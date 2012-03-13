Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--David Gonski has been appointed by Federal Cabinet to replace David Murray as the new chairman of the Federal Government's A$73 billion Future Fund in preference to the founder of the sovereign wealth fund, Peter Costello, and its other board members. The prominent businessman will be joined on the board by Steve Harker, chief executive and managing director of investment bank Morgan Stanley. Finance Minister Penny Wong yesterday said the new members offered "a unique combination of experience and strategic insight". Page 1.

--Mining magnate Clive Palmer yesterday raised the possibility of establishing a "blind trust" based on the Guardian newspaper model to invest in local media to prevent independent newspapers from collapsing and to safeguard diversity in the sector. The billionaire yesterday added that he was "looking at media very strongly" for future investment, with publisher Fairfax Media's The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Australian Financial Review as publications that have "got to keep  going". Page 1.

--This year's Federal Budget is set to include incentives for service industries as a part of the Federal Government's answer to the white paper on the Asian century. Sources inside the government believe the budget and the white paper are essential to give impetus to productivity reforms. James Bond, president of the Australian Services Roundtable representative body, said "our first priority is that the government take the lead in showing services are important and that Australia's future lies in services". Page 3.

--The Federal Government will be forced to find A$3.9 billion in this year's budget if it wants to establish a national disability insurance scheme. Prime Minister Julia Gillard informed caucus members yesterday that the program would be a cornerstone of this year's budget and that the next nine weeks before the budget's release on May 8 would be a chance to engage with voters on topics like the insurance scheme. Federal Opposition Leader Tony Abbott has given in-principle backing to the program but has not determined funding. Page 4.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--A legal battle between a Muslim family's three siblings has reached the Supreme Court of the Australian Capital Territory after one of the daughters, Fatma Omari, queried the legality of her late mother's will, which dictated that her estate would give one full share to her sons and only a half-share to her daughters. Ms Omari has argued that the estate should be divided up equally among all of Mariem Omari's children, while Mohamed and Mustapha Omari contend the estate should be split in accordance with Muslim law. Page 1.

--Forecasting due to be published today by Deloitte Access Economics will show that the Federal Government's proposal to reform the shipping industry could cost the economy up to A$466 million by 2025 and result in 570 jobs being lost. The minerals sector and manufacturers have called for the Coastal Trading Bill, which will control the operations of of cheap foreign vessels operating on the coast, to be reviewed by the Productivity Commission before it is introduced to Parliament. Page 1.

--Federal Opposition Leader Tony Abbott yesterday slated industry superannuation funds for creating a "gravy train" for union executives, providing the greatest indication to date that the conservative leader is planning to make super a key issue at the next federal election. The remarks are part of a growing debate on whether non-profit union funds or private industry should be responsible for managing what is expected to be more than A$3 trillion in funds over the next 10 years. Page 1.

--Bob Brown, leader of the Australian Greens, last night declared that the environmentalist party would use its influence in the Senate to force the Federal Government to redesign its minerals resource rent tax to redirect tax cuts to businesses towards spending on high-speed rail, health and education. Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday used the announcement to strike at Federal Opposition Leader Tony Abbott, demanding the conservative leader back the controversial tax or be held responsible for failing to support tax cuts. Page 1.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--A review by the Bureau of Meteorology and the CSIRO has discovered that carbon emissions have climbed to their highest point since the evolution of modern humans, while temperatures in Australia have risen by approximately an average of one degree over the past 100 years. The national climate report argues that current local conditions "cannot be explained by natural variability alone" and that temperatures were being increasingly influenced by human-generated emissions. Page 1.

--Belden Namah, deputy prime minister of Papua New Guinea, allegedly sexually harassed a dealer at The Star casino in New South Wales last year and was thrown out, although the casino reportedly let the politician and his entourage back in after they found out he was planning to gamble up to A$800,000. The incidents were detailed in a number of the casino's internal incident reports, which explicitly names Mr Namah in one instance. Greg Sheppard, legal counsel for the foreign MP, said his client denies any charge of misconduct. Page 1.

--A review by the New South Wales Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research into the criminal justice system has discovered that increasing the risk of jail time and arrests was a more effective deterrent to crime than lengthening jail terms. The bureau's study centred on the efficiency of the A$11.5 billion spent by taxpayers on law and order annually. "The best crime prevention tool in the long run is not tougher penalties or more police or better rehabilitation programs, it's a strong and vibrant economy," Don Weatherburn, director of the bureau, said. Page 1.

--Duncan Gay, Roads Minister for New South Wales, last year was advised that the evidence used as the foundation for his decision to turn off speed cameras was not concrete, it was revealed yesterday. Internal documents from the Roads and Traffic Authority's Centre for Road Safety also revealed that officials from the department questioned the minister's assertion that he was acting on advice from the state's auditor-general. Page 3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--The National Health and Medical Research Council has flagged that it could label homeopathy as unethical, according to a draft public statement within the government-funded medical research body. The statement, which used a review into homeopathy by the British House of Commons' science and technology committee two years ago, declared that it was "unethical for health practitioners to treat patients using homeopathy, for the reason that homeopathy has been shown not to be efficacious". Page 1.

--The union representing police in Victoria and a prominent integrity body have slammed plans by the Victorian government to give preferential treatment to certain judges under the state's proposed anti-corruption commission. "Why would be treated differently from anyone else in the public sector if they are accused of corruption? We are either playing footsies or we are playing for real," Greg Davies, secretary of the Police Association, said yesterday. Page 1.

--Federal Defence Minister Stephen Smith yesterday declined to comment on previously secret missions by Australian commandos in Africa, but he insisted that Australian spies and military personnel overseas always acted within the law. "Whenever we have operations overseas by our Defence Force personnel or by [the Australian Security Intelligence Service], they are conducted in accordance with our  legal obligations," the minister said. Page 3.

--Customs and Border Protection has announced that 66 people were arrested last year for being associated with the importation of a Chinese cold and flu treatment that was used to make drugs such as ice and ecstasy. "Often international students, particularly those from China, are offered money to pick up what they think is a harmless package, but are then arrested by Customs and Border Protection and can either go to jail or be deported," the department's national manager of investigations, Kingsley Woodford-Smith, said. Page 3.