthony from modelling firm Macroeconomics
yesterday predicted that tax receipts could be down by as much
as A$15 billion in the first half of the financial year. Page
3.
--Greg Medcraft, chairman of the Australian Securities and
Investments Commission, is privately against a proposal by
Treasury to boost the corporate bond market by minimising the
liabilities of directors whose companies issue bonds to retail
investors. Out of the A$200 billion outstanding corporate debt
held in Australia, 80 percent was financed overseas. Shannon
Finch, partner at law firm Mallesons Stephen Jaques, yesterday
said personal liability legislation was one reason that
influenced companies to issue debt in wholesale markets. Page
3.
--Continued flooding in New South Wales has forced
authorities to evacuate another 1200 people from the state's
Riverina region, bringing the total number of evacuated
residents to almost 4000. Wagga Wagga is on the verge of
evacuating, with the Murrumbidgee river expected to peak at a
height of 10.6 metres this morning. The town's levee bank can
hold up to 11 metres of water. Page 3.
--Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday ramped up his
campaign against some of Australia's wealthiest individuals,
saying that their responsibility should extend beyond their
staff and shareholders to everyday Australians as well. Mr Swan
added that it made his "stomach churn" to hear that some rich
Australians, like mining magnate Clive Palmer, felt they did not
carry any public responsibility. "We can't afford to let the
market system or the political conversation be undermined by the
greed of wildly irresponsible few," he added. Page 4.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--A think tank in China has warned the government that China
should encourage Australia to be less enthusiastic in pursuing a
strategic alliance with the United States by redirecting mining
investments to other nations. "By diverting its resources
investments to more regions and countries, China could
nations like Australia understand that national interests are
often reciprocal," Liao Kai from the Knowfar Institute of
Strategic and Defence Studies wrote in the Air & Space Power
Journal. Page 1.
--Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday said after an
address to the National Press Club that he nor his office had
given the mining sector cause to believe that the mining tax
would be a general policy rather than a key tenet of the
budget. Mitch Hooke, chief executive of the Minerals Council of
Australia lobby group, said "the industry had been given
assurances the government was predisposed to reforming mining
taxes after a detailed consultation process". Page 1.
--A leaked document for the Australian anti-coal movement
has revealed that a group of environmental activists are seeking
funding to support the "disrupt and delay" of major
infrastructure projects. The funding proposal also recommends
"gradually eroding public and politically support for the
industry and continually building the power of the movement to
win more". Page 1.
--The National Farmers Federation yesterday announced that
the damage bill for New South Wales was likely to increase after
flooding damaged a substantial amount of properties in Victoria
and New South Wales. Around 9 local government areas in New
South Wales were classified as a disaster zone yesterday, with
the number of people evacuated now totalling over 5000. Page 1.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has
received complaints of "unconscionable conduct" by Woolworths
and Coles from suppliers of the supermarket
giants. Rod Sims, chairman of the consumer watchdog, yesterday
said that major listed firms had joined the chorus of complaints
against the retailers. The two chains in the last year have
dramatically reduced the cost of basic goods like toilet paper,
milk, bread and washing powder, which has minimised suppliers'
profits. Page 1.
--New South Wales Premier Barry O'Farrell yesterday
questioned the treatment of a female employee who lodged claims
of sexual harassment against the former managing director of The
Star in New South Wales, saying that some of the leaked
information from the casino was "well beyond what any victim of
any sexual harassment claim should put up with". "I'm concerned
that those who sought to report sexual harassment are being made
to be the victims here," the Premier said. Page 1.
--Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday admitted in an
address to the National Press Club that Labor erred with the
first iteration of the mining tax by failing to consult with
industry on its design and detail. The federal government
abandoned the original resources super profits tax in 2010
following a A$22 million public campaign led by global miners
Xstrata, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton.
Page 1.
--State Librarian of New South Wales Alex Byrne yesterday
said librarians no longer wanted or expected libraries to
operate in near silence. "Physically, they are no much less
warehouses of books, but now very much like work rooms and
living rooms," Dr Byrne said. The National Library of
Australia's director-general, Anne-Marie Schwirtlich, added that
she was "perfectly delighted" if people only visited the public
library to meet in a nearby coffee shop or just to see an
exhibition because "we all want libraries to be habit forming".
Page 2.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
-- The Victorian government is reportedly deliberating on a
controversial proposal to remove vegetation from the state's
waterways to reduce the chance of flooding in regional
communities. Critics say the idea could end up converting
rivers into "drains" and could be a violation of state and
Commonwealth law. "These sorts of activities would rightly be
challenged under Victorian and federal environmental
legislation," Jamie Pittock, expert on water governance at
Australian National University, said. Page 1.
--The town of Nathalia, just south of the New South
Wales-Victoria border, has erected a 750-metre-long temporary
levee out of metal in a bid to save 176 homes from being flooded
when once-in-a-century floodwaters are expected to peak later
this week. "We are all just waiting and I guess we are relying
on this levee," resident Belinda Morrison said. According to
State Emergency Service divisional commander Kris Parker, the
levee was copied from a design used in the Netherlands "where it
has been very successful". Page 1.
--Federal Opposition finance spokesman Andrew Robb yesterday
contradicted the stance of his leader, Tony Abbott, by saying
that all of the Coalition's election promises would depend on
the health of the federal budget. The remark, made during an
interview on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's radio
network, came despite the federal opposition leader's insistence
that he would "be the only leader who will be going into the
next election with a fair dinkum paid parental leave scheme as
part of our policy". Page 1.
--Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday said the Labor
Government would not be making any moves in the short-term to
minimise the gap between the NewStart unemployment allowance and
pensions, despite the former paying only two-thirds of the
latter. Cassandra Goldie, chief of the Australian Council of
Social Service advocacy group, said the unemployment benefit was
making it difficult for those receiving it to find a paid job.
Page 2.