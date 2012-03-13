Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--David Gonski has been appointed by Federal Cabinet to
replace David Murray as the new chairman of the Federal
Government's A$73 billion Future Fund in preference to the
founder of the sovereign wealth fund, Peter Costello, and its
other board members. The prominent businessman will be joined
on the board by Steve Harker, chief executive and managing
director of investment bank Morgan Stanley. Finance Minister
Penny Wong yesterday said the new members offered "a unique
combination of experience and strategic insight". Page 1.
--Mining magnate Clive Palmer yesterday raised the
possibility of establishing a "blind trust" based on the
Guardian newspaper model to invest in local media to prevent
independent newspapers from collapsing and to safeguard
diversity in the sector. The billionaire yesterday added that
he was "looking at media very strongly" for future investment,
with publisher Fairfax Media's The Age, The Sydney
Morning Herald and The Australian Financial Review as
publications that have "got to keep going". Page 1.
--This year's Federal Budget is set to include incentives
for service industries as a part of the Federal Government's
answer to the white paper on the Asian century. Sources inside
the government believe the budget and the white paper are
essential to give impetus to productivity reforms. James Bond,
president of the Australian Services Roundtable representative
body, said "our first priority is that the government take the
lead in showing services are important and that Australia's
future lies in services". Page 3.
--The Federal Government will be forced to find A$3.9
billion in this year's budget if it wants to establish a
national disability insurance scheme. Prime Minister Julia
Gillard informed caucus members yesterday that the program would
be a cornerstone of this year's budget and that the next nine
weeks before the budget's release on May 8 would be a chance to
engage with voters on topics like the insurance scheme. Federal
Opposition Leader Tony Abbott has given in-principle backing to
the program but has not determined funding. Page 4.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--A legal battle between a Muslim family's three siblings
has reached the Supreme Court of the Australian Capital
Territory after one of the daughters, Fatma Omari, queried the
legality of her late mother's will, which dictated that her
estate would give one full share to her sons and only a
half-share to her daughters. Ms Omari has argued that the
estate should be divided up equally among all of Mariem Omari's
children, while Mohamed and Mustapha Omari contend the estate
should be split in accordance with Muslim law. Page 1.
--Forecasting due to be published today by Deloitte Access
Economics will show that the Federal Government's proposal to
reform the shipping industry could cost the economy up to A$466
million by 2025 and result in 570 jobs being lost. The minerals
sector and manufacturers have called for the Coastal Trading
Bill, which will control the operations of of cheap foreign
vessels operating on the coast, to be reviewed by the
Productivity Commission before it is introduced to Parliament.
Page 1.
--Federal Opposition Leader Tony Abbott yesterday slated
industry superannuation funds for creating a "gravy train" for
union executives, providing the greatest indication to date that
the conservative leader is planning to make super a key issue at
the next federal election. The remarks are part of a growing
debate on whether non-profit union funds or private industry
should be responsible for managing what is expected to be more
than A$3 trillion in funds over the next 10 years. Page 1.
--Bob Brown, leader of the Australian Greens, last night
declared that the environmentalist party would use its influence
in the Senate to force the Federal Government to redesign its
minerals resource rent tax to redirect tax cuts to businesses
towards spending on high-speed rail, health and education.
Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday used the announcement to
strike at Federal Opposition Leader Tony Abbott, demanding the
conservative leader back the controversial tax or be held
responsible for failing to support tax cuts. Page 1.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--A review by the Bureau of Meteorology and the CSIRO has
discovered that carbon emissions have climbed to their highest
point since the evolution of modern humans, while temperatures
in Australia have risen by approximately an average of one
degree over the past 100 years. The national climate report
argues that current local conditions "cannot be explained by
natural variability alone" and that temperatures were being
increasingly influenced by human-generated emissions. Page 1.
--Belden Namah, deputy prime minister of Papua New Guinea,
allegedly sexually harassed a dealer at The Star casino in New
South Wales last year and was thrown out, although the casino
reportedly let the politician and his entourage back in after
they found out he was planning to gamble up to A$800,000. The
incidents were detailed in a number of the casino's internal
incident reports, which explicitly names Mr Namah in one
instance. Greg Sheppard, legal counsel for the foreign MP, said
his client denies any charge of misconduct. Page 1.
--A review by the New South Wales Bureau of Crime Statistics
and Research into the criminal justice system has discovered
that increasing the risk of jail time and arrests was a more
effective deterrent to crime than lengthening jail terms. The
bureau's study centred on the efficiency of the A$11.5 billion
spent by taxpayers on law and order annually. "The best crime
prevention tool in the long run is not tougher penalties or more
police or better rehabilitation programs, it's a strong and
vibrant economy," Don Weatherburn, director of the bureau,
said. Page 1.
--Duncan Gay, Roads Minister for New South Wales, last year
was advised that the evidence used as the foundation for his
decision to turn off speed cameras was not concrete, it was
revealed yesterday. Internal documents from the Roads and
Traffic Authority's Centre for Road Safety also revealed that
officials from the department questioned the minister's
assertion that he was acting on advice from the state's
auditor-general. Page 3.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
--The National Health and Medical Research Council has
flagged that it could label homeopathy as unethical, according
to a draft public statement within the government-funded medical
research body. The statement, which used a review into
homeopathy by the British House of Commons' science and
technology committee two years ago, declared that it was
"unethical for health practitioners to treat patients using
homeopathy, for the reason that homeopathy has been shown not to
be efficacious". Page 1.
--The union representing police in Victoria and a prominent
integrity body have slammed plans by the Victorian government to
give preferential treatment to certain judges under the state's
proposed anti-corruption commission. "Why would be
treated differently from anyone else in the public sector if
they are accused of corruption? We are either playing footsies
or we are playing for real," Greg Davies, secretary of the
Police Association, said yesterday. Page 1.
--Federal Defence Minister Stephen Smith yesterday declined
to comment on previously secret missions by Australian commandos
in Africa, but he insisted that Australian spies and military
personnel overseas always acted within the law. "Whenever we
have operations overseas by our Defence Force personnel or by
[the Australian Security Intelligence Service], they are
conducted in accordance with our legal obligations," the
minister said. Page 3.
--Customs and Border Protection has announced that 66 people
were arrested last year for being associated with the
importation of a Chinese cold and flu treatment that was used to
make drugs such as ice and ecstasy. "Often international
students, particularly those from China, are offered money to
pick up what they think is a harmless package, but are then
arrested by Customs and Border Protection and can either go to
jail or be deported," the department's national manager of
investigations, Kingsley Woodford-Smith, said. Page 3.